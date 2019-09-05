Week 3 games

Beaver Dam (0-2) at Waunakee (2-0)

The Golden Beavers are still looking for that first win of the season, but getting it against the almighty Warriors is going to be a tall task.

Wild Rose (0-2) at Cambria-Friesland (1-1)

On paper, the Hilltoppers could overpower the Wildcats to get their second victory of the season. The Toppers are coming off an insane victory over Dodgeland that saw a lot of things happen, and they hope to continue that high against the Wildcats.

New Glarus/Monticello (1-1) at Columbus (2-0)

The Cardinals want to keep their winning streak alive against the Glarner Knights. If running back Caden Brunell can keep up what he’s been doing to start the season, it might just happen.

Palmyra-Eagle (2-0) at Dodgeland (1-1)

The Panthers are undefeated, but the Trojans are still feeling confident about themselves coming off a blow from the Hilltoppers last week. Look for running back Nate Oestreich to pound away at the Panthers defense.

Fall River/Rio (1-1) at Oshkosh Lourdes (2-0), 8:15 p.m. at UW-Oshkosh

The Red Knights have been one of the top rivals for Fall River over the last few years with the winner being in contention for the Trailways Small Conference crown. That should continue with the new Rebels co-op this season.

Waterloo (0-2) at Horicon/Hustisford (1-1), at Hustisford

Husticon’s rushing attack and defense stepped up against Mayville last week. Coach Shannon Mueller hopes the MarshFalcons continue that against the Pirates.

Markesan (1-1) at Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (2-0), at Montello

The Hornets have a tall task of preparing for running backs Abe Postler (227 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns), Nate Postler (223, 2) and BJ Konkel (128, 1) who have combined for 578 yards and seven touchdowns.

Omro (0-2) at Mayville (1-1)

The Cardinals offense couldn’t muster much of an offensive attack other than a deep touchdown pass in the first half against Husticon last week. Coach Tom Noennig hopes that changes against a winless Foxes team.

Kenosha Christian Life (2-0) at Randolph (2-0)

The Rockets look to keep up their winning ways when they host fellow undefeated Eagles.

Waupun (0-2) at Kewaskum (1-1)

The Warriors still look for their first win of the season against the Indians.

* All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted