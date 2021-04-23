FOOTBALL: Special teams, big plays on offense fuel comeback but Beaver Dam suffers 28-21 loss to Fort Atkinson

In the blink of an eye, Beaver Dam’s prep football team was all the way back to even against Fort Atkinson.
In the next blink, no longer.
Evan Sharkey’s school record-breaking 93-yard TD catch with 4 minutes, 9 seconds to go tied the score but the Blackhawks punched right back, with Antonio Torres taking the ensuing kickoff 82 yards to paydirt for what proved to be the game-winner as Fort held on for a 28-21 victory on Friday night at Beaver Dam High School.
“Our special teams was the only reason we were in the game, so it’s unfortunate that that special teams letdown kind of might make some headlines,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said of the fact his team recovered two second half onside kicks to get back in the game after trailing 14-0 at halftime. “Just out of lanes a little bit on the kickoff coverage, and good teams will make you pay for that. But we were only in the game because of special teams.”
A pair of second-quarter TD runs by 5-foot-11, 209-pound bruiser Alec Courtier — the second of those runs from a yard out with 1:42 to go in the half, cashing in on a short field after Mason Brandl came down with an interception at midfield and returned it to the Golden Beavers’ 21-yard-line before 11 more yards were tacked on because of a late hit — gave Fort Atkinson (2-1) the two-score lead at the break.
But Beaver Dam kicker Kailey Walter’s pooch kick to the right sideline to open the second half was recovered by the Golden Beavers, and on the first play of the drive Carter Riesen connected with Nate Abel in double coverage down to the 8-yard line to eventually set up a 2-yard TD run by Riesen to make it 14-7.
Fort did snare momentum back its way on the ensuing drive, however, going 61-yards in seven plays and jumping back ahead by two TDs on a 12-yard TD run by Cortier weaving his way through traffic in the middle of the field to make it 21-7 with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter.
The Blackhawks then forced Beaver Dam to go three-and-out and it seemed like perhaps the air might have been let out of the Golden Beavers’ tires.
But Kaden Reabe’s fumble recovery at Fort’s 36-yard-line followed by another big grab by Abel, this time for 28 yards down to the 13-yard-line, set up an 8-yard Riesen-to-Abel TD strike on a fade route with 1:59 left in the quarter, making it 21-14.
And once again, Walters delivered a big play with her leg, this time kicking the ball off the leg of a Blackhawks’ up man to set up James Westover’s onside kick recovery.
“Kailey is a sniper as a kicker, so we can kind of do a lot of different things with her,” Linde said. “She made some good reads and we adjusted to their kickoff return roles that they had with some of their personnel.”
Beaver Dam drove it deep into Fort territory after Westover’s recovery but on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line Riesen was wrapped up in the backfield on a keeper and the Blackhawks avoided giving up the lead.
For the time being, anyway, because after Beaver Dam’s defense eventually was able to get the ball back — by forcing a punt to end a time-consuming drive by the Blackhawks — at its own 6-yard-line, Sharkey took a swing pass to the left and raced up the sideline to tie the score.
“We saw some really nice things and some formation looks that we could get to, and Evan was the guy who needed to be on the field to get to those formations,” Linde said. “They were starting to overload Nate because he made some unbelievable plays to start the second half, and that left Evan open.
“Riley Rueckert had an unbelievable stalk block on the perimeter, and Evan’s a fast kid and has good football IQ and took it the distance.”
Indeed he did. But so did Fort’s Torres on the ensuing kickoff.
“We had been squibbing and pooching and kind of hitting people in the front row, so they put 10 in the front and they had one in the back,” Linde said. “We tried to get over the top of that second row, and the kick went deep to their deep guy. And I think we kind of just got undisciplined.”
Beaver Dam’s ensuing possession ended with an interception after Riesen was hit attempting a pass and the ball floated into the waiting arms of John Klatt at the Beaver Dam 32-yard-line.
And the Blackhawks were ultimately able to run the clock out on what amounted to a hard-fought victory.
“Offense possessed the ball really well in the third quarter so defense got a little bit of a breather,” Linde said of clawing back into the game. “We cleaned some things up in our physicality and our run fits and we were able get some stops in the second half. In the first half they kind of took it to us, but I think we made some good adjustments at half.”
Indeed the Golden Beavers did — in all three phases.
They just couldn’t quite complete what would have been a memorable, pandemic-delayed Homecoming victory.
“These guys, they fight like crazy. They’re such a fun group to coach,” Linde said. “We’re just trying to get kids the ball and let them showcase their skills and put it on display in front of the community.
“We’re just falling a little bit short here and there, but not for lack of toughness and fight, that’s for sure.”
FORT ATKINSON 28, BEAVER DAM 21
Fort Atkinson 0 14 7 7 — 28
Beaver Dam 0 0 14 7 — 21
2nd quarter
FA — Alec Courtier 6 run (Eli Cosson kick), 11:08.
FA — AlecCourtier 1 run (Eli Cosson kick), 1:42.
Third quarter
BD — CarterRiesen 2 run (Kailey Walters kick), 9:52.
FA — AlecCourtier 11 run (Eli Cosson kick), 6:08.
BD — Nate Abel 7 pass from Carter Riesen (Kailey Walters kick), 1:59.
Fourth quarter
BD — EvanSharkey 93 pass from Carter Riesen (Kailey Walters kick), 4:09.
FA — AntonioTorres 82 kickoff return (Eli Closson kick), 4:02.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — FA 13, BD 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — FA 38-222, BD 25-61. Passing yards — FA 42, BD 213. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — FA 5-12-0, BD 12-21-2. Penalties-yards — FA 2-10, BD 8-64. Fumbles-lost — FA 2-1, BD 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — FA: Alec Courtier 18-96, Cade Cosson 4-55; BD: Carter Riesen 17-48.
Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — FA: Carson Baker 5-12-0-42; BD: Carter Riesen 12-21-2-213.