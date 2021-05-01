FOOTBALL: Schraufnagel withstands heavy winds to lead Mayville past Campbellsport, 21-6

“We were basically in man coverage,” Hilber said. “That’s one of those situations you’ve got to recognize the situation. It’s fourth-and-8 and you’ve got to play within the limits. The ball got out pretty quick and it was decent coverage, but not good enough.”

Schraufnagel got most of his yards in the third quarter off of two run plays that went for touchdowns. The first one was three plays into the second half when he bounced off of two would-be arm tackles, sprung loose and was off for the races for 56 yards to put the Cardinals up 14-6 with 10:31 left. The second one was a 51-yard scamper that he levitated through a giant hole up the middle and couldn’t be stopped to go up 21-6 with 29 seconds left.

“They’re huge,” Hilber said. “Thankfully, he’s got the speed to break away. Where you really struggle when you’re in games like this, you’re not able to find those big plays. Those big plays made things way much easier. They’re a big deal and I’m glad he was able to take them all the way in.”

Both teams combined to throw for 45 yards as McCarty completed just 2 of 12 passes with two interceptions and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Mayville quarterback Zach Weiss threw for 20 yards on 3-of-7 passing. Weiss favorite target was Schraufnagel, who he connected with twice for 13 yards.