FOOTBALL: Randolph holds off Cambridge, 34-22

“I was feeling a little bit better about myself,” Haffele said. “The confidence went up.”

That play was set up by a 52-yard pass from Haffele to receiver Sam Grieger. Haffele, who completed 5-of-10 passes for 114 yards, had two interceptions in the red zone during the first half.

“I just forgot about (the two interceptions in the first half),” Haffele said. “I came into the second half. … I was disappointed. I had to forget about them and keep playing.”

Chase said he and Haffele had talked before halftime to get his confidence back up.

“He had to get his composure back because he got a little angry there,” Chase said. “We didn’t mention the picks at halftime. That’s all done, we can’t change that.

“Brayden Haffele is a gamer,” Chase added. “He is a gamer. I noticed something this week. There was a little more spark in his eye. He knew this was going to be a big test for us. He came out ready to play. He got a little frustrated, obviously, because of the pick. He’s a great competitor. When the Friday Night Lights come on, Brayden plays. He did tonight.”

Cambridge initially took a 22-21 lead off of kicker Ezra Stein’s 27-yard field goal with 8:27 left.