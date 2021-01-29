FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie's Gibbs commits to UW-Whitewater

Ethan Gibbs made his intentions official on Thursday.

The Sauk Prairie High School senior announced on Twitter that he has committed to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater starting this fall.

"I am beyond excited to announce that I will be furthering my education and football career while studying Kinesiology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater," Gibbs wrote. "I would like to take the time to thank all of my past teammates, coaches, friends and family for the impact they have had in my life on and off the field. I would also like to thank all the coaches at UWW for giving me the opportunity to move forward in my football career! I cannot wait to get to work!! #PoundTheRock #WarhawkFootball"

Gibbs tagged Whitewater interim defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl in the tweet. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Gibbs was all over the field for Sauk Prairie (0-7) last fall, playing defensive back while also finishing among the Eagles' leaders in passing, rushing and receiving. Gibbs also played a key role for the 2019 team that went 6-4 and reached the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Gibbs, who is currently playing basketball at Sauk Prairie, will get set to play for Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the entire 2020 WIAC football season, the Warhawks haven't taken the field since suffering a 41-14 loss to North Central (Ill.) in the NCAA Division III national championship game on Dec. 20, 2019. Whitewater has won six national championships, with the last one coming in 2014.