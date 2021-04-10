FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Mayville wins big over Ripon; Beaver Dam, Waupun get walloped

The Mayville prep football team has gotten off to one of its best starts this spring. The Cardinals are now 3-0 after shellacking Ripon, 38-9, in a Flyway Conference game Friday night.
Running back Blake Schraufnagel is the main reason why the Cardinals are where they’re at this early in the season. He ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns and added a big interception return against the Tigers.
Schraufnagel started the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first to go up 7-0.
Ripon (1-2, 1-2 Flyway) would respond with an 18-yard scamper by Noah Olson to tie the game at 7 with 6:35 left in the first. Then 3:48 into the second quarter, Ripon recorded a safety to go up 9-7.
That would be the final points of the night for the Tigers as the Cardinals (3-0 Flyway) proceeded to tally the game's final 31 points. Running back Andrew Thom got things started with a 16-yard touchdown run before Braedon Vollmer, who rushed for 39 yards, ran in the two-point conversion with 1:06 left in the third and a 15-9 lead.
It was just the beginning as Mayville quarterback Zach Weiss connected with Brad Bushke for a 33-yard touchdown with 8:24 left to play. Weiss, who threw for 62 yards on 3-of-6 passes, added the ensuing two-point conversion to stretch the lead to 23-9.
Schraufnagel helped to put the game on ice as he picked off Ripon's Garrett Jennings on the Tigers' ensuing possession. He returned the interception 26 yards, setting up his two-yard plunge seconds later for a 30-0 lead with 7:25 to play.
Jennings would again be picked off in the waning minutes, this time by Vollmer. While his return only net 13 yards, it didn't matter to Schraufnagel, who raced to pay dirt from 72 yards out with 1:30 to go. Weiss added another two-point run to cap the scoring and preserve the Cardinals unbeaten start.
Mayville will travel to fellow league unbeaten Omro (3-0, 3-0) in a matchup of unblemished and untested foes. The Foxes throttled North Fond du Lac, 63-20, on Friday and have outscored their opponents 123-44 so far. Meanwhile, the Cardinals' first allowed points of the season came against the Tigers as they've outscored opponents 113-9.
Beaver Dam dismantled by Whitnall
There were highlights few and far between for the Beaver Dam football team on Friday night.
Chief among them was defensive back Jaden Barstow’s 82-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter of the Golden Beavers' tilt against Whitnall.
Beaver Dam (1-2) failed to score after the Barstow's pick six, which tied Brian Brzezinski's interception return TD against Fort Atkinson in 1982 for second-longest in program history, en route to a 45-6 drubbing at the hands of the Falcons.
The Golden Beavers followed with a missed PAT, which could have knotted things up after Whitnall's Caleb Straughter ran for a 26-yard touchdown a couple minutes earlier to take a 7-0 lead.
Straughter threw for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and ran for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Whitnall’s Dominic Greer ran for a 16-yard touchdown run 12 seconds into the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead over Beaver Dam. Whitnall kicker Gavin Dentice-Kagle made a 33-yard field goal to raise the lead to 17-6 with 7:19 to go before halftime. Straughter ran for his second touchdown of the night, this time for 18 yards to extend the lead to 24-6 with 9:33 left in the third.
Straughter connected with Hector Rodriguez for a 40-yard touchdown for a 31-6 lead, and later hooked up with leading receiver Chase Kujawa — he had four catches for 106 yards — on a 48-yard pitch-and-catch with 4:39 to play. Greer led the Falcons with 67 rushing yards and had two rushing touchdowns, with his second coming with 1:26 left in the game to cap the scoring.
Beaver Dam’s Carter Riesen threw for 62 yards and an interception while completing 10 of his 26 passes. The Golden Beavers' ground game didn't fair much better, rushing for minus-10 yards on 23 carries, led by Barstow's 28 yards on five touches.
Beaver Dam’s Alex Soto – who was injured during the team’s opening series – caught one pass for five yards. The Golden Beavers will try to get back on track next Friday when they host Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (0-2).
Waupun demolished by Lomira
Lomira has been a machine in the alternate fall season so far, averaging 30.5 points entering Friday's Flyway Conference game against Waupun.
The Lions needed just one quarter to eclipse that mark against Warriors as they steamrolled their way to a 40-7 win at Lomira High School.
Lucas Meyer rushed for 80 yards on seven carries, good for 11.4 yards per attempt and the Waupun ground game tallied 176 yards on 26 carries (6.8 yards/carry). The Warriors passing attack struggled however, as quarterback Carson Bresser completed just one pass out of 13 attempts for 21 yards, connecting with Kellen Hact on the lone reception.
Bresser did rush for 16 yards and the Warriors' lone touchdown to avoid a shutout, while Isaac Glewen added 55 yards on the ground. Hacht and Brady Gerritson each had seven tackles while Meyer added a half-dozen to pace the Warriors defense.
The Warriors, who dropped to 0-3, will travel to Ripon next Friday.