Stoughton’s Adam Hobson was Beaver Dam’s kryptonite in Friday’s season opener of the 2019 prep football season.
The 6-foot-3 quarterback scored three times, as he found open space through the air and on the ground to lead the Vikings to a 34-13 victory over the Golden Beavers.
“I’ve watched him on numerous films from last year,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said. “I saw him at the scrimmage and I thought he was a special player. He’s a gifted runner as he is a passer.
“I was really impressed poise. He threw two picks but he came right back and stuck it out.”
Hobson finished with game with 46 yards rushing and passed for 80 yards on 9-of-12 passing with two interceptions and one touchdown.
“He was on, minus those picks,” Stoughton coach Dan Prahl said. “What I was proud of with Adam was he had the shaky start and he battled back, and kept his team up. That’s what we need out of our quarterback, especially the leader.
“I was proud of Adam. He kept his cool. It’s not always going to be pretty.”
Kuenzi’s defense gave up 193 total rushing yards and 122 passing yards to Stoughton.
“We were sloppy at times,” he said. “Stoughton is a good team. We knew they were good. We were hoping we could take advantage of a few things, but they’re good. It’s hard to replicate a team like that in our practice. Our scout defense is not Stoughton.”
But Kuenzi was happy with the way the defense kept battling throughout the game.
“They had to earn their touchdowns,” he said. “They didn’t get a quick score.”
Stoughton scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Quinn Arnott in the first 5-minutes 52 seconds. On the next offensive drive for the Vikings, Hobson found Ryan Ellingson for a 3-yard touchdown with 5.2 seconds left in the first quarter to go up 12-0.
Beaver Dam’s Ian Wendt-Utrie blocked both point after attempts. Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert also had a blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Hobson scored twice in the second half. The first was when he rumbled for a 13-yard touchdown with 7:54 to go up 16-6. The second one was a 4-yard run with 2:31 left. Then after he completed a pass to Nathan Hutchinson for a 2-point conversion, the score was 27-6.
Wendt-Utrie had one of the interceptions Hobson threw. In the second quarter where he returned it to the Stoughton 23 with 1:45. Two plays later on offense, Wendt-Utrie threw to a wide open Boschert for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 13-6 with 1:07 left in the half.
“Broden Boschert is a big-game player,” Kuenzi said of the 6-foot receiver who caught five passes for 39 yards. “He played really hard and played his guts out, too.”
Wendt-Utrie rushed for 81 of Beaver Dam’s 91 yards. He also threw for 71 yards and a touchdown off of 7-of-17 passing.
On the next Stoughton drive, defensive back Nate Abel interception Hobson with under minute left, but Beaver Dam couldn’t get on in the end zone.
Wendt-Utrie also had a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 27-13.
Arnott, who had the game’s first touchdown, scored his second touchdown of the night when he ran one in for five yards with 3:44 remaining to go up 34-13.
“Quinn runs hard and is a super tough kid,” Prahl said of his running back who ran for 112 yards off of 22 rushes. “He’s just a grinder. He’s never going to tell you anything if he’s not happy. He’s just, ‘Yes, sir. No, sir.’ He’s going to show up and go to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)