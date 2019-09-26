1 Game of the week, 1A
It’s looking like a three-team race in the Trailways Large Conference, and this week, one team will get a big leg up on the other two when Horicon/Hustisford (2-0 in conference) heads to Markesan (3-0) in a matchup where the loser will likely fall into a second-place tie with Palmyra-Eagle (2-1). The host Hornets relinquished the title to Husticon last year after having won it for three straight years, and the game between the two wasn’t close, with Markesan managing only a safety for the first points of the contest in a 40-2 loss. Markesan rebounded to win its next two conference games and finish 5-1, but it wasn’t enough as the MarshFalcons went undefeated. So far this year, two teams look just as evenly match, with Hornets averaging 30.6 points per game and allowing 10.4 points per game and Husticon scoring 32.8 points per game and allowing 14.8 points per game. The Hornets offense has been led by the three-headed monster of QB Hayden Quade (113.0 passing yards per game, 6 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and 262 rushing yards with 5 TDs), John Bartaszewicz (316 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and Max Stellmacher (216 yards and 6 TDs rushing, 163 yards and 1 TD receiving), while the 6-foot-4 Ethan Augustynowicz has been Quade’s go-to target with 228 receiving yards and 2 TDs. Meantime, Husticon has been led by reigning offensive player of the year in the conference Dylan Schmitt, the MarshFalcons’ QB who’s averaging 160.6 passing yards per contest with 7 TDs and 3 INTs and 131.8 rushing yards with 8 TDs. Zach Kehl has been Schmitt’s big target as the 6-3 senior has 25 catches for 345 yards and 3 TDs. Kehl also is leading Horicon/Husty’s defense with 71 tackles (56 of them solo), 5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one INT. Defensive lineman Dakota Reinwald has 7 TFLs while Dylan Kuehl has 5 INTs. Markesan’s D is led by reigning co-defensive player of the year in the conference Bryce Friday, a beast on the defensive line who has 11 TFLs, 1 sack and 1 fumble forced.
2 Game of the week, 1B
Once-proud Randolph looks like it has reason to boast again after a mostly forgettable six-year stretch, and led by a stingy defense and big-play offense that has produced 31.4 points per game, the Rockets will try and knock down the Knights from Oshkosh Lourdes in another high-stakes Week 6 contest. Both teams are 5-0 overall and both are on the cusp of cracking the top-10 in the Associated Press Small Schools poll, having received honorable mention this week. Randolph eked out a 12-6 win over Fall River/Rio last week thanks to a 55-yard fourth-quarter TD catch by Matt Dykstra from Brayden Haffele, and in fact the Rockets have 13 scoring plays of 20 yards or longer — including six of 50 yards or more. Four of the long scoring plays are on pick sixes, another is on a kickoff return and yet another is on a punt return. The Rockets’ best home-run hitter is Jordan Tietz, who has a 78-yard punt return for a TD, two pick sixes (80 yards and 33 yards) and a 77-yard TD run. He’s also the Rockets’ leading rusher (55.2 yards per game) in a ground attack that features seven players who have at least 100 yards — including the QB Haffele, who has 211 and a team-high 6 TDs. Led by Jax Rataczak, who has seven sacks and also has the kickoff return for a TD (75 yards), and Brady DeVries, who has four sacks, the Rockets’ defense is allowing only 9.4 points per game. Tietz has three INTs and Dykstra has two, including one for a TD. Meantime, Lourdes, which at 1-0 in conference is a half-game back of the 2-0 rockets, is averaging 46.4 points per game and yielding only 8.0. Knights QB Joshua Bauer has paved the way, throwing for 158.8 yards per game with 11 TDs and only 1 INT while also rushing for 121.8 yards per game and 13 TDs. Tim Kaull has 65.4 rushing yards per game and 3 TDs and Preston Ruedinger has 12 catches and 71.0 receiving yards per game with 6 TDs. Lourdes’ defense has 46 TFls led by 8 from Charlie Weber, who also has 2.5 sacks and an INT.
3 Can Columbus regroup?
Week 5 was a heartbreaker for the Cardinals, who were on the verge of winning their Capitol North Conference opener against Lakeside Lutheran and improving to 4-1 overall only to see the Warriors snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with a pair of TDs — the second of them capitalizing on a turnover — in the span of 2 minutes, 14 seconds midway through the fourth quarter that produced a 28-26 win. Columbus is a more mature bunch this year after having only five seniors on the roster last year, but this Friday’s game vs. Lake Mills will reveal just how much more mature they are. The L-Cats (4-1, 1-0) are ranked 10th in the Medium Schools poll so it’ll be a tall task for the Cardinals to spring the upset, but a gritty effort win or lose will at the very least reveal Columbus’ mettle.
4 Milk Can on the line
In the six years that Mayville and Lomira — non-conference rivals separated by only 11 miles — have played for the Milk Can trophy, the Cardinals own a 4-2 edge. They’ll be looking to keep possession of the can and improve to 5-2 in the history of the trophy on Friday after winning 29-13 last year, but this year’s team is pretty green and still looking to round into form so the odds appear to be in favor of the Lions, who are 4-1 and averaging 30.6 points per game while allowing 14.0 per game. The opposite is the case for Mayville, which has allowed 21.8 points per game while scoring 17.2 and this week will have to contend with a Lions’ ground game that’s averaging 210.2 yards. Maybe the Milk Can will be just the motivation Mayville needs to turn the tide on a season where a third-straight playoff appearance is looking increasingly more unlikely.
5 Rebels backs against wall
Fall River/Rio, which is in year one of a co-op that joined together former rivals from neighboring towns, has little margin for error over the final weeks if it hopes to make the playoffs. And this week’s opponent is arguably the best the Rebels will face, as Johnson Creek — ranked eighth in the Small Schools poll — comes calling. A loss would drop Fall River/Rio to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in conference, meaning the Rebels would have to win out in order to become playoff eligible. The Rebels would love to spring the upset Friday, but if nothing else, they’d probably settle for a good showing and some momentum to spark them toward a strong finish that could be in the cards with winnable conference games against Deerfield (0-5 overall) and Cambria-Friesland (3-2) in Weeks 7 and 8 and a non-conference game against Menominee Indian (2-3) to close things out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)