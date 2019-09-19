1 Game of the week
This week’s top game with be in Fall River between Fall River/Rio and Randolph. The Rockets have tied last season’s win total of four this season by draining the clock out through running the ball. They’ve charged for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns, which is just 216 fewer yards and two fewer touchdowns than they had in all of 2018. The passing game has only accounted for 114 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Rebels will have to keep an eye on Jordan Tietz, who leads the way with 203 rushing yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Brayden Haffele is second on the team with 180 rushing yards, but leads with six touchdowns. The Rebels have a balanced attack with 455 passing yards and 441 rushing yards, totaling 13 touchdowns (5 passing, 8 rushing) on the season. Carson Richardson has thrown for all the team’s yards while completing 60.7% of his passes, but he does have five interceptions. He’s second on the team with 102 rushing yards and one touchdown. Running back Teagan Prochnow leads with 288 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Jacob Rowe has been Richardson’s favorite target thus far with 10 receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Larson has caught nine passes for 109 yards and has ran for 58 yards and a touchdown.
2 On the bounce back
Columbus wasn’t surprised by the 46-0 thumping it absorbed last week at the hands of top-ranked Stratford. The Tigers were just that good. The Cardinals were, however, upset with themselves they couldn’t get on the scoreboard. Running back Caden Brunell had just 12 yards rushing, which brought his average down to 149.8 yards a game. Brunell has 599 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the season as he leads the Cardinals against Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran this week. The Warriors are allowing teams to rush for 139 yards per game and have allowed a total of five touchdowns on the ground. So Brunell and quarterback Will Cotter — who is second for Columbus with 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns — should find open gaps and a lot of yards. The Cardinals defense gave up 313 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and 137 yards and two touchdowns through the air to the Tigers last week. The Cardinals will want to make a statement against the Warriors this week. The defense will have to contain Lakeside running back Logan Pampel, who leads the team with 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Warriors’ Micah Cody has added 182 rushing yards.
3 Hefty challenge ahead
Last week, Palmyra-Eagle was one of the top teams in the Trailways Large, but so was Horicon/Hustisford. The MarshFalcons stomped all over the Panthers for a 23-17 victory. This week, Husticon will take on another top team in Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, which is 1-1 in league play. The Phoenix have accumulated 903 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season. The MarshFalcons have only given up 660 yards and five touchdowns though four games. On the flip side, the MarshFalcons offense has a dangerous threat at quarterback in Dylan Schmitt. He’s thrown for 733 yards and six touchdowns on a 62.3% completion rate, and ran for a team-high 493 yards and five touchdowns. The Phoenix are giving up 216.8 yards on the ground and 95.8 yards in the air per game with 12 total touchdowns (10 rushing, 2 passing).
4 Battling winless teams
Both Markesan and Cambria-Friesland take on winless conference rivals this week. The Hornets host Orfordville Parkview/Albany in a Trailways Large tilt, while the Hilltoppers visit Deerfield in a Trailways Small matchup. The Hornets are coming off a 40-2 rout of Dodgeland last week, which brought up their team stats to 460 passing yards, 675 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns (3 passing, 12 rushing). Quarterback Hayden Quade has completed 55% of his passes and is second on the team with 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Running back JJ Bartaszewicz leads the team with 291 rushing yards and has three touchdowns. Running back Max Stellmacher leads the team with five rushing touchdowns to go with with 179 rushing yards. He has also caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown while Ethan Augustynowicz leads the team with seven catches for 168 yards and a touchdown. Cambria-Friesland is coming off a 34-7 loss to Johnson Creek last week, and saw quarterback Joseph Pulver go down with an injury in the first half and taken out in the second half. Pulver has thrown for 253 yards and five touchdowns. If he can’t go this week, backup Kobe Smit will some action. He’s thrown for 81 yards and completing 37.5% of his attempts. Look for the Hilltoppers to rely heavily on their run game. Max Raymond leads the way with 423 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Carter Smits is second on the team with 91 yards. Wide receiver Cade Burmania has rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns as well.
5 A star is born
Beaver Dam quarterback Carter Riesen really showed he could sling the ball in a 35-14 victory over Badger North foe Baraboo last week. The junior signal-caller completed 13 of 19 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He had a couple targets that really made him look good in receiver Broden Boschert and tight end Zach Schoenberger. All but one of Boschert’s five receptions went for touchdowns as he racked up 132 yards. Schoenberger caught six passes for a team-high 172 yards. The Golden Beavers travel to Portage for a Badger North contest. The Warriors are winless in two conference games thus far and so far through four weeks are giving up 79.9 passing yards while teams have ran for 229.2 yards per game. Portage opponents have rushed for 13 touchdowns and added another three through the air. Those numbers could bode well for Beaver Dam if Riesen has the type of game he had last week. Beavers running backs Ian Wendt-Utrie and James Brown could also see themselves having big games. Wendt-Utrie leads Beaver Dam with 249 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Brown — who has only played in two games — has 196 yards and a touchdown. Brown didn’t play last week against Baraboo when Wendt-Utrie ran for 90 yards and touchdown.
