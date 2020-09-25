FOOTBALL: Randolph executes game plan to blow out Johnson Creek 48-6

Randolph’s Logan Vander Galien racked up 19 rushing yards and a couple of touchdown runs. His first was a 7-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left in the second quarter to put Randolph up 20-0 at halftime. His second came with 7:37 left in the third quarter when he ran in for a 3-yard run to put Randolph up 27-0.

Randolph’s Brayden Haffele completed 6-of-7 passes for 89 yards and had an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Tietz with 5:01 left in the first to go up 6-0. He also ran for 36 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on two quarterback keepers. His first was with 5:26 left in the first to go up 14-0. His second came with 2:07 left in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 41-0.

“Brayden is a different cat, but he’s a competitor,” Chase said. “When game lights come on, he’s a competitor. He wants to win worse than anybody. I love him for that. He played well tonight. In our scrimmage last week, he threw the ball better last week than he did last year. … He’s throwing the ball much better than he had in the past.”

Tietz also rushed for 46 yards to help a group of skilled players Chase is pleased to have.

“They do what we tell them to do,” Chase said of all the skilled players. “They’re so phenomenal. They do what we need to do and they execute. That’s what it comes down to.”