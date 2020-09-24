FOOTBALL: Randolph enters 2020 season with chip on their shoulders with Week 1 match-up against Johnson Creek

Members of the Randolph prep football team have a chip on their shoulders when they throw on the shoulder pads to play Johnson Creek this Friday to begin the 2020 season.
All of them remember what happened against the Bluejays in a 26-0 Trailways Small Conference loss in Week 7 of last season.
“We’re going to compete, we want to play good defense and hopefully do what we need to do to have a shot at the end,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “Last year, we didn’t have a shot. They had four scores up on us and we couldn’t come back. We want to keep it close to have a shot at them. Hopefully we can do that.”
Chase said there are three things the Rockets need to do in order to beat the Bluejays Friday night.
1 – Not turn the ball over
The Rockets turned the ball over five times (three fumbles, two interceptions) in their match up with the Bluejays last season.
“We can’t do that against a good team,” Chase said.
Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele threw an interception late in the second quarter that led to a 5-yard touchdown run by then Johnson Creek quarterback Justin Swanson with 29 seconds left in the half.
Randolph running back Jordan Tietz got injured on the same play where he fumbled the ball over to Creek’s Sam Budig with 6:08 left to play in the third. Five plays later Swanson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game for a 20-0 lead.
Haffele hurt his thump in the third quarter last year and was replaced by Zach Heft, who was intercepted by Swanson early in the fourth quarter. Swanson led the Bluejays on a 10-play drive, which he capped off with a 3-yard touchdown run to go up 26-0 with 6:48 left in the game.
Chase said his team has been working hard to make sure the turnovers don’t happen this week.
“Absolutely, we’ve done a lot of ball security-type things this week,” Chase said. “We’ve tried to limit things in our passing game so we don’t put our quarterback in a position where he’s got to make a choice and might make a bad choice with the ball. There’s some experience there. Both of our quarterbacks are seniors this year that have a little bit more experience under their belt. That should help a little bit too.”
2 – Control pace of game
There’s no question Chase’s offense likes to run the ball. The Rockets run a flexbone offense with a plethora of playmakers. Haffele threw for 442 yards and five touchdowns last season, but he led the team with 442 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. Tietz was second on the team with 347 rushing yards and two scores as well. Zach Paul will start at fullback this season while Jax Rataczak moves over to tight end to replace Brady Devries. Paul will get a majority of the carries to build on his 307 rushing yards last season. Logan Vander Galien (224 yards, 1 touchdown) and Matt Dykstra (194, 2) will also get some carries this season.
However, Chase said no matter how much success the running game has this week, the offensive line, which includes Ben Nieman, Alex Alva, Ben Schmucki, Travis Alvin and Noah Every, with help from Rataczak, will have to perform well to open up space.
“They’ve been working very hard, making sure they get their reads down, making their line calls and all of those things that are needed to be done for us to be successful,” Chase said. “We could be talented as all get out in the backfield, but if they don’t do what they are supposed to do, we don’t do anything. A lot of the credit, if we do OK on Friday is going to go to them. They’re going to be the ones that are going to get the opportunities for our skilled players to make some plays.”
3 – Play sound fundamental defense
One of the things that hurt Randolph last season was missing Rataczak, a stud defensive end that was a first-team defensive end in the Trailways Small Conference a season ago. Without him, the Bluejays ran for 161 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing for 107 yards. They averaged 4.6 yards a carry and each completion went for an average of 8.2 yards.
Swanson rushed for 65 yards and three scores while Budig ran for 55 yards.
“We’re preparing to play a good sound team defense,” Chase said. “We’re going to try to take away what they do best in that respect and go forward from there.”
Swanson graduated, as did Budig, so Chase said he expects to see a couple new faces. One that could potentially see playing time is quarterback Braden Walling, who was Swanson’s backup last season. Chase said someone the Rockets will have to keep an eye on both sides of the ball is Wyatt Owen, who played tight end and linebacker last season.
“We’ll have to do what we can to try to limit what they can do,” Chase said.
Chase said if the Rockets do those three things then he likes their chances of beating the Bluejays for the first time since 2015 when they won 6-0 in Week 3. It would be a nice revenge victory for Randolph who went 7-3 overall last season, while the Bluejays were 8-3.
“We are looking for a challenge right now; we need to step up,” he said. “They’re one of the teams that beat us last year. For us to take a step in the right direction, this is a team that we’ve prepared for and hopefully do well, and have a chance to win in the end.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
