FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Baraboo suffers first loss in Fort Atkinson

Baraboo is no longer unbeaten, and Fort Atkinson is now alone atop the Badger Small Conference.
The Blackhawks broke a tie with Baraboo on Friday night, improving to 4-0 in conference play with a 27-6 win over the visiting Thunderbirds.
Baraboo (5-1, 3-1 Badger Small), which is ranked first in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll, trailed throughout Friday's game.
Fort Atkinson (5-1, 4-0) jumped out front at home, as Evan Dudzek ran for a touchdown before Alec Courtier broke free for a 65-yarder that stretched the lead to 14-0.
Baraboo got on the board with a 37-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Luke Vittengl to senior receiver Brady Henry, who dove along the right sideline to reel it in and trim the deficit to 14-6 going into halftime.
The Blackhawks broke the game open in the second half, using a 28-yard Jack Opperman touchdown reception and a 27-yard Dudzek touchdown run to open up a 27-6 lead with 10:32 to play.
Baraboo gave up a season-high 27 points after entering the day holding opponents to 10.8 points per game. Fort Atkinson won its fifth straight game since a season-opening 29-0 loss at Milton, giving up just 7.4 points per game during the winning streak.
The T-Birds will look to bounce back Oct. 1, when they host Reedsburg in the 134th meeting between the rivals. Baraboo improved to 64-63-6 in the series with a 24-0 home win last season.
Columbus 29, Luther 7
Colton Brunell ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, Nathan Cotter completed 8 of 9 passes for 91 yards and Columbus cruised to a 29-7 home win over Watertown Luther Prep.
The teams played a scoreless first inning before Cotter opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter. They added on quickly, with Corbin Hynes kicking a 20-yard field goal to give Columbus a 10-0 lead going into halftime.
Brunell got going in the second half, scoring on runs of 35 and 3 yards to stretch the lead to 22-0.
Josiah Moore got Luther (4-2, 2-2 Capitol) on the board with 8:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, breaking loose for a 76-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 22-7.
Columbus (5-1, 3-1), which had a 404-202 advantage in total offense, will visit conference-leading Lodi on Oct. 1.
Lodi 17, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Lodi scored a season-low 17 points and gave up a season-high 14 points, but found a way to remain unbeaten with a 17-14 win at Lakeside Lutheran (2-4, 2-2 Capitol).
The Blue Devils (6-0, 4-0 Capitol), who are scoring 33.2 points per game while giving up 4.3 points per game, will host Columbus next week.
Mauston receives forfeit
Mauston's homecoming was spoiled after Dodgeville was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues. The Golden Eagles received a win in the record books, improving to 5-1 on the season, including 4-0 atop the South Central Conference.
Royall cancels against Bangor
Royall canceled Friday's home game against Bangor earlier this week, allowing the Cardinals to reschedule a game at Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Royall had fallen to 2-3, including 0-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, with a 22-6 loss at Luther on Sept. 17.