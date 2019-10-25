RANDOLPH – Friday’s opening round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs between fourth-seeded Randolph and fifth-seeded Burlington Catholic Central was similar to that of two heavyweight boxers trading blows.
Neither team gave up, but after Randolph kicker Seth Schmucki’s 26-yard field goal was blocked in the first possession of overtime, the Hilltoppers got a chance with the knockout blow when their kicker, Christian Pedone, split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal to end the Rockets’ season with a 10-7 loss.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “These guys bought into what we brought in this year. They played hard every single game. They battled. Today was basically the cover story of it because they had to and we knew that.
“They battled down to the end and unfortunately (the Hilltoppers) made one more play than we did. That’s what it comes down to in the playoffs.”
The Rockets (7-3) and the Hilltoppers (6-4) were evenly matched in the first three quarters.
With 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Catholic Central took over possession when Randolph turned the ball over on downs at the Catholic Central 31-yard line. The Hilltoppers used an 18-play drive that ended with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Brandon Pum — who threw for 53 yards on 4-of-5 passing on the night — for the game’s first touchdown with 9:51 remaining in the game to go up 7-0.
The Rockets quickly responded on the ensuing kickoff when Jordan Tietz returned it to the Randolph 45. Seven plays later Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele found Parker Kohn on a fourth-down play for a 10-yard completion to the Catholic Central 28. Three plays later Randolph running back Logan VanderGalien broke free for a 25-yard run that put the Rockets at the Catholic Central 1. Haffele snuck it in to tie the game at 7 with 4:35 left to go.
“The kid that deserves the credit on there was actually Parker Kohn that caught the fourth-down pass,” Chase said. “That was actually not where it was supposed to go. He was smart enough to get into the open area and Brayden was able to get him the ball to keep that drive alive. If that doesn’t happen, then we’re not talking about (the touchdown) right now.”
The Rockets had multiple opportunities to score throughout the game. To begin the third quarter, defensive lineman Ben Schmucki recovered a fumble at the Randolph 35-yard line. However, that’s when the Rockets turned the ball over on downs as Haffele’s pass to Brady DeVries was dropped.
Schmucki also recovered a fumble at the Randolph 30 with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter, but the Rockets punted the ball four plays later.
“We needed to be able to be consistent on offense, and today we were not consistent on offense enough,” Chase said. “We were able to sustain drives. We had a really nice drive going in the second quarter and we shot ourselves in the foot and had a holding penalty. Then we were second and 20. We had some things going, but it’s a matter of being consistent and not shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The Rockets accumulated 129 rushing yards. Haffele threw for just 44 yards and rushed for 24 yards. Randolph running back Zach Paul ran for 44 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards, while Kohn caught two passes for 20 yards.
Randolph’s had eight penalties for 59 yards while Catholic Central had three for 20 yards.
The one that hurt the most happened during the Hilltopper’s offensive series in overtime. On second down, Catholic Central receiver David Doerflinger — who rushed for 47 yards and caught two passes for 28 yards — ran for a 6 yards to the Randolph 16, but a face mask penalty put the Hilltoppers at the Randolph 9. It set up the game-winning field goal four plays later.
“We tried to be real disciplined this year, and today,” Chase said. “We were for the most part, but we just had a couple big plays where that hurt us. When you’re playing in the playoffs, you can’t do that. You’ve got to be able to get after it and get it done without making the mistakes.”
You have free articles remaining.
After the game, Chase questioned if he had used the right play call on Seth Schmucki’s field goal attempt in overtime.
“We may have been better off with what’s called an overload,” Chase said. “That might’ve helped in that situation. I was looking at that, but we had no more timeouts to call, so that may have been part of it right there.
“Seth is a great kicker and it’s true. I think it goes if he doesn’t block it to be honest. I don’t think these guys were down because I think they just needed to battle back. They did. They got it down to them trying to kick a field goal. They made it and we didn’t.”
BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 10, RANDOLPH 7 (OT)
|Burlington Catholic Central;0;0;0;7;3;—;10
|Randolph;0;0;0;7;0;—;7
CC — Brandon Pum 1 run (Christian Pedone kick good), 9:51, 4th.
R — Brayden Haffele 1 run (Seth Schmucki kick good), 4:35, 4th.
CC — Christian Pedone 22 field goal, :00, OT.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — CC 15, R 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CC 50-197, R 27-128. Passing yards — CC 53, R 44. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CC 4-6-0, R 5-8-0. Fumbles-lost — CC 3-3, R 2-0. Penalties-yards — CC 3-20, R 8-59.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CC, Reid Muellenbach 27-114, Neal McCourt 10-47. R, Zach Paul 8-44, Brayden Haffele 6-24.
Passing: CC, Brandon Pum 4-5-0, 53. R, Brayden Haffele 5-8-0, 44.
Receiving: CC, David Doerflinger 2-25, Neal McCourt 2-28. R, Parker Kohn 2-20, Sam Grieger 1-20, Zach Paul 1-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)