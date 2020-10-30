FOOTBALL: Randolphs blows out Fall River/Rio, 41-6, stays in Trailways Conference title race

RANDOLPH – After suffering a 3-point loss to Oshkosh Lourdes last week, the Randolph prep football team was looking to avenge its first defeat of the year.
The Rockets did just that Friday night, clobbering Fall River/Rio in a 41-6 Trailways Conference blowout at Randolph High School.
“I think with the Lourdes game, we all realize that it was flip a coin, basically,” Randolph’s Logan Vander Galien said. “There were mistakes both ends and it came to the very end, but this game (against the Rebels) was good for us because we wanted to get our mojo back.”
Randolph’s Matt Dykstra echoed Vander Galien’s sentiments
“Even though we lost, we still wanted to show we were one of the best teams in the state,” Dykstra said of the Rockets, who are ranked sixth in Division 7 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll.
Randolph coach Tom Chase had a feeling his Rockets (5-1, 4-1 Trailways) would perform well.
“That’s what we expect now,” he said. “We expect that every game and that’s what we’re challenging our kids to do to be able to play at that level every game.”
Rebels coach Cody Schultz knew playing against the Rockets it would be rough sledding.
“It’s one of those games where they came out faster and harder than we did,” he said. “At the end of the day, we just need to tune it up. I thought the kids had a good week of practice, but we’ve got to get back to the drawing board this week, and get back to working hard.”
The Rebels’ offense couldn’t find traction while their defense couldn’t stop the Rockets’ as Randolph put a running clock into effect early in the third quarter.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” Schultz said. “We have to come out and execute our game plan otherwise things are never going to go right.”
On a third-and-18, Randolph’s Jax Rataczak sacked Rebels quarterback Matthew Miller for a loss of 7 yards. Rataczak followed that up with a blocked punt that defensive lineman Ben Schmucki picked up for a 3-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in the third to make it 35-0 after Zach Paul converted a run for two points. That started a running clock.
“I love seeing Jax out on the field,” Vander Galien said. “I love seeing him at D-end. He just always brings the boom — always.”
And this was all on a bum ankle for Rataczak.
“Jax was huge,” Chase said. “To show you the character of the kid, he couldn’t even walk on Monday and he did not practice until Thursday because his ankle was the size of a grapefruit. We did everything we could to get him back and he got a good tape job on him today and he said, ‘Coach it feels pretty good.’ I know he was hurting out there, but he kept going.”
The Rebels mustered just 34 yards on the ground and 99 through the air as the Rockets defensive stymied the offensive unit. The Rebels had just two first downs all game.
“It took us a long time to get going,” Schultz said. “You know the kids were working hard, but they were just missing guys. They were bringing a guy almost every play or two guys almost every play, and I would watch the linemen on film, they would try to peel off and would just miss. They were just faster than we were.”
The Rockets got the Rebels to punt on its ensuing drive after the Schmucki score and just a few plays later on offense, Zach Paul fumbled. However, lineman Travis Alvin was Johnny-on-the-spot, scooping up the loose ball before racing 26 yards to the house to make it 41-0 with 1:31 left in the third.
“Travis is making a statement because I think he wants to play in the backfield next year,” Chase said.
Dykstra got things going in the first half with a 6-yard run to make it 6-0 with 7:48 left in the first.
“It was a big thing scoring on that first drive,” Chase said. “Fall River, they’ve got a nice team. They’ve got a big, physical team and I was a little worried about that, but we did what we had to do in this case to get it done.”
Paul had a 6-yard TD run just 1:35 into the second quarter to make it 14-0 after Vander Galien plowed in for the following two-point conversion. Paul led all rushers with 59 yards and a touchdown.
With 5:27 left in the first half, Fall River/Rio’s Rylee Price coughed up the ball at the Rebels 6-yard-line and Randolph’s Owen Gould pounced on the rock. The next play, Vander Galien ran in for a 6-yard touchdown later to make it 20-0.
Vander Galien did it all for the Rockets with a touchdown, two-point conversion and an interception, all in the fourth quarter.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Vander Galien said. “I just came back off a two-week quarantine and my ankle was bugging me for a while, but now it’s feeling really good.
“I said before the game to a bunch of guys, ‘They’re not ready for a fresh-off quarantine Logan right now.”
The Rebels punted on the next offensive possession and the Rockets made them pay six plays later when Jordan Tietz threw to a wide open Dykstra for an 11-yard TD with 30 seconds left in the first half.
The Rebels finally got in the end zone with 18.1 seconds left when Miller found Jacob Rowe for a 54-yard touchdown pass to make 41-6. It was Rowe’s only catch of the game, while Miller led the team with 25 rushing yards and completed 4-of-7 passes for 99 yards, a TD and an interception.
The Rockets defense finished with three forced fumbles — two recovered and an interception.
“It was really big,” Dykstra said. “We always play good defense, in my opinion. Last week was a slip up and that was against one of the best teams in the state.”
RANDOLPH 41, FALL RIVER/RIO 6
Fall River/Rio;0;0;0;6;—;6
Randolph;6;21;14;0;—;41
First quarter
R: Matt Dykstra 6 run (pass failed), 7:48.
Second quarter
R: Zach Paul 5 run (Logan Vander Galien run), 10:25.
R: Logan Vander Galien 6 run (kick failed), 5:20.
R: Matt Dykstra 11 pass from Jordan Tietz (Brady Prieve kick), :30.
Third quarter
R: Ben Schmucki 3 blocked punt recovery (Zach Paul run), 5:21.
R: Travis Alvin 26 fumble return (kick failed), 1:31.
Fourth quarter
FRR – Jacob Rowe 54 pass from Matthew Miller (kick failed), :18.1.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — FRR 2, R 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — FRR 17-34, R 36-149. Passing yards — FRR 99, R 40. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — FRR 4-7-1, R 4-6-0. Fumbles-lost — FRR 3-2, R 3-0. Penalties-yards — FRR 5-38, R 2-10.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — FRR: Matthew Miller 8-25. R: Zach Paul 10-59, Jordan Tietz 5-37.
Passing — FRR: Matthew Miller 4-7-1-99. R: Brayden Haffele 3-5-0-29, Jordan Tietz 1-1-0-11.
Receiving — FRR: Jacob Rowe 1-54, Cullen Rauls 1-41. R: Matt Dykstra 2-19, Jordan Tietz 1-20.
