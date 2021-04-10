FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Mayville wins big over Ripon; Beaver Dam, Waupun get walloped

The Golden Beavers followed with a missed PAT, which could have knotted things up after Whitnall's Caleb Straughter ran for a 26-yard touchdown a couple minutes earlier to take a 7-0 lead.

Straughter threw for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and ran for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Whitnall’s Dominic Greer ran for a 16-yard touchdown run 12 seconds into the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead over Beaver Dam. Whitnall kicker Gavin Dentice-Kagle made a 33-yard field goal to raise the lead to 17-6 with 7:19 to go before halftime. Straughter ran for his second touchdown of the night, this time for 18 yards to extend the lead to 24-6 with 9:33 left in the third.

Straughter connected with Hector Rodriguez for a 40-yard touchdown for a 31-6 lead, and later hooked up with leading receiver Chase Kujawa — he had four catches for 106 yards — on a 48-yard pitch-and-catch with 4:39 to play. Greer led the Falcons with 67 rushing yards and had two rushing touchdowns, with his second coming with 1:26 left in the game to cap the scoring.

Beaver Dam’s Carter Riesen threw for 62 yards and an interception while completing 10 of his 26 passes. The Golden Beavers' ground game didn't fair much better, rushing for minus-10 yards on 23 carries, led by Barstow's 28 yards on five touches.