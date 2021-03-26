FOOTBALL: Run game on point, defense unstoppable as Mayville shuts out Laconia, 27-0

“The Wing-T is designed to have a true four-headed monster,” Hilber said. “I thought our guys did a great job of coming out and executing that game plan. Everything starts with the line. A lot of those guys on the offensive line really took it to the teeth a year ago. They were kids playing a big boy game and now they’re big boys. They grew up a lot and they showed a lot today.”

The running outburst was stark compared to 2019 when Mayville’s offense ran for just 876 yards and nine touchdowns. With some experience under their belt, coupled with some confidence, the Cardinals amassed about a third of that production in just one game.

“We wanted to showcase what we got, so we got to keep working and keep getting better every day,” said Schraufnagel, who led the Cardinals with 117 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

“A lot of our offense is one-cut and you’re gone,” he added. “That’s with quick movements. The thing on the scout team, we played great on scout (during the week). We were able to mimic the game-style play. We were able to get moving.”

Schraufnagel’s first score came when he found daylight to the right side and darted in for a 23-yard touchdown with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half, to go up 13-0 with the point after.