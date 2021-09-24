FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Baraboo suffers first loss in Fort Atkinson

Baraboo is no longer unbeaten, and Fort Atkinson is now alone atop the Badger Small Conference.

The Blackhawks broke a tie with Baraboo on Friday night, improving to 4-0 in conference play with a 27-6 win over the visiting Thunderbirds.

Baraboo (5-1, 3-1 Badger Small), which is ranked first in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll, trailed throughout Friday's game.

Fort Atkinson (5-1, 4-0) jumped out front at home, as Evan Dudzek ran for a touchdown before Alec Courtier broke free for a 65-yarder that stretched the lead to 14-0.

Baraboo got on the board with a 37-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Luke Vittengl to senior receiver Brady Henry, who dove along the right sideline to reel it in and trim the deficit to 14-6 going into halftime.

The Blackhawks broke the game open in the second half, using a 28-yard Jack Opperman touchdown reception and a 27-yard Dudzek touchdown run to open up a 27-6 lead with 10:32 to play.

Baraboo gave up a season-high 27 points after entering the day holding opponents to 10.8 points per game. Fort Atkinson won its fifth straight game since a season-opening 29-0 loss at Milton, giving up just 7.4 points per game during the winning streak.