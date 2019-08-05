The last time the Wayland Academy football program had a successful season was in 2013, when the Big Red finished 5-3 competing in Wisconsin’s 8-man format.
The Big Red were 3-1 in Great 8 South Conference competition that year and tied for the league title with Oakfield and Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
Things have been barren ever since, though, with Wayland going winless each of the past five seasons.
The last two of those seasons were back in the traditional 11-man format, where school administrators have noticed Big Red players have been overmatched both physically as well as in terms of numbers.
That has resulted in safety concerns, and so consequently, Wayland will not field a varsity team this fall and instead go with only a JV team as it attempts to rebuild the foundation of the program.
“What we’re hoping to do by going back to a JV schedule is develop that program with some of our younger kids, so that they can be in a more competitive atmosphere and work their way up to possibly having the varsity program a couple years down the road,” said Phil Tallman, the Wayland athletic director who will coach the JV team this year.
Tallman said Wayland made the decision to not have a varsity schedule in 2019 immediately following the 2018 season, and that he won’t consider fielding a varsity team again until he feels the Big Red are capable of competing at a high enough level to not get blown out week after week.
“We just haven’t been that way in the recent past,” he said. “It’s been a lot to a little (in the final score).”
The soonest Wayland can be readmitted by the WIAA to the varsity level will be for the 2022 season due to a conference realignment plan that kicks into effect in 2020.
The realignment plan was approved in order to create equity across the board, with every program playing seven conference games so that playoff eligibility is determined using the same criteria for all teams. Conference alignment will be revisited following the 2021 season to account for such things as enrollment changes, co-ops being formed or dissolved, or programs wanting to add a varsity program.
Wayland is already at a disadvantage because it’s a boarding school, meaning many of its students come from all over the country and even the world and don’t arrive in Beaver Dam until mid-August — a couple weeks after other teams have started practice.
This season, for example, the junior varsity team isn’t having its first practice until Aug. 19, which will be 13 days after the rest of the state gets going.
And the late start is another reason Wayland is not a good fit to co-op with another program, Tallman said.
Additionally, the geographic separation for many of the players prevents them from bonding before the start of the season — kids at most programs spend a lot of time working out together over the course of the summer — and also prevents Wayland from holding its WIAA-allowed five contact days in June and July.
“It takes a little bit away from some of the fundamentals,” said Tallman, who added that most years the coaching staff is still trying to fit players into the right positions during the first two weeks of practice.
What Tallman knows for sure is junior Nawak Al Tallaa will be a terrific athlete who can be plugged in anywhere on the field, while junior Gabriel Goldade and sophomore Connor Purvis will be two of the top returning linemen.
Since Wayland starts later in August compared to everyone else, its season usually doesn’t start until Week 3. By that time, other teams are up to game speed and Wayland is still getting going.
That led to many ugly first-half scores that were not in the Big Red’s favor before the other team would sub in backups in the second half, which allowed Wayland to be more competitive for 24 minutes at least.
“Our kids were just happy to see that they could compete and they weren’t getting a beat down all the time,” Tallman said. “They were having fun and they could hold their heads up in the second half. They knew that they were making some tackles and making some plays.”
The Big Red also do not have a youth program that feeds into the high school, meaning in many cases, players out for football at Wayland are out for football for the first time in their life.
“It’s great that we have the opportunity here to play,” Tallman said, “but to put a ninth-grader or a 10th-grader against varsity competition with kids that have had the opportunity to play since they were maybe in fourth grade, it’s just not an apple-to-apple comparison.”
That’s why Tallman believes focusing on only a JV team will help lay a foundation for a more prosperous future at the varsity level.
“I know we can certainly be more competitive, which leads to a safer environment and leads to more fun for the kids — leads to maybe more kids wanting to play football here that wouldn’t have played football in the past,” Tallman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)