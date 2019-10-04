JOHNSON CREEK — The Randolph football team’s defense showed up to play against Johnson Creek but the offense didn’t.
The Rockets gave up three fumbles and threw two interceptions, which allowed the Bluejays to come away with a 26-0 shutout in Friday’s Trailways Small Conference game.
“Let’s first give credit to Johnson Creek,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “They’re a really good football team. They’re ranked in the state for a reason (seventh in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll and eighth in the Associated Press poll).
“They created a couple turnovers by stripping and we threw a couple bad balls that they picked off. It was crucial. We did not have a lot of consistency on offense tonight basically because of that. Five turnovers is not going to win a game against a state-ranked team. That was the difference.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Johnson Creek (7-0, 4-0 Trailways Small) got on the board first with a 3-yard run by running back Isaiah Wollet with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left to play in the first half, but after a missed point-after only led 6-0.
On the ensuing offensive drive Randolph (5-2, 2-2) quarterback Brayden Haffele was picked off by Skylor Griffiths at the Randolph 35 with 2:57 left. Johnson Creek made Randolph pay with 29 seconds left in the first half when quarterback Justin Swanson scored his first rushing touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run up the middle to go up 12-0 after a failed two-point conversion.
“It was a huge play, number one,” Chase said. “There were three minutes left in the half and a 6-0 game. If we don’t throw it and we do run the ball, then we actually run two or three minutes off the clock and put them in deep position, and they likely don’t score. They’re able to score on the short field and it’s a two-possession game right before the half.”
Swanson finished with 53 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and completed 10 of 13 passes for 106 yards for Johnson Creek.
“Justin Swanson is a great player,” Chase said. “There is no doubt about it. He’s a really good player. He’s what makes these guys go. They do a number of different things ... you could tell they were running some run-pass-option plays out there. He’s really good at doing that. He’s an excellent runner. He focused all week trying to get people to him because one guy is not going to bring him down. He’s a kid that’s going to break tackles.”
On Randolph’s third offensive play of the second half, Jordan Tietz caught a pass from Haffele for 16 yards, but he was injured and fumbled the ball as a result. Johnson Creek’s Sam Budig picked it up near midfield and toted it to the Randolph 28 with 6:08 left in the third.
Five plays later Swanson bulldozed into the end zone to put Johnson Creek up 20-0 with 4:10 remaining in the third.
Haffele – who completed four of seven passes for 28 yards – injured his thumb in the third quarter. He was replaced by Zach Heft. Heft threw for 18 yards, but he was intercepted by Swanson at the Johnson Creek 35 early in the fourth quarter.
Swanson led the Bluejays on a 10-play drive that ended with him in the end zone on a 3-yard carry to go up 26-0 with 6:48 left to go.
Even though Randolph gave up 26 points, the defense did hold Johnson Creek to just 156 yards rushing and 106 passing. The Bluejays averaged 67.5 yards passing and 81.8 yards rushing entering the game.
“We had several kids out with injury and we had four more go out during the game,” Chase said. “We had some younger kids step up, filled in and did some good things. I thought our gap integrity was a lot better than it was last week against Oshkosh Lourdes. We played a lot better defense than we did last week. There are many things we can take away from here.”
Randolph played the two undefeated teams in the conference in consecutive weeks and were shorthanded in both. Chase said his team’s focus is to win the last two league games of the season against Deerfield next week and Cambria-Friesland to end the season.
“We have to get healthy,” Chase said. “There were a lot of guys dinged up right now. We’ve got to get healthy and start doing some positive things. We need to score some points, play some good defense and get on a roll. We need to win our last two, that’s what it comes down to.”
