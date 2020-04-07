FOOTBALL: Scott Hillber replaces Tom Noennig as Mayville head coach

After Hilber accepted the position at Laconia to get closer to central Wisconsin, a special education teaching position opened up at Mayville High School that same summer. The job proved too good to pass up.

Hilber took the job at Mayville and taught for one school year before Noennig reached out to him, asking him to be the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

“I was incredibly honored. You always like getting calls like that. It lets you know that you’re valued and you’re welcomed. It got my attention,” Hilber said. “That was the reason why I considered it, but it’s the loyalty I had for the community and the school district that was the reason why I came here. When I went to school here in Mayville, we had a lot of school pride. Everywhere I’ve ever gone, I’ve always compared it to what it was like when I went to school here back in Mayville.”

The Cardinals went 8-12 over the last two seasons with Hilber running the defense. The 2018 season was most successful, with Mayville finishing 6-5 overall, including a 35-6 first-round playoff victory over Palmyra-Eagle.