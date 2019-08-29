Week 2 games

Horicon/Hustisford at Mayville*

While Husticon looks to rebound, the Cardinals hope to keep up success at home.

Cambria-Friesland at Dodgeland

The Trojans were delighted to start season the way they did. They want the success to continue against the Hilltoppers, who are coming off an agonizing overtime loss to Pardeeville.

Platteville at Columbus

The Cardinals will get a tough test against the Hillmen, as they look to earn a two-game winning streak.

Independence/Gilmanton at Fall River/Rio, at Fall River

The Rebels have found a passing game with Carson Richardson under center and Jacob Rowe as the primary target, but if they want to squeeze out a victory, then the ground attack has to wake up against Independence/Gilmanton.

Markesan at Rosendale Laconia

The Hornets have high expectations for themselves, but their stinger ran out of juice in Week 1 against Manawa. They’re hoping that doesn’t happen against the Spartans.

Randolph at Pardeeville

The Rockets will see how good they really are against a tough Bulldogs team.

Waupun at Racine Lutheran

The Warriors take on the Crusaders, the top-ranked team in the Associated Press small schools state poll.

* Game is tonight

~ All games start at 7 p.m.