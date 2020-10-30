FOOTBALL: Randolphs blows out Fall River/Rio, 41-6, stays in Trailways Conference title race

The Rebels mustered just 34 yards on the ground and 99 through the air as the Rockets defensive stymied the offensive unit. The Rebels had just two first downs all game.

“It took us a long time to get going,” Schultz said. “You know the kids were working hard, but they were just missing guys. They were bringing a guy almost every play or two guys almost every play, and I would watch the linemen on film, they would try to peel off and would just miss. They were just faster than we were.”

The Rockets got the Rebels to punt on its ensuing drive after the Schmucki score and just a few plays later on offense, Zach Paul fumbled. However, lineman Travis Alvin was Johnny-on-the-spot, scooping up the loose ball before racing 26 yards to the house to make it 41-0 with 1:31 left in the third.

“Travis is making a statement because I think he wants to play in the backfield next year,” Chase said.

Dykstra got things going in the first half with a 6-yard run to make it 6-0 with 7:48 left in the first.

“It was a big thing scoring on that first drive,” Chase said. “Fall River, they’ve got a nice team. They’ve got a big, physical team and I was a little worried about that, but we did what we had to do in this case to get it done.”