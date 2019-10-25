HUSTISFORD — Twice on its final drive, the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team could let out a sigh of relief and live to play another down in its comeback attempt against Lomira.
There was no lifeline on 2nd-and-10 from Lomira’s 25-yard line with just under a minute remaining, however.
After converting on 4th-and-6 from midfield and then having what would have been a game-ending interception negated by a roughing the passer penalty, Marshfalcons quarterback Dylan Schmitt was intercepted in the end zone by Jesse Weber, giving the fifth-seeded Lions a 22-15 victory over fourth-seeded Husticon in a round one game of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs Friday night at Hustisford High School.
It was that kind of night for the Marshfalcons, who turned it over four times the traditional way (two interceptions, two fumbles) and two more times on downs — both of those times in Lomira territory, including once in the red zone with 6 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.
“Absolutely,” Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said. “We had opportunities — we let it slip away tonight.
“We lost to a great football team tonight, so credit to them.”
In fact, Lomira (8-2) is the only team to have beaten Horicon/Hustisford (8-2) this year, having also held the Marshfalcons’ high-powered offense in check back in Week 1 during a 28-16 victory.
Like in that game, the Lions — who last made the playoffs in 2011 and last won in the playoffs in 2004 — had Schmitt running for his life all night long.
“They dominated our O-line tonight,” Mueller said. “Credit to them, (the Lions) had a great scheme coming in with their D-line and their backer blitzes. They ran a bunch of different stunts and twists.
“We got beat by a damn good football team tonight. And great for them; it’s been how many years since they made the playoffs? So I’m proud of them, honestly. They played a good game.”
Lomira saved its best on Friday night for the second half.
After Horicon/Hustisford’s promising drive to open the half — the Marshfalcons marched it into Lions’ territory thanks in large part to Zach Kehl’s 31-yard catch — fizzled out and ended with a turnover on downs, Lomira went 72 yards in 17 plays and took the 22-15 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run off right guard by Abe Helsell on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Lomira converted on third down four times on that drive — including on the TD run — and also converted on 4th-and-1 at Horicon/Hustisford’s 16-yard-line, chewing 8:07 off the clock in the process.
“That was a great drive by them,” Mueller said. “We got beat up and battered inside. And I totally screwed up on the fourth down — I took my biggest, strongest lineman off the field. I have no idea what I was thinking there. My fault — my bad. I take that on my back there. I have no idea why I did it.”
It was looking as though the Marshfalcons might answer right back, but another promising drive — again spearheaded by Kehl, who had three catches for 42 yards on the drive — fizzled out and Husticon’s second turnover on downs in the game gave the ball back to Lomira.
The Lions could do nothing with it, but Husticon’s final drive of the night ended with that interception by Weber when he was able to come down with the ball in front of the 6-foot-6 Dylan Kuehl one-on-one in the left corner of the end zone.
Horicon/Hustisford struck first in the contest when Schmitt hit Kuehl for a 41-yard TD with 2:44 gone by in the second quarter, but the passing yards were hard to come by outside of that as Schmitt had only 97 yards on 11 other completions other than on the long TD strike.
Schmitt, who came in averaging 148 passing yards per game with 14 TDs and only 4 INTs to pace a Husticon offense that was averaging 37.8 points per game, was uncomfortable all night long, constantly having to scramble out of the pocket in order to keep plays alive.
“Flat out they were blowing up our line. Plain and simple,” Mueller said. “Their line was just overpowering our line.”
Still, Schmitt was able to make enough plays to give his team a chance at the end.
On the first play from scrimmage following Logan Luedtke’s 22-yard TD run that gave the Lions an 8-7 lead, Schmitt darted 56 yards up the right sideline for a TD that gave Husticon a 15-8 lead.
But the Lions got a 51-yard run from Collin Yanke on the second play of the ensuing drive, setting up a Zach Dewhurst-to-Luke Soboleski 10-yard TD strike on 3rd-and-goal from the 10 that tied the score at 15 with 2:30 to go in the first half.
And Husticon wouldn’t hit paydirt again in the game the rest of the way.
“I’m proud of our guys for how they finished the game; they didn’t give up,” said Mueller, whose Marshfalcons were in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row after the co-op formed in 2016 to jumpstart the two school’s struggling football programs. “It was a great season; 2019 will be one that we’ll never forget.
“But it just stings right now.”
LOMIRA 22, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 15
Lomira 0 15 0 7 — 22
HH 0 15 0 0 — 15
HH — Dylan Kuehl 41 pass from Dylan Schmitt (Nathan Spoerl kick), 9:16, 2nd.
LOM — Logan Luedtke 22 run (Abe Helsell run), 6:04, 2nd.
HH — Dylan Schmitt 56 run (Zach Kehl pass from Schmitt), 5:51, 2nd.
LOM — Luke Soboleski pass from Zach Dewhurst (Ethan Braeger kick), 2:30, 2nd.
LOM — Abe Helsell 3 run (Ethan Braeger kick), 11:56, 4th.
TEAM STATS
First downs — Lom 15, HH 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Lom 46-248, HH 28-102. Passing yards — Lom 10, HH 146. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Lom 1-6-2, HH 12-25-2. Fumbles-lost — Lom 1-1, HH 2-2. Penalties-yards — Lom 2-15, HH 5-25.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Lom, Collin Yanke 17-135, Abe Helsell 10-41, Jesse Weber 6-23, Logan Luedtke 1-21, Zach Dewhurst 6-16, Luke Soboleske 3-12, Sophonias Gengler 3-(-1). HH, Dylan Schmitt 15-7, Hunter Augustine 5-10, Zach Kehl 4-8, Josh Thomsen 4-7.
Passing: Lom, Zach Dewhurst 1-6-2-10. HH, Dylan Schmitt 11-24-2-138, Zach Kehl 1-1-0-8.
Receiving: Lom, Luke Soboleski 1-10. HH, Zach Kehl 7-80, Dylan Kuehl 3-50, Dylan Schmitt 1-8, Daniel Janiszewski 1-8.
