Football season's craziness continues as teams face tall tasks in Week 6

The Warriors piled up over 300 yards of offense against Fort Atkinson, including seniors Erik Brouette and Jordan Starr rushing for 99 and 60 yards, respectively. Junior quarterback Gavin Thompson completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards and an interception to stretch his season stats to 605 yards and four touchdowns. That passing game could be pivotal against the Beavers, who are allowing 209.4 yards per game through the air and 10 touchdowns this season.

Pioneers look to pierce Chiefs

Westfield got off the schneid in a big way last Friday, snapping a 23-game South Central Conference losing streak dating back to 2016 with a 26-8 win over Poynette.

Prior to their win over the Pumas, the last team to lose to the Pioneers? Wisconsin Dells.

A lot has changed since the teams met in the 2016 season finale. Especially this season, as the Chiefs are 5-0 for the first time in more than 30 years. Wisconsin Dells' early-season success will certainly make it difficult for Westfield to rattle off a second straight league win.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Westfield (2-3, 1-2 South Central) took some time to get going against Poynette but ultimately found a groove, scoring the first 26 points, including a pair of scores early in the fourth quarter, to put away Poynette.