FOOTBALL: Seven area all stars have fun in Saturday's WFCA High School All-Star Classic

OSHKOSH — Participating in the Wisconsin Football Coaches High School All-Star Classic is quite the honor for any graduating senior.
However, after the North team defeated the South team, 17-14, in Saturday’s Small Schools contest at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh, both coaching staffs made it known the outcome of the game wasn’t something they will remember 10 years from now.
It will be the week leading up to the game that they got to spend together.
“I will remember how much food I ate,” North running back Kraig Armstrong III, who graduated from Mauston, said. “They fed us like we were horses. We just kept eating. My stomach hurt every day, but it was great. We sat in the creek together. We stayed up doing dumb boy stuff. It was just awesome.
“We did a lot of things together. We really made some lifelong friendships here.”
Caden Brunell, who was a recent Columbus graduate and South running back, agreed.
“It’s probably one of my greatest weeks of my life,” he said. “You go into camp not knowing anybody and you just build a brotherhood with them. We spent so much time doing things with them like karaoke, random competitions and just hanging out in the dorms. It’s a great thing to have and now I’m glad I can call these guys brothers.”
Armstrong III said his team got ready out the gate after Xavier linebacker Mac Strand gave a speech before the game started. They used it to gain a enough momentum with 15 seconds left in the first quarter when Amherst quarterback Tristan Schelvan bopped and weaved his way for a 26-yard touchdown to put North up 7-0.
It was his longest run of the day as he scampered for a game-high 126 yards for the North. For his hard work, Armstrong III was second on the team with 18 rushing yards.
Brunell, on the other hand, wasn’t known for his pass catching abilities as a Cardinal, but he did catch one for six yards on a third-down play with under minute left to play before halftime.
South needed to go for it on fourth down with 4 yards to go on the North 18-yard line. Brunell stayed back on a pass play and made an incredible block on a blitzing linebacker that allowed Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen to throw a strike to Edgerton receiver Konner Knauf for an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7 with 37 seconds left to go before halftime.
It’s a play Brunell said he’ll try to remember for a long time.
“It was a pretty big play because I’ve always been playing against Adam Moen from Lake Mills,” he said. “He’s always been one of my rivals and now it’s cool just to be in the backfield with him and finally get a score. That’s what I’m going to remember the most.”
As for Eli Lehman, a Cambria-Friesland lineman and a right tackle along with Randolph center Ben Schmucki, had the honor of blocking for the South quarterbacks, Moen and New Glarus-Monticello’s Darris Schuett.
“No allowed sacks for me throughout the whole game,” Lehman said. “Looking back it, we read the d-line and we were able to be the protectors for the quarterbacks, but it wasn’t enough.”
Moen led the South with 87 passing yards on 10-of-17 passes while Schuett competed 5-of-11 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Moen also led the South with 37 rushing yards while Shueet ran for 30.
The North got a 10-7 lead of a 26-yard field goal by Regis’ Aaron Haselwander with 3:14 left in the third quarter.
The lead for the North grew 1:02 later when Moen gave up the game’s lone interception, which was returned for a 51-yard touchdown by Oshkosh Lourdes defensive back Will Pollack to put North up 17-7.
“That’s the first catch I’ve seen him make all week,” Armstrong III said. “That was great and he housed it too.”
All the area kids were in awe of the level of competition during the week. Lehman, who also got in on a couple defensive snaps in the second half, said the guys knew their stuff.
“You’re talking to some of these guys and they all know exactly what they’re talking about instead of when you’re back at school, you’re like, ‘You’ve got to pull here, you’ve got to scoop that,’” he said. “Then coach was talking about some of those drill busters where you’ve got to do the drill and then teach the new guy what he’s doing. Here, it was everybody knew exactly what they’re doing and exactly what coach was asking. It was nice.”
For example, Lodi defensive back Quinn Faust and Randolph defensive end Rataczak had the unusual task of playing most of the game. Rataczak was third on the team with four total tackles (two solo) and had one pass breakup. Faust finished with one solo tackle, but didn’t give up a touchdown.
“I feel pretty special about it,” Faust said. “It was a really fun experience to be able to go out there and play as much as I did. It was just awesome to play with these high-level athletes. It was really special.
“Everyone is so good out here. I just had to respect them and make sure I wasn’t sleeping on anyone. That No. 1 (Cumberland’s DaShaun Ames) from the North was pretty damn good.”
Randolph’s Matt Dykstra and Cambria-Friesland’s Cade Burmania was on a rotation with other defensive backs for the South. Dykstra finished with two solo tackles. While Burmania didn’t make any defensive tackles, he and Brunell was the kickoff returners for the South. Brunell had one return for 36 yards while Burmania had three for 25 yards — his longest being 27 yards.
For his effort, Brunell was second on the team with 46 all-purpose yards (four rushing, six receiving and 36 kick return).
“It’s just nice to be able to play with some of the best players in the state and learn from them, teach them things and really great when a bunch of all-stars come together and do tremendous things,” he said.
The guy who led the South in all-purpose yards was Knaup. He finished the day with 5 receptions for 58 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions. His second touchdown went for 21 yards from Schuett to cut the deficit to 17-14 with 5:38 left in the game.
Faust said practice was fun because he got to practice along with Knauf as well as Lake Country Lutheran receiver Chase Caliendo and Brookfield’s Joe Schmidt.
“No, I thought it was going to be hard work, but it was unbelievably fun,” Faust said. “To be able to practice with such high-level athletes, practice goes by like you wouldn’t believe. Everyone is on the same page right away. You don’t have to worry about it, it’s awesome.”
“All of them are just crazy athletes,” Faust added. “I’ve got to tip my hat off to all of them.”
Even though the South trailed the entire game, they did get a chance late in the fourth quarter, but after seven plays, Moen rushed for two yards and was a yard short on a fourth-and-three play with 1:54 remaining.
The South turned the ball over on downs and the North finished the game off, running out the clock.
“Not one second did we get down,” Armstrong said. “When they scored, we cheered, and when we scored, we cheered even harder. We were in it to win it.”
But Faust reiterated what many thought about the game.
“I mean some guys were upset,” he said. “Everyone here is a competitor, so we wanted to win, but at the end of the day we were all picked to be here as all stars. We’re all happy about it. We’re all happy that we made friends. The end result, we’re probably not going to remember 10 yards down the line. We’re going to remember how fun it was.
“I’m so unbelievably honored. It’s such a blessing. I’m so happy I got picked for this. I’d do it again a million times.”
