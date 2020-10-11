FOOTBALL: Randolph stuffs Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military Academies, 52-0

RANDOLPH ― When Randolph coach Tom Chase got word his defense held Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academies senior Donnie Austin to 32 yards on 15 attempts in Saturday’s Trailways Conference game at Randolph High School, he was in disbelief.
Through disciplined defense and a designed scheme just for Austin, the Rockets forced the Lancers to find another way to win. Only problem was, no one else could step up against a flying Rockets defense that had at least four blue hats surround every ball carrier, only allowing 159 total yards (87 rushing, 72 passing) in a 52-0 shellacking of the Lancers.
“I couldn’t believe that,” Chase said. “It’s just a great team effort on defense. Everybody was getting to the football. When there’s a guy with the ball, there are four or five guys with blue jerseys around him. That’s the way it should be.”
The mediocre stat line for the 5-foot-11 senior ball carrier was shocking because he entered the game with the second-most total yards (504) and yards per game (254) in the state.
“It makes us feel good. He was our No. 1 priority coming (in, number) 27,” Randolph senior Jordan Tietz said. “We knew how good he is. He’s a great running back.
“It was huge for us because we knew we needed to stop the run. We needed to stop 27 to have a chance to win this game. And we did stop him.”
The Lancers were without starting quarterback Phillip Austin, Donnie’s twin brother, and replaced by Haydn Bensch, who threw for 72 yards and two interceptions while completing 10-of-20 passes.
“It was really big because if we stop the run, they’ve got to pass because we’re up,” Randolph senior defensive back Sam Grieger, who had two interceptions on the night, said. “If we stop that then it’s nothing they can do.”
Randolph (3-0, 3-0 Trailways) was beat a couple times by the Lancers (2-1, 1-1) throughout the night on reverses and misdirection running plays, but nothing went more than 25 yards.
“They came out in a spread, so we had to go back to our base,” Chase said. “It’s really about disciplined defense. We don’t do a lot of fancy things, but we get guys to the football and they stay disciplined. We don’t give up cutback lanes. (Donnie Austin’s) a great runner, a cutback runner. He’s great in the open field and our defense is pretty fast. So our goal was try to make them beat us with somebody else. When they got a couple counters, they threw some balls in the flat, we’re ok with that because we wanted to make somebody else beat us besides him.”
Randolph proved time and again no one else on the Lancer sidelines could beat them. But multiple Rockets proved they could beat the Lancers’ defense, though.
On just the second play of the game, senior quarterback Brayden Haffele called his own number on a bootleg to the left side, made a couple Lancer tacklers miss and was off for the races for a 62-yard touchdown run just 50 seconds into the game to go up 6-0 after the Rockets couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion.
Haffele finished with 90 yards rushing and threw for 58 yards on 2-of-4 passes. On his first throw of the night, he found junior Sam Grieger wide open on a streak down the left-side hash marks for a 54-yard touchdown to go up 20-0 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
“They went to Tietz because it’s a bubble-wheel type-thing,” Grieger said. “I was just wide open and Brayden hit me. It felt big and it kept the momentum on our side.”
Before Grieger’s touchdown, senior running back Matt Dykstra had a 19-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
Haffele threw an interception with 6:54 left in the second, but 8 seconds later, Grieger, who already had an interception in the first quarter, picked off Bensch again at the St. John’s 16.
Two plays later, Randolph senior running back Zach Paul ran in for a 10-yard touchdown for a 26-0 lead with just over 6 minutes until halftime. Haffele tacked on another 5-yard touchdown scamper with 1:28 to go into halftime with a 33-0 lead.
Paul finished with 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown was from 3 yards out with 5:21 left in the third quarter to go up 40-0 and put a running clock into effect.
The Rockets didn't throw a ton; however, that wasn't necessary as their rough-and-tumble ground game racked up a season-high 424 yards, led by Tietz' 112 yards on six carries.
The Randolph defense was a turnover machine, adding three fumble recoveries to Greigers pair of interceptions. The Rockets also had 16 tackles for loss, led by senior defensive end Jax Rataczak's four TFLs as he added the team's lone sack. He was part of a defensive line (Travis Alvin, Ben Nieman, Ben Schmucki and Noah Eckert) that owned the line of scrimmage. Both Schmucki and Alvin had fumble recoveries. Alvin led with eight tackles and Schmucki had three tackles for loss.
“Last year we had some pretty big plays (on defense) and we haven’t had this year,” Chase said. “Tonight, it started to show up. We started getting some fumble recoveries. We had a couple of picks. It was probably because of our pressure. We had pressure on the quarterback all night. Our kids just played really, really well, defensively. We just played so well.
“And offensively, we took what they gave us.”
Tietz sure took what the Lancers gave him just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter when he found some space for a 75-yard scamper that put the Rockets up 46-0.
“It was Layne Jenkins — he gave me a huge hole,” Tietz said. “I just followed him through the hole on that play. He’s a big boy. He’s a 300 pounder and he takes up a lot of space. If I can get behind him, and I just try to find the open field and try to hit it. I just try to run as fast as I can.”
Rataczak’s younger brother, sophomore Bryce Rataczak, even got in on the action in the fourth quarter as well, picking up two tackles for loss and adding a 5-yard touchdown run to finish off the scoring.
“Bryce is one of those kids that’s on the cusp of becoming a really, really good player,” Chase said. “We want to be able to season him a little bit this year. We gave him some reps on the varsity where next year he can step in and become the game. We’ve got to replace his brother who is a phenomenal player. By getting him some reps here and there, getting some varsity experience, we hope to set up success not just for this year but hopefully next year and the year after.”
The Rockets have proven this year they’re on the right track for success by knocking down one of the state’s best running attacks. Now it’s on to hosting Cambridge this Friday.
“We’re not saying we expected to beat them by a lot (on Saturday), but coming into the game we think we can win the game,” Tietz said. “In every game we think we can win the game if we play our best.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
