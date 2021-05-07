FOOTBALL: Waupun ends 27-game losing streak with 21-16 victory over North Fondy

“That’s huge,” Bresser said. “That really set us forward. You could tell our intensity was coming down, and when he did that, it really boosted us. That really gave us the drive to keep going.”

Walters agreed with Bresser.

“Kellen has the heart of a lions and he’s the guy I wanted with the ball there,” Walters said. “I knew that his heart would’ve pushed him into the end zone.”

It gave the Warriors, who boast a dozen seniors who hadn’t tasted victory in their football careers, hope.

“It did take a while,” Bresser said. “It felt awesome. It was the atmosphere. You could feel everybody come together. The atmosphere was amazing. The students were in it and the fans were in it. That’s really what helped us ― everybody being in the game.”

And the Waupun defense stepped up in the final stanza to preserve the win. The Warriors forced a crucial three-and-out and both Hacht and Bresser picked off North Fondy quarterback Wyatt Draves to seal the victory.

“They were humungous,” Walters said. “That’s what we were game planning all week. They throw the ball up a little bit and we’ve got to go ahead and get the tipped balls. When they give us opportunities, we’ve got to jump on them.”