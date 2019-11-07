Zach Weiss did a little bit of everything this fall for Mayville’s prep football team — harassing opponents in the backfield, making textbook tackles and even returning an interception for a touchdown.
The junior linebacker was rewarded accordingly, earning second team all-Flyway Conference honors to lead a list of five Cardinals recognized on the league’s postseason awards list.
Weiss led the team in solo tackles with 46 and was tied for second in total tackles with 54. He also had six tackles for loss and his pick six came during a 35-19 loss to Rosendale Laconia in Week 9.
Joining him on the awards list were senior Jalen Wendorf (honorable mention running back and inside linebacker), senior Luke Fehring (honorable mention wide receiver), freshman Brad Buschke (honorable mention defensive end) and sophomore Ty Hockers (honorable mention outside linebacker).
Wendorf had 597 yards of total offense (553 rushing, 44 receiving) and racked up six rushing touchdowns while Fehring caught 26 passes for 331 yards and three TDs.
On defense, Wendorf tied with Weiss for second on the team in tackles and tied for third on the team in solo tackles with 40. He also had six TFLs, had a sack and forced a fumble.
The 6-foot-3 Bushke had a dynamite rookie campaign coming off the edge, finishing with team highs in TFLs (nine) and sacks (four) and also forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
Hockers was right behind him in both TFLs and sacks, finishing second on the team in both categories with eight and two, respectively. He also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Mayville finished 2-7 overall and missed the playoffs for the first time in three years after ending a seven-year absence in 2017 and winning in the postseason in 2018 for the first time since 2006 — the year the Cardinals took second in the state in Division 4.
The Cardinals were seventh in the Flyway this year at 1-5, with their lone win coming in Week 4 over North Fond du Lac by the score of 31-7.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, which plays Racine Lutheran in the D6 state quarterfinals on Friday, won the league championship with a perfect 6-0 record.
But it was Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy that took home the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award, with that honor going to senior wide receiver Donovan Schwartz.
Counting one playoff game, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound burner had 37 catches for 577 yards and six TDs. He also averaged 33.1 yards per kickoff return and took three kickoffs to the house.
Lomira’s Avery Johnson took home the Defensive Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end had 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a TD and an interception.
Lomira, which advanced to the second round of the D5 playoffs, and WLA tied for second in the league at 4-2.
