RANDOLPH — For the second straight season, the Randolph prep football team is headed to the postseason.
Seth Schmucki kicked a go-ahead 26-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 36 seconds to play and defensive back Zach Heft's interception with under a minute sealed the deal as the Rockets defeated archrival Cambria-Friesland 24-22 in a Trailways Small Conference game Friday night. The victory put the Rockets one game above .500 in conference play, guaranteeing a WIAA playoff berth.
“We’ve talked about that before the game about everybody doing their job and not trying to do too much,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. "They did that tonight. They’re just an amazing bunch of kids that battle and fight. They gain confidence as the year went on. They knew coming in they could win this game.”
What helped the Rockets (7-2, 3-2 Trailways Small) the most was Cambria-Friesland (4-5, 2-3) turned the ball over six times (four fumbles, two interceptions). Randolph was only able to turn the giveaways into 10 points, but that was more than enough to make the difference.
“You can’t turn the ball over this much and expect to win,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. “All year long, we’ve preached paying attention to detail, which includes things like finishing the play and hanging onto the ball.
“When you don’t do it, you can’t expect to win, especially in a game this big that had playoff implications. You turn the ball over six times, you can’t expect to win.”
The first one was a fumble by Cambria-Friesland’s Mason Owen at his own 35-yard line with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Five plays later, Randolph's Brayden Haffele scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 10:37 left to go to go up 21-14.
Hilltoppers running back Max Raymond's fourth-quarter fumble at the Randolph 39 yard-line set up the drive that ended with Schmucki’s game-winning field goal.
“I would say Seth is one of the best kickers I’ve had,” Chase said. “I’ve been coaching for a long time. I’ve had one kicker that was phenomenal and he’s right there with him. I have all the confidence in him in the world. He’s a great kid and a great kicker. He does well under pressure.”
Haffele rushed for 80 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdowns, including one on the Rockets' opening drive.
Cambria-Friesland quarterback Kobe Smit completed 3 of 9 passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns. All three completions were to Owen, who had touchdown receptions of 13 yards and 45 yards in the first quarter.
“(Owen) is a gifted athlete and if we can get the ball to him in space, there isn’t many people that are going to catch him,” Bylsma said.
After Owen's 13-yard touchdown with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter, Randolph's Jordan Tietz returned the kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown and a 14-6 lead.
Hilltoppers workhorse Max Raymond carried the ball 39 times for 162 yards and one touchdown, a 38-yard scoring run with 5:56 left to go in the third quarter. The senior running back also converted the two-point conversion with a run up the middle to give Cambria-Friesland a 22-21 lead.
“Max is playing with a warrior’s heart,” Bylsma said. “Everybody in the stadium knew that Max Raymond was getting the ball. They were set to stop him, but yet he kept chucking away. He got banged up in the first quarter, but came back in and played strong.”
