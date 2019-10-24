1 Game of the Week
Fourth-seeded Horicon/Hustisford will host fifth-seeded Lomira in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs. Coincidentally, the Lions handed the MarshFalcons a 28-16 loss to open up the season. The MarshFalcons have averaged 34.3 points a game and senior QB Dylan Schmitt has been Husticon’s main threat all season, throwing for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing 62.9% of his passes. Two of his four interceptions came against the Lions in Week 1. Schmitt also leads the MarshFalcons with 1,067 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. The Lions held him to just 29 yards on 19 carries in Week 1. The Lions were the only team to really slow down Schmitt on offense while Husticon figured things out since. The MarshFalcons ran for 1,633 yards and 24 touchdowns, and with Schmitt’s passing attack allowed them to win the next eight games of the season. The Lions have given up just 12.3 points a game while opposing teams have thrown for 79.3 yards and ran for 86.3 yards a game. Husticon’s defense will have its hands full trying to stop a balanced attack that has thrown for 442 yards and seven touchdowns, and ran for 2,031 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. Lomira junior QB Zach Dewhurst has thrown for just 364 yards and completed just 34.9% of his passes this season, but is also second on the team in rushing with 296 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Senior RB Collin Yanke leads the Lions with 774 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Husticon will also need to keep an eye out for junior RB Abe Helsell, who has run for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
2 Uncharted territory
When third-seeded Columbus suits up for Friday’s Division 5 opening round game against sixth-seeded Arcadia, it will be the first postseason game for the Cardinals with Calvin Zenz as the head coach. The Cardinals last made it to the postseason in 2016 when they lost 35-28 to Cedar Grove-Belgium in the third round with Scott Hilber at the helm. Hilber stepped down after that season and is currently the defensive coordinator for Mayville. Columbus was left with a young football team, but that team has matured so much in three seasons that the Cardinals threw for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns while running for 1,437 yards and 19 touchdowns this fall. Columbus junior QB Will Cotter did all the passing while completing 52.8% of his passes and was second on the team with 241 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Columbus junior RB Caden Brunell had a remarkable season with 1,035 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Arcadia is allowing teams to score 20.5 points a game. Arcadia senior QB Chase Patzner has thrown for 834 yards and six touchdowns with senior WR Michael Schweistal (30 catches, 369 yards, two touchdowns) and senior WR Kaden Lisowski (12, 329, 4) as his main options. The Cardinals are allowing teams to throw for 186.1 yards a game and have given up 11 touchdowns, but have racked up 14 interceptions this season. The Cardinals will need to find a way to slow Arcadia’s running attack, which piled up 1,616 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. That ground game is led by senior RB Nolan Niemierowitz, who has 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.
3 They’re back in
For the second season in-a-row, Randolph is playing in the postseason. Last season the Rockets just snuck into the playoffs before getting throttled by South Wayne Back Hawk/Warren (Ill.) in the first round. This season, the fourth-seeded Rockets are 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the Trailways Small Conference, and are motivated to have a deep run in the postseason under new head coach Tom Chase. First up will be fifth-seeded Burlington Catholic Central in a Division 7 postseason opener. The Rockets have ran for 1,705 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing for 511 yards and five touchdowns. Randolph junior QB Brayden Haffele did most of the damage through the air with 398 yards and five touchdowns while running for a team-high 418 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior RB Jordan Tietz was second on the team with 335 rushing yards and two touchdowns while junior RB Zach Paul had 263 rushing yards. Catholic Central is also a running team, running for 1,649 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Junior RB Reid Muellenbach has been the go-to back for the Hilltoppers, scampering for 657 yards and eight touchdowns while senior QB Brandon Pum has run for 355 yards and six touchdowns. Junior RB Neal McCourt has also ran for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
You have free articles remaining.
4 Away they go
Fifth-seeded Markesan is the only area team that doesn’t have a home game to begin the postseason. The Hornets are traveling to fourth-seeded Auburndale. The Hornets are led by sophomore QB Hayden Quade, who threw for 840 yards and eight touchdowns while running for 419 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior RB John Bartaszewicz leads the Hornets in rushing with 579 yards and seven touchdowns, while senior WR Max Stellmacher was third with 412 yards and seven touchdowns. Stellmacher was Quade’s favorite target through the air — catching 19 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Senior WR Ethan Augustynovicz caught 11 passes for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Markesan, while Cayden Plagenz also caught 10 passes for 133 yards. The Apaches have more of a balanced attack with 1,068 passing yards and 11 touchdowns — all by senior QB Cooper Weinfurther — and 1,402 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. The Hornets have to worry about senior WR Kyle Peterson, who leads the Apaches with 598 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Senior RB Dylan Paun rushed for 329 yards and five touchdowns for Auburndale, while Weinfurther ran for 204 yards and seven touchdowns.
5 Looking ahead to next round
If Columbus can defeat Arcadia this week, it would play either No. 2 seed Prairie du Chein or No. 7 seed New Glarus/Monticello. Columbus played New Glarus/Monticello back in week 3 and picked up a 46-17 victory. If Horicon/Hustisford can get past Lomira, its next opponent would either be top-seeded Hartland Lake Country Lutheran or eighth-seeded Brookfield Academy. The Lightning defeated the MarshFalcons 47-15 in the third round of the playoffs last season. In Division 6, Markesan could face either top-seeded Abbotsford or eighth-seeded Crivitz in the next round. If Randolph can get by the Hilltoppers, its next opponent would be top-seeded Hilbert or eighth-seeded Rosholt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)