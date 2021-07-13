FOOTBALL: Two former Cambria-Friesland players to participate in Saturday's WFCA small-schools all-star game

“Oh yeah, when I found out I made the game, I was very excited,” Eli said. “Right away I called up my brother and I let him know the news. He was very excited for me as well. When I heard about it, I’m like, ‘Let’s go, I’m playing in the same game my brother did.’”

“I’m just really expecting to go out there and have a lot of fun,” Eli added. “I want to meet a lot of new people that are just as passionate about football as I am. I think it’s really exciting. I also expect plenty of playing time because I’ve been working hard.”

Ryan couldn’t be happier to get to watch Eli play one final time because he knows Eli put in the work the last four years.

“I was super excited for him and super proud,” Ryan said. “He definitely put in the work. I know he’d go in early to work out and whenever he needed something, he could always say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ I’d work with him in the summers or whenever I had a chance. I was super proud.”

Ryan said Eli is a much different player than what he was for Cambria-Friesland.

“He was bigger than I was,” Ryan said. “He was probably about 60 or 70 pounds heavier than I was. He was definitely better at dominating (someone). I was more of a form guy and getting low.”