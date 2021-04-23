FOOTBALL: Special teams, big plays on offense fuel comeback but Beaver Dam suffers 28-21 loss to Fort Atkinson

Beaver Dam drove it deep into Fort territory after Westover’s recovery but on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line Riesen was wrapped up in the backfield on a keeper and the Blackhawks avoided giving up the lead.

For the time being, anyway, because after Beaver Dam’s defense eventually was able to get the ball back — by forcing a punt to end a time-consuming drive by the Blackhawks — at its own 6-yard-line, Sharkey took a swing pass to the left and raced up the sideline to tie the score.

“We saw some really nice things and some formation looks that we could get to, and Evan was the guy who needed to be on the field to get to those formations,” Linde said. “They were starting to overload Nate because he made some unbelievable plays to start the second half, and that left Evan open.

“Riley Rueckert had an unbelievable stalk block on the perimeter, and Evan’s a fast kid and has good football IQ and took it the distance.”

Indeed he did. But so did Fort’s Torres on the ensuing kickoff.