Cambria-Friesland will look to get back on track after losing in overtime to Pardeeville 28-22 last week, as the Hilltoppers travel to Juneau to play Dodgeland, which dominated Deerfield 42-20 to open the season. The Hilltoppers compiled 253 total yards, including 94 through the air despite quarterback Joseph Pulver completing only two of his 15 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions. What helped the Toppers was they turned an interception and a fumble into 14 points. The Trojans throttled the Demons on the ground with 336 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Nate Oestreich led the Trojans with 170 rushing yards while QBs Tye Bader and Caden Brugger combined to throw for 124 yards and a pair of TDs.
Columbus running back Caden Brunell carried the ball 30 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry against Omro. Fall River/Rio struggled against a very good Almond-Bancroft, although the duo of quarterback Carson Richardson and wide receiver Jacob Rowe proved to be a dangerous combo. The two hooked up for six receptions, 70 yards and a touchdown. Richardson completed 12 passes for 158 passing yards, but threw two interceptions. Mayville’s Jalen Wendorff scampered for 141 yards on 4.4 yards per carry and scored twice to help the Cardinals defeat Campbellsport 20-0.
3 Beavers eye development
Beaver Dam senior Ian Wendt-Utrie was inserted as the main quarterback option when junior Carter Reisen struggled to complete a pass in the early going in last week’s 34-13 loss to Stoughton. Wendt-Utrie accounted for 81 of the team’s 91 rushing yards. He also completed 7 of 17 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. To top it off, Wendt-Utrie — who led with 14 tackles (eight solo) — also snared an interception that led to a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Broden Boschert. Wendt-Utrie found Boschert for five receptions for a team-high 39 yards. The Golden Beavers could be successful this week against Oregon, which lost to Reedsburg 20-6, if Wendt-Utrie continues his progression under center. The Panthers mustered just 159 yards of total offense vs. Reedsburg, including only 39 on the ground.
The Hornets couldn’t get anything going on offense in a 7-0 loss to Manawa. Markesan quarterback Hayden Quade threw for just 55 yards and ran for 25 yards on 18 carries. Athletic weapon Max Stellmacher had one catch for 31 yards and added 13 yards on the ground and completed a pass for 18 yards. The Hornets’ defense kept up with the Wolves, allowing just 178 passing and 84 rushing yards, but they did surrender a 78-yard touchdown pass for the game’s lone score. The Hornets hope for a better week against Laconia, which limited Wautoma to 136 total yards in a 24-0 victory. The Spartans’ biggest threat is running back Jake Davies, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Eli Leonard threw for 68 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 23 yards and a score.
5 True test for Columbus
The Cardinals’ 19-7 victory over Omro was their first win in a season opener since 2016. The Columbus offense combined for 357 yards (235 rushing, 122 passing) and had three rushing touchdowns against the Foxes. The Cardinals’ Will Cotter proved to be a great option under center for coach Calvin Zenz. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 122 yards, but threw two interceptions. The Cardinals will have a true test this week against Platteville, which defeated Cuba City 12-7 last week. The Hillmen amassed 214 yards on the ground and 153 through the air, picking up a touchdown each way. Running back John Groomey rushed 32 times for 150 yards.
