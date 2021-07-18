FOOTBALL: Seven area all stars have fun in Saturday's WFCA High School All-Star Classic

As for Eli Lehman, a Cambria-Friesland lineman and a right tackle along with Randolph center Ben Schmucki, had the honor of blocking for the South quarterbacks, Moen and New Glarus-Monticello’s Darris Schuett.

“No allowed sacks for me throughout the whole game,” Lehman said. “Looking back it, we read the d-line and we were able to be the protectors for the quarterbacks, but it wasn’t enough.”

Moen led the South with 87 passing yards on 10-of-17 passes while Schuett competed 5-of-11 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Moen also led the South with 37 rushing yards while Shueet ran for 30.

The North got a 10-7 lead of a 26-yard field goal by Regis’ Aaron Haselwander with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

The lead for the North grew 1:02 later when Moen gave up the game’s lone interception, which was returned for a 51-yard touchdown by Oshkosh Lourdes defensive back Will Pollack to put North up 17-7.

“That’s the first catch I’ve seen him make all week,” Armstrong III said. “That was great and he housed it too.”

All the area kids were in awe of the level of competition during the week. Lehman, who also got in on a couple defensive snaps in the second half, said the guys knew their stuff.