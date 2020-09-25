FOOTBALL: Randolph executes game plan to blow out Johnson Creek 48-6

RANDOLPH – Coach Tom Chase knew his offensive line had to play well in order for the skill players on the Randolph prep football team to succeed in Friday’s Trailways Conference game against Johnson Creek.
The hefty fellas did what they needed to do as the Rockets ran for 372 yards as a team en route to a 48-6 romp over the Bluejays to begin the 2020 season at Randolph High School.
“It was a good effort by the kids,” Chase said. “We played really, really well. We executed probably better than I thought we would today. They were hungry to come out and play again.
“It was awesome.”
Randolph’s Zach Paul found plenty of holes as he ran for 213 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter to go up 34-0 over the Bluejays.
“When I saw the open field, I guess I thought I’d run, but I didn’t think I’d make it all the way there,” Paul said. “The credit goes to the line. They played really well tonight. … They did their job and they did great.”
There wasn’t a doubt in Chase’s mind that he could do it, as he expects the 5-foot-8 running back, who rushed for 307 yards last season, to lead the team in rushing this season.
“I knew he could do it,” Chase said. “There were glimpses from last year and that’s why we had to get him in the backfield more this year just because he’s a special player. He hits the hole quick, reads his blocks well and then he’s hard to tackle. He’s a strong kid.”
Randolph’s Logan Vander Galien racked up 19 rushing yards and a couple of touchdown runs. His first was a 7-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left in the second quarter to put Randolph up 20-0 at halftime. His second came with 7:37 left in the third quarter when he ran in for a 3-yard run to put Randolph up 27-0.
Randolph’s Brayden Haffele completed 6-of-7 passes for 89 yards and had an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Tietz with 5:01 left in the first to go up 6-0. He also ran for 36 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on two quarterback keepers. His first was with 5:26 left in the first to go up 14-0. His second came with 2:07 left in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 41-0.
“Brayden is a different cat, but he’s a competitor,” Chase said. “When game lights come on, he’s a competitor. He wants to win worse than anybody. I love him for that. He played well tonight. In our scrimmage last week, he threw the ball better last week than he did last year. … He’s throwing the ball much better than he had in the past.”
Tietz also rushed for 46 yards to help a group of skilled players Chase is pleased to have.
“They do what we tell them to do,” Chase said of all the skilled players. “They’re so phenomenal. They do what we need to do and they execute. That’s what it comes down to.”
Not to be outdone, Randolph’s defense played very well, including a safety that was when Ben Schmucki burst through the Bluejays’ offensive line and tackled quarterback Braden Walling in the end zone with 8:10 left in the first half to make up for the missed PAT.
“It was huge,” Chase said of the safety that gave the Rockets and 8-0 lead. “It gives us a point, that if they come back and score, they have to go for two to tie it. Ben is a phenomenal kid. He’s such a quiet kid. He’s extremely intelligent. He’s always in the right spots. He does everything you tell him to do. He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a really good football player.”
Paul could breathe a sigh of relief when Schmucki got the safety because it was a direct result of Paul losing his only fumble at the Johnson Creek 1-yard line the play before it.
“I thought I made it in (for a touchdown on that play), but we made the play to stop them on the goal line and we made the safety,” Paul said. “It all worked out and we got the ball back.
“(Schmucki) was way too quick. He got in there and it was over from there. It was a great play.”
Randolph held Johnson Creek to just 12 offensive plays that equaled to 10 total yards (nine passing, one rushing) in the first half. The Bluejays mustered just three first downs in the first half.
“We don’t do anything special,” Chase said. “We just play really good sound, discipline defense. We got our reads in and when the kids do that we can play well. They’re good athletes. We have a bunch of good athletes. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Johnson Creek did have one decent drive in the fourth quarter which resulted in its only touchdown, a 7-yard touchdown run by Isaac Hartz with 8:42 left in the game.
The victory for the Rockets means a little something extra as they lost 26-0 to the Bluejays in Week 7 last year.
“It feels good to run up the score,” Paul said. “We played really well tonight and I think it all started with the line tonight.”
RANDOLPH 48, JOHNSON CREEK 6</&hspag3>
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 6 - 6
Randolph 6 14 21 7 - 48
R – Jordan Tietz 11 pass from Brayden Haffele (Jonathon Alva kick failed), 5:01, 1Q.
R – Ben Schmucki tackles Braden Walling, safety, 8:10, 2Q.
R – Brayden Haffele 1 run (run failed), 5:26, 2Q.
R – Logan Vander Galien 7 run (run failed), :28, 2Q.
R – Logan Vander Galien 3 run (Jonathon Alva kick good), 7:37, 3Q.
R – Zach Paul 90 run (Jonathon Alva kick good), 5:25, 3Q.
R – Brayden Haffele 1 run (Jonathon Alva kick good), 2:07, 3Q.
J – Isaac Hartz 7 run (Pass failed), 8:42, 4Q.
R – Zach Heft 5 run (Jonathon Alva kick good), 3:04, 4Q.
TEAM STATISTICS</&hspag3>
First downs — JC 3, Ran 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JC 15-14, Ran 46-372. Passing yards — JC 64, Ran 89. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JC 9-13-0, Ran 6-7-0. Fumbles-lost — JC 0-0, Ran 3-1. Penalties-yards — JC 0-0, Ran 7-43.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS</&hspag3>
Rushing: JC, Dylan Bredlow 2-9. Ran, Brayden Haffele 7-36, Zach Paul 16-213, Logan Vander Galien 3-19, Jordan Tietz 7-46.
Passing: JC, Braden Walling 9-13-0-64. Ran, Brayden Haffele 6-7-0-89.
Receiving: JC, Wyatt Owen 4-27. Ran, 2-16, Sam Grieger 2-51.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
