FOOTBALL: Waupun ends 27-game losing streak with 21-16 victory over North Fondy

WAUPUN ― There’s been a dark cloud hovering over the Waupun prep football team since 2017.
A 20-point victory over East Central Conference foe Ripon was the last time the program had tasted a victory, and since then the Warriors had been mired in a 27-game losing streak.
The losing stopped Friday night when the Warriors held off North Fond du Lac, 21-16, for a Flyway Conference victory to end the 2021 alternate fall season.
“It is like a black could hanging over us,” Waupun coach Ron Walters said. “We don’t talk about it ever, but we know it’s there. It’s awesome to take it away from us. Now we can move forward and keeping building forward now.”
And it didn’t come easy.
“We just tried to go back to basics ― a basic run game and a basic pass play,” Walters said. “We just tried to do the simple fundamental things right.”
Facing a fourth-and-1 from the Orioles' seven-yard line with little time left in the third quarter, kicker Carson Bresser made a 25-yard field goal. However, a hurdling penalty on North Fond du Lac gave the Warriors a fresh set of downs with 3 seconds left in the quarter.
Waupun running back Kellen Hacht ― who ran for 19 yards ― hauled several Orioles for a four-yard touchdown on the final snap of the quarter to break a 14-all deadlock and put the Warriors up 21-14.
“That’s huge,” Bresser said. “That really set us forward. You could tell our intensity was coming down, and when he did that, it really boosted us. That really gave us the drive to keep going.”
Walters agreed with Bresser.
“Kellen has the heart of a lions and he’s the guy I wanted with the ball there,” Walters said. “I knew that his heart would’ve pushed him into the end zone.”
It gave the Warriors, who boast a dozen seniors who hadn’t tasted victory in their football careers, hope.
“It did take a while,” Bresser said. “It felt awesome. It was the atmosphere. You could feel everybody come together. The atmosphere was amazing. The students were in it and the fans were in it. That’s really what helped us ― everybody being in the game.”
And the Waupun defense stepped up in the final stanza to preserve the win. The Warriors forced a crucial three-and-out and both Hacht and Bresser picked off North Fondy quarterback Wyatt Draves to seal the victory.
“They were humungous,” Walters said. “That’s what we were game planning all week. They throw the ball up a little bit and we’ve got to go ahead and get the tipped balls. When they give us opportunities, we’ve got to jump on them.”
Bresser’s interception happened with 2:59 remaining and set the Warriors up at the Orioles 29. Waupun did it's best to run out the clock, but got backed into their own territory. The Warriors ultimately faced a fourth-and-46 from their own 33, and after a bad snap flew over Bresser’s head, Isaac Glewen caught the loose ball and ran out the back of the Waupun end zone for a safety.
“I would’ve felt really comfortable putting the ball in the end zone one last time,” Bresser said. “We struggled with capitalizing, but we pulled through in the end. What that means to the school and the community is so much.”
However, the safety ― which cut the Waupun lead to 21-16 ― was planned by Walters as it left three seconds on the clock for the Orioles to try and cap a miraculous comeback.
“We were trying to waste enough time and run out of bounds or take the safety as time expired,” Walters said. “We felt that with the safety, we wouldn’t give them the ball again. We would take the ball, we’d kick off. We could squib it and run the clock out versus punting it to them, they would have a second or two longer (to run one or two more plays).”
Walters was right as Draves' last-second heave fell incomplete. That wasn't the case early on however, as the Orioles didn't have trouble converting on the big play in the first half.
On North Fondy's first drive of the game, Draves found receiver Treyton Ackerman for a nine-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-8 before hooking up with Matt Gromacki for the following two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 8:44 left in the first quarter.
The Orioles made the most of big pass plays in the first half, much to the chagrin of the Warriors.
“It was very frustrating,” Walters said. “They’re very good at catching those jump-ball type balls. We knew it was going to be a difficult jump-ball battle. They certainly came up with them when they needed to.”
Waupun did respond three plays later when Bresser found receiver Brady Gerritson for a 50-yard bomb with 6:36 left in the quarter, but only pulled within 8-7 after Bresser converted the extra point.
Bresser completed 5 of 15 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns while Gerritson led Waupun with two catches for 63 yards.
North Fondy took a 14-7 lead 28 seconds into the second quarter when Draves connected with Liam Schalk for a seven-yard TD. The pair failed to connect on the impending two-point pass attempt however, and the Warriors ultimately tied things up before the break.
With just 13 seconds remaining before halftime, Bresser found Lucas Meyer open for a 20-yard TD pass and the Warriors' signal caller booted the extra point to knot things at 14.
Meyer led the Warriors with 49 yards rushing while Ashton Campbell added 48 to help the Warriors finish with 156 on the ground.
When it was all said and done, Walters had to take a second to catch his breath.
“If they’re all that hard, I don’t know if I can last much longer,” he said as he let out a sigh of relief.
GALLERY: Action from Friday's Flyway football game between Waupun and North Fondy
