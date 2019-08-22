Running the football is a big part of Dodgeland’s offense, evident in the 208.9 yards per game the Trojans averaged on the ground last year and the 187.9 yards per game they averaged the year before that and the 259.5 they averaged the year before that and the …
You get the picture.
They can’t run the ball very well if there’s nowhere to go, though.
And so it is that head coach Doug Miller is more intrigued with how the offensive line rounds into form than he is about any other position group on the team.
He thinks they’ll be just fine.
“I think our offensive line is going to jell,” he said. “It might take a little bit for the offensive line, but I think they’re going to come around. They’re strong and we’re going to lean on them.”
The Trojans sure will, because behind the O-line is bruising running back Nate Oestreich, an all-Trailways Small Conference selection both of the last two years after churning out 1,128 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns in 2017 and 1,076 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 17 TDs in 2018.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound bowling ball of a running back isn’t treading lightly when he’s toting the rock, that’s for sure.
He’s got a full head of steam.
“Oh yeah, of course — always have to,” he said.
Alongside Oestreich in the backfield will be seniors Seth Christopherson and Tye Bader — although in exactly what spots could keep opponents guessing.
They’re both competing for the quarterback job — Bader held down that post last season — and while Miller said he most likely wouldn’t go with a platoon, the fact of the matter is they both bring unique skill sets to the job and could be a two-headed weapon if Dodgeland does choose to go that route at any point.
“Bader did a nice job last year, but Seth’s ability to make plays — which he did a great job of last year — it just is something where we’ve got to look at getting the ball in his hands more often. We can boot with him and play action pass, and throw in some option, so he brings a different dimension.”
Christopherson had seven catches for 98 yards and a TD last year and also ran the ball 23 times for 92 yards, although a big reason he didn’t have the ball in his hands more is because seniors Zach Yuenger (26 catches, 484 yards, four TDs) and Peter Mountin (86 carries for 668 yards — an average of 7.8 yards per carry — and eight TDs) were ahead of him on the depth chart and getting the job done.
With those two having graduated, the Trojans are counting on the elusive 5-6, 145-pound Christopherson to step into a larger role — even if he doesn’t win the QB job and remains a wing back.
Regardless of where the 6-1, 190-pound Bader ends up, the Trojans will be counting on him, too.
“Tye can play anywhere,” Miller said of Bader, who qualified for last year’s WIAA Division 3 state wrestling tournament at 182 pounds. “He’s our third strongest kid — he can make an impact in a lot of spots.”
If he doesn’t win the QB job? “Tye at a wing with a nice tight end alongside him would give us quite a force in a certain hole,” Miller said.
That tight end looks like it’s going to be 6-4, 195-pound junior Andrew Benzing.
“He’s matured over the summer,” Miller said of Benzing’s physical stature. “He’s a different bird — heck of a wide receiver target, very fast and he can jump. And he runs nice patterns.”
Dodgeland hasn’t run a lot of option stuff the last few years, but that could change this year — perhaps making the Trojans offense more dynamic as a result.
“Tye was new at (QB) last year so I didn’t want to throw that on his plate. Plus we didn’t have much backing him up,” Miller said. “Now we’ve got two seniors, so we can give them a few more plays that are fun.”
And if Bader does get time at QB? “He seems to read really well. He’s tall, so he can see (the field), so it’s intriguing,” Miller said. “I’m a former wishbone quarterback, so I sort of like that stuff.”
Defensively for the Trojans, there could be some growing pains in the early going.
“We’re going to have a lot of sophomores contributing but two of them started on varsity for our last game (in 2018). And they’ve lifted. They’re decent players,” said Miller, who added size up front might be that unit’s biggest asset.
The returning players on defense did make a big mark last year, with Christopherson’s stat line most notable among them. He had six interceptions and also came in from his defensive back position to make two tackles for loss, numbers that garnered him first team all-conference honors.
Meantime, Oestreich’s snaps at linebacker were limited because of his big role on offense, but he still finished third on the team in tackles (57) to go along with five TFLs, a sack and a fumble recovery. Miller said that Oestreich would have been an all-conference linebacker if not for his reduced role.
Bader was a linebacker last year but played very sparingly due to the fact he was the signal caller. He'll be playing a lot on defense this year, though, even if he does end up winning the QB job.
He “could probably be all-conference in three or four spots,” Miller said.
Add Christopherson, Oestreich and Bader together on D and they make a pretty good trio to build around.
“They’re good players,” Miller said. “We’re going to put them where we think the ball’s going.”
And, the Trojans hope, those three help put the program back in the playoffs for the fifth straight year.
They don’t want to be the class that ends the streak, that’s for sure.
“We’ve made it to the playoffs every single year I’ve been in high school,” Bader said, “so we want to keep that going.”
