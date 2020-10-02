FOOTBALL: Randolph's big night on ground crushes rival Cambria-Friesland, 42-22

The Hilltoppers finally woke up in the second quarter. Cambria-Friesland scored twice as Owen Jones — who finished with 70 rushing yards — scored on a 15-yard touchdown run at 9:01 and quarterback Kobe Smit hit Griffin Hart on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 left to pull within 23-14.

“We thought, too, there was a little bit of a momentum swing there,” Bylsma said. “We talked at halftime of little things we could build on from that. We botched the kickoff (to start the second half) and threw an interception on what could’ve been our first two possessions. So momentum swung back their way. They’re good and they scored on us.

“The thing I was most disappointed in was towards the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, you could tell by our kids’ body language that they thought, ‘We’re just going to take a beating here. That’s no way to play as a football team.”

Paul scored his second touchdown of the night, walking in for a 1-yard plunge with 5:35 remaining in the first half to extend the lead to 23-8.

He finished off his night with two more scores in the third quarter, including another 1-yard rumble and a 5-yard scamper following a Toppers fumble with 2:39 left for a 36-14 lead.