Waupun has struggled of late, with a combined record of 10-35 over the last five seasons and no more than three wins in any one of those seasons.
Head coach Ethan Kintzler isn’t making any promises that 2019 will be a big step in the right direction, but one thing he knows for sure is that no one in the program is sitting idly by expecting change to simply happen.
Work is being done.
“It absolutely adds fuel to the flame,” he said of all the losing, in particular an 0-9 campaign in 2018. “Last year was not what we wanted it to be — it’s not what we expected or went into the season hoping for. So yeah, it adds some fire in the weight room and in the offseason to get going and be that change.”
Cohesion and team chemistry could also play a part in helping turn the tide.
The Warriors are good in both departments, junior offensive and defensive lineman Gavin Uhrmacher said.
“We have a lot of energy and I’d like to think that we’re a lot closer than we’ve been in previous years — there’s not a giant gap between the freshmen and the seniors; everybody kind of knows each other pretty well,” he said.
In fact, those younger players coming into the fold might be just what the doctor ordered.
“Our younger guys are super excited for football right now,” Kintzler said. “And it’s, in all honesty, probably the best attitude in the first couple days of practice that I’ve had in my short three years here.”
The Warriors are hopeful all the good vibes translate to success.
And the signal caller under center trying to guide the offense in the right direction will be junior Carson Bresser.
“He looked poised and comfortable in the position last year,” Kintzler said of Bresser, who did have some struggles — he threw 11 interceptions — but on the whole was pretty dependable, completing 47.5% of his passes for an average of 81.0 yards per game and four touchdowns.
He has “an arm that can make any throw on the field and the ability to understand what the offense is trying to do and how to make it happen with what the defense is giving us,” Kintzler added.
Waupun did make a few tweaks to its spread attack, in large part because the defensive coordinator left so Kintzler went from being the O-coordinator to the D-coordinator and Holden Gerner will take over the offense.
“It’s really just how we handle our personnel,” Kintzler said of the offense. “Scheme wise it’s the same — we’re still going to run a lot of spread stuff — but how we utilize the personnel is a little bit different.
“We’re young, so we watered it down to try and make it as easy as possible (to comprehend and execute) but yet not be too simple. We can still get pretty complex with it, it’s just a matter of (the learning curve).”
Uhrmacher, for one, is seeing the benefit of the tweak.
“Plays are a lot easier to understand, so for a lot of the newer players they don’t have as much of a rough time getting into it,” he said.
Uhrmacher is doing his part to show the way, too — both on and off the field.
He’s an “unsung hero,” Kintzler said. “He is an undersized lineman who plays like he’s 6-foot-6, 300 pounds. He spent a lot of time in the weight room this offseason and has stepped up into leadership role.”
Another player Waupun will lean on on the offensive line is Zack Pemberton, “a strong kid who will do anything that is asked of him,” Kintzler said of the senior, who Kintzler added is “in new territory on the offensive side of the ball” due to switching positions.
Overall, the line will be counting on technique more so than blunt force.
“We’re not the biggest guys you’d ever imagine to play line,” Uhrmacher said. “But as long as we can play together and we stay strong as a unit and are able to pull our own weight, we can (succeed).”
As far as where the ball will be going on offense, the Warriors don’t return any of the wide receivers or running backs who racked up the great majority of the stats last year so senior running back Cam Krause and incoming sophomore running back/receiver Lucas Meyer will be called upon to step up.
“He’s versatile,” Kintzler said of Krause. “He can be moved around in a lot of different spots. And he just takes care of business — he’s just an athlete.”
Meyer is more of the same.
He’s a “big, strong kid that has speed to come along with it,” Kintzler said. “When he gets in the open field, he can use his speed or power to open up big plays. “
But because there’s so few returning players and such an influx of youth, those two likely won’t be the only two called upon to tote the rock.
“As far as playmakers go,” Kintzler said, “it could be anybody and everybody — that’s kind of what we’re leaning on and kind of why we did what we did on offense is so we can exploit whoever we need to without giving (things) away by (our formation).
“Anybody can run anything and we’re going to take advantage of what we can.”
Defensively, Waupun is switching from employing a 4-3 last season to the 4-4 this year.
“We ran a 4-3 last year because it fit our personnel, and I like our personnel in the 4-4 this year,” Kintzler said of the reason for the switch. “There are a lot of things that we can do with it and adjust to what we’re going to see in conference.
“In the past we tried to be pretty complex and tried to disguise some stuff, and we’re just going to keep it pretty simple — know your assignment, know your alignment, play fast, get off the ball and go make the tackle.”
Krause will be one of the leaders on defense from his spot at linebacker, with Pemberton alongside him.
“He’s a natural linebacker,” Kintzler said of Pemberton. “He comes into his senior year stronger and more comfortable than ever.”
Bresser is also listed as a defensive back on the roster, but other than those three, there will be a lot of new faces on that side of the ball.
And they’ll be tasked with trying to improve upon some staggering statistics.
For one, they’ll be trying to keep the other team off the scoreboard a little less early in games and after halftime, as Waupun was outscored 149-7 in the first quarter a year ago and 99-0 in the third quarter — numbers that contributed greatly to being outscored 446-74 overall.
And for another thing they’ll be trying to slow the other team’s ground attack better than they did in 2018, when opponents averaged 272.9 rushing yards per contest.
Krause played some of the year on JV last year — and the JV team did pretty well. So he’s hoping there will be some carry over from that onto the varsity squad this year.
“I feel like we definitely have a chance (to get better), we just have to bring intensity and energy to practice every day and put that on the field on Friday nights,” he said.
“I think everybody’s getting on the same page that we have something here for us to grab,” he added, “and if we work for it, we can get it.”
