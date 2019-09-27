Controlling the clock with a good running game and playing good defense has been the recipe for success for Reedsburg’s prep football team this year, and on Friday night vs. Beaver Dam, it produced another tasty dish.
Reedsburg churned out 293 yards on the ground and limited Beaver Dam to 135 yards of total offense — with a little less than a third of those yards coming on one big scoring play late in the first half — to methodically take care of business in a 28-7 Badger North Conference at HH Derleth Field, spoiling the Golden Beavers' Homecoming game.
“It’s the way we are this year,” said Reedsburg coach Brian Pottinger, whose team entered as the No. 7 team in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll.
“That’s what option teams do to you — they just wear you down,” added Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi. “They get two yards here, three yards here, four yards here — and next thing you know they snap (off) a 10, 15-yard play.
“But I was impressed with how for the most part we did a good job defending their option.”
The Golden Beavers (1-5, 1-3 Badger North) did do a respectable job against Reedsburg’s run-heavy attack, tightening up after letting the Beavers go 76 yards in eight plays on their first drive of the contest — one that was capped by a 26-yard run off right tackle by Zach Bestor that made it 6-0 with 4 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter — to keep things close at halftime.
Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1) marched down the field again on its next drive, but this time, Nick Ludowese sacked Ethan Lee on fourth-and-9 to force a turnover on downs.
Beaver Dam went three-and-out, though, and then Reedsburg struck again, this time needing only six plays to march 62 yards — a 38-run up the left sideline by Lee on a QB keeper was the big play — and make it 14-0 late in the second quarter on a two-yard TD run by Casey Campbell followed by him running in the two-point conversion.
But the Golden Beavers punched right back, when on the third play of the ensuing drive Carter Riesen hit a wide-open Broden Boschert near the 25-yard line and Boschert easily trotted in for a 53-yard TD that made it 14-7 with 2:10 remaining in the half.
“Broden has big-play potential and teams know that he is a top-tier receiver, not just in the league but I think also in the state,” Kuenzi said of the 6-foot, 195-pound senior who came in with 24 catches for 353 yards and 6 TDs. “Tonight they were giving him double coverage, and when he snapped it open, he was just able to beat the coverage and get downfield.
“We did a nice job a couple other times trying to get the ball to him and they just did a nice job covering it.”
The two sides took turns stalling out to start the second half — Reedsburg lost a fumble, then Beaver Dam went three-and-out — before a big block by Bestor sprung Lee for a 56-yard TD run with 5:30 to go in the second quarter that made it 22-7 following Bestor’s two-point run.
And the Golden Beavers could never muster much of a threat the rest of the way, with interceptions on two of their final three drives — the second of which resulted in a four-yard TD run by Joe Statz that salted the game away — and a turnover on downs on their last drive.
“Our kids are battling — they’re playing hard,” Kuenzie said. “We play a lot of kids both ways, so as the game goes on, they’re going to wear out. Give Reedsburg a lot of credit; they’re a good program — they’re a really good team. And I was happy and impressed with how we defended their option scheme, which is not an easy thing to do. They run it so well.”
Meanwhile for Reedsburg, style points mattered little on what was a wet, rainy night where lightning forced the game to start 30 minutes later than scheduled.
All the Beavers cared about was putting another W on the ledger and heading home to get ready for Waunakee (6-0, 4-0) on Reedsburg’s Homecoming next Friday.
“The biggest thing,” Pottinger said, “is we’re in the position we wanted to be in at the beginning of the season — we’re facing a Waunakee team where we have chance to maybe get a W and put ourselves into the conference title talk.”
