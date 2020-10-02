FOOTBALL: Randolph's big night on ground crushes rival Cambria-Friesland, 42-22

CAMBRIA — To begin the 2020 prep football season against Johnson Creek, Zach Paul rushed for over 200 yards.
The Randolph junior running back hit the ground running again Friday night as he followed things up with a four-touchdown performance against rival Cambria-Friesland. Paul’s hard running paced a potent Rockets ground game as they rolled to a 42-22 win over the Hilltoppers in a Trailways Conference game at Cambria-Friesland High School.
“The season is starting great,” Paul said. “The offensive line is doing amazing things and it’s just opening everything up. It all starts with the line, I guess.
“We’ve only had the offense for a year, but they know it. They know it so well that they know what they’re doing. They can open holes where ever we need them to. I’m really confident in them.”
Paul rushed for 169 yards on 21 carries, while quarterback Brayden Haffele added 123 rushing yard and a score, as well as 26 yards through the air.
“It all depends on what we get,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “There’s certain things we do and certain looks we’re trying to get, and it’s just a matter of them executing it. It’s a matter of repetition in practice and doing it over and over and over. I know they’re getting sick of it, but they’re getting halfway decent at it. We’ve got a ways to go, but they’re getting better.
“Zach Paul is a really good fullback. He is. He really plays hard. ... Brayden’s got it down. He understands what we’re trying to do.”
As a whole, the Rockets (2-0, 2-0 Trailways) ran 69 plays for 404 total yards (378 rushing yards, 26 passing yards).
“Wow, that tops last week,” Paul said of last week’s performance where Randolph ran for 372 yards as a team. “That’s a lot. The line’s doing great things – everything after that just follows.”
The Hilltoppers (1-1, 0-1) were held to just over half that amount with 37 plays for 177 total yards (128 rushing, 49 passing).
“It’s a plethora of things,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. “First, they’re very good. Second, we knew coming in this game, we knew we had to play assignment-perfect defense and we couldn’t do that. We had too many breakdowns. Again, we were outnumbered and outmanned.”
Haffele got things started for the Rockets as he capped off a six-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter. After Logan VanderGalien ran in for two points, the Rockets led 8-0.
Paul scored his first touchdown of the night – ending an 11-play drive – when he ran in for a 7-yard touchdown with 1:35 left in the first stanza to make it 15-0 after Jonathon Alvin’s extra point.
The Hilltoppers finally woke up in the second quarter. Cambria-Friesland scored twice as Owen Jones — who finished with 70 rushing yards — scored on a 15-yard touchdown run at 9:01 and quarterback Kobe Smit hit Griffin Hart on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 left to pull within 23-14.
“We thought, too, there was a little bit of a momentum swing there,” Bylsma said. “We talked at halftime of little things we could build on from that. We botched the kickoff (to start the second half) and threw an interception on what could’ve been our first two possessions. So momentum swung back their way. They’re good and they scored on us.
“The thing I was most disappointed in was towards the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, you could tell by our kids’ body language that they thought, ‘We’re just going to take a beating here. That’s no way to play as a football team.”
Paul scored his second touchdown of the night, walking in for a 1-yard plunge with 5:35 remaining in the first half to extend the lead to 23-8.
He finished off his night with two more scores in the third quarter, including another 1-yard rumble and a 5-yard scamper following a Toppers fumble with 2:39 left for a 36-14 lead.
On the ensuing Cambria-Friesland possession, Smit threw an interception to Traiton Lininger at the Randolph 31-yardline with 2:37 left in the third. Cambria-Friesland finished the third quarter with three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).
“It was big,” Chase said of Randolph’s defensive performance in the third quarter. “They have some weapons. They’ve got some kids that can play. We were a little concerned about. They can run really well. We gave them a little bit of field position in the second quarter. We needed to take control in the third quarter. By getting those three turnovers and the onsides kick that wasn’t supposed to be an onsides kick, but we luckily got it, that was enough to give us some momentum.”
That turnover turned into a Zack Heft 15-yard touchdown run with 5:52 left in the game. Jones finished the game with a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 42-22 after Hughes converted on a 2-point conversion.
Randolph 15 8 13 6 — 42
Cambria-Friesland 0 14 0 8 — 22
First quarter
R: Brayden Haffele 12 run (Logan VanderGalien run good), 9:12.
R: Zach Paul 7 run (Jonathon Alvin kick good), 1:35.
Second quarter
CF: Owen Jones 15 run (Owen Jones pass from Kobe Smit good), 9:01.
R: Zach Paul 1 run (Sam Grieger pass from Brayden Haffele good), 5:35.
CF: Griffin Hart 15 pass from Kobe Smit (Owen Jones run failed), 2:47.
Third quarter
R: Zach Paul 1 run (Brayden Haffele pass failed), 4:47.
R: Zach Paul 5 run (Jonathon Alvin kick good), 2:39.
Fourth quarter
R: Zach Heft 15 run (Jonathon Alvin kick blocked), 5:52.
CF: Owen Jones 14 run (Mason Hughes run), :12.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — CF 13, R 29. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CF 23-144, R 59-388. Passing yards — CF 49, R 26. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CF 4-12-2, R 4-8-0. Fumbles-lost — CF 1-1, R 3-1. Penalties-yards — CF 3-15, R 7-54.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CF, Owen Jones 8-70, Cade Burmania 8-54. R, Zach Paul 21-169, 15-123.
Passing: CF, Kobe Smit 4-12-2, 49. R, Brayden Haffele 4-8-0, 26.
Receiving: CF, Drake Burmania 1-17. R, Sam Grieger 2-21.
