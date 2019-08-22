Two years ago, Randolph barely had enough players to field a varsity team.
Last year was better — the roster jumped from 17 names to 28 names — but still not great.
Still, the added bodies helped the Rockets go from 2-7 in 2017 to 4-6 in 2018, making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
And it turns out, improving depth at Randolph is now a trend.
“The numbers are great,” Tom Chase, who’s in his first year leading the Rockets after four years as an offensive assistant at Ripon College and 23 years — from 1992-2014 — in charge at Weyauwega-Fremont, said of having 38 players on the team. “The kids have been fantastic — they’re eager to learn — and I’ve surrounded myself with some great coaches. So it’s been a lot of fun.”
Chase, who led W-F to the WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinals in 2002 and the D4 state semifinals in 2005, credited the Randolph youth program for the growing numbers.
“There’s a lot of guys who put a lot of hard work into this for years, so we’re stepping into some things that are some pretty good things,” Chase said. “That’s a direct reflection of what some of those guys are doing at the lower levels to keep it fun for the kids. There’s definitely some athletes here.”
Most well-decorated among them is senior defensive end Brady DeVries, who was a first team all-Trailways Small Conference selection last year after finishing fourth in the league in sacks with six. He also had five tackles for loss.
DeVries will also play tight end this year for Randolph, which is switching from the spread to the flexbone in large part because that’s the scheme Chase has the most familiarity with having employed it for the last half of his tenure at W-F and also coached it at Ripon.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound DeVries fits the mold for the position perfectly, too.
“That’s a great tight end — that’s a great target and a great blocker. So we’ll be utilizing him,” Chase said.
In fact, Chase got started moving the chess pieces around as soon as he got the job in January.
“I had all of their film from last year, so I started watching that very intensely and I was like, ‘Yep, yep, yep — they’ve got what we need to run (the flexbone) and make it work,’” he said of the Rockets’ returning personnel. “It was a natural fit.”
Chase coached three different positions — the quarterbacks, fullbacks and slots — at various times during his stint at Ripon, which finished second in the nation in NCAA Division III in rushing with 3,199 yards last year.
And he said that his experience working under Red Hawks offensive coordinator Rick Coles, one of the most respected option coaches in the country, helped him grow exponentially as a coach.
Chase still works as a teacher in the Weyauwega-Fremont school district and a number of his assistants are located in W-F or Ripon, so the coaching staff has been carpooling to Randolph for practice and spending a lot of time brainstorming on the drive.
One of those coaches is Tom’s son Cody, who was a fullback at Ripon from 2014-2017 and this summer did an internship with the University of Wisconsin football program’s strength and conditioning department.
“He set up our weight program when I got hired way back in January — I went to him right away and said I need a program,” Tom said. “We averaged about 20-25 kids a night this summer in the weight room, and that was four days a week. And they were lifting pretty hard and pretty heavy, so he gets the credit for that — he was the driving force behind that.”
Cody also “picked up a lot of neat things from the Badgers,” Tom said, and the Rockets have implemented some of those things into practice.
With so many of the coaches commuting to Randolph, Tom said it was integral to have someone on the staff who works at Randolph High School — and that person is tech-ed teacher Darin Drews.
Randolph’s base defense will be the 4-3, with what Tom calls a “scream and splatter” mindset.
“That comes from California and I picked that up from John Holt down at Lancaster many years ago,” Tom said of poaching the scheme Holt employed while leading the Flying Arrows to seven Division 4 or 5 state titles and four state runner-up finishes in the last 25 years. “On our really good teams at Weyauwega, we ran that. When I looked at the film from last year, and looking at personnel, I asked, ‘Do we have the personnel to make that work?’ And I thought we did.
“It’s called a scream and splatter because we are really, really bringing people aggressively to the football — it’s an aggressive way to play defense.”
All in all, Tom is confident the Rockets have enough talent to compete with the rest of the Trailways Small.
If the learning curve isn’t too steep, they might have surprise some people this year.
“We could be a good team,” Tom said, “if our players can grasp the system quick and are able to execute.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)