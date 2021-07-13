FOOTBALL: Two former Cambria-Friesland players to participate in Saturday's WFCA small-schools all-star game

Recent Cambria-Friesland graduate Eli Lehman remembers back when he was in elementary school and he got to watch big brother, Ryan, play in the Small-Schools All-Star game hosted by the Wisconsin Football Coaches in 2009.
Eli said the one thing that stood out to his little-munchkin brain was that his brother’s helmet was covered in a bunch of logos.
“I don’t remember Ryan playing in the game, but funny enough he took his helmet home and he had all these stickers on it,” Eli said. “Then I had my own set of shoulder pads and helmet (I would wear) when I was in kindergarten at the time.
“I remember at the time I thought all the stickers on the helmet was the coolest idea.”
When Eli was younger, he idolized his older brother, saying, “Pretty much, everything he did, I wanted to do, too. He did this, I wanted that. He liked this, I liked that. It’s one of those things. I was the kid that really looked up to my older brother even though he would tackle me when I was in kindergarten. Now (older), I have a chance to fight back.”
Eli turned himself into a stud offensive tackle for the Hilltoppers’ football program, becoming first-team All-Trailways Conference lineman and named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year his senior season.
For his efforts, Eli will get to play in the same game Ryan played in 12 years ago when he throws on the pads this Saturday at Titans Stadium in Oshkosh for the small schools game at 2:30 p.m.
“Oh yeah, when I found out I made the game, I was very excited,” Eli said. “Right away I called up my brother and I let him know the news. He was very excited for me as well. When I heard about it, I’m like, ‘Let’s go, I’m playing in the same game my brother did.’”
“I’m just really expecting to go out there and have a lot of fun,” Eli added. “I want to meet a lot of new people that are just as passionate about football as I am. I think it’s really exciting. I also expect plenty of playing time because I’ve been working hard.”
Ryan couldn’t be happier to get to watch Eli play one final time because he knows Eli put in the work the last four years.
“I was super excited for him and super proud,” Ryan said. “He definitely put in the work. I know he’d go in early to work out and whenever he needed something, he could always say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ I’d work with him in the summers or whenever I had a chance. I was super proud.”
Ryan said Eli is a much different player than what he was for Cambria-Friesland.
“He was bigger than I was,” Ryan said. “He was probably about 60 or 70 pounds heavier than I was. He was definitely better at dominating (someone). I was more of a form guy and getting low.”
Eli led an offensive line that allowed quarterback Kobe Smit throw for 406 yards and six touchdowns. The running game, which was led by running back Owen Jones, who rushed for a team-high 471 yards of the Hilltoppers’ total 1,175 yard. Jones also rushed for a team-high six touchdowns.
Second on the team in rushing was fellow graduating senior Cade Burmania, who rushed for 402 yards and five touchdowns.
As well as Burmania played on offense, he dominated on defense. He finished with 20 total tackles, forced a fumble and had two interceptions that went for touchdowns.
Burmania was a first-team special teams player as well as a second-team running back and defensive back his senior season.
He will also be joining Eli as a defensive back in the all-star game as a defensive back.
“I’m very excited,” Burmania said. “I think it will be a fun experience and I think I will get to meet a lot of new people.
“It was shocking (when I found out I’d be playing in it) because I only had about a week left of school when my coach told me.”
Burmania said he’s excited to be playing alongside a familiar face of Eli’s as well as play against some great competition.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” he said. “I’m glad I have somebody else I know there with me and we’re good friends.
“It will be a fun time. I’m excited to play against some good competition. I just hope I can go out there and play my best from start to finish.”