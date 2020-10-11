FOOTBALL: Randolph stuffs Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military Academies, 52-0

“It was Layne Jenkins — he gave me a huge hole,” Tietz said. “I just followed him through the hole on that play. He’s a big boy. He’s a 300 pounder and he takes up a lot of space. If I can get behind him, and I just try to find the open field and try to hit it. I just try to run as fast as I can.”

Rataczak’s younger brother, sophomore Bryce Rataczak, even got in on the action in the fourth quarter as well, picking up two tackles for loss and adding a 5-yard touchdown run to finish off the scoring.

“Bryce is one of those kids that’s on the cusp of becoming a really, really good player,” Chase said. “We want to be able to season him a little bit this year. We gave him some reps on the varsity where next year he can step in and become the game. We’ve got to replace his brother who is a phenomenal player. By getting him some reps here and there, getting some varsity experience, we hope to set up success not just for this year but hopefully next year and the year after.”

The Rockets have proven this year they’re on the right track for success by knocking down one of the state’s best running attacks. Now it’s on to hosting Cambridge this Friday.