FOOTBALL: Smit to Winchell delivers thrilling last-second victory for Cambria-Friesland in Div. 6 playoffs

“We haven’t played for two weeks (because of COVID-19 cancelations) and you could tell there was some rust,” said Bylsma, whose team’s counterpart in Catholic Central hadn’t played since a 49-13 win over Whitefish Bay Dominican on Oct. 16. “But what was impressive was, when they needed to, they got right to it and they took the ball right down the field. So a lot of credit to the determination of these guys.”

The game was tied at 14 at halftime but C-F came out and went 68 yards in 13 plays, chewing up almost 8 minutes on the clock before Jones’ 4-yard TD scamper made it 20-14 in the third quarter.

Catholic Central answered right back, however, and took a 21-20 lead on Robson’s 6-yard TD run with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Then with 5:45 to go in the game, Jones, who ran for 192 yards on 25 carries (7.6 yards per attempt), got his third TD of the contest on a 7-yard run to make it 26-21.

That set the stage for the thrilling finish, which in this strange postseason — the WIAA has set up pods of four teams across six divisions throughout the state — might mean very little as far as championships or a deep playoff runs goes, but certainly will go down as one of the best victories for C-F in program history.