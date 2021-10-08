Former record holders reflect on Klatt breaking two single-game rushing records last week

The number 24 is synonymous with running backs in Beaver Dam.
If you look back at some of the names that have worn it, you’ll see some strong talent.
Former Los Angeles Raiders running back Doug Lloyd, who graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1983, wore it. Before him, Tim White — who graduated in 1980 and was the head coach of the program from 2004-2014 — also donned the digits.
Now White, who is the Beaver Dam running backs coach this season, gets to see sophomore Gabe Klatt wear No. 24.
“It’s been a prideful thing … for Gabe to wear No. 24 really spills the pride over for me for the fact that this kid is going to be something special,” White said. “I had a chance to wear that number for one year and he’s going to wear it for three years.”
White knew Klatt was unique after Beaver Dam’s first game of the season, when he ran for 141 rushing yards — with all but two of them coming after contact — in a 34-23 loss to Menasha. Klatt’s been impressive ever since, including last week, when fans saw him run for 398 yards and six touchdowns in a 38-27 home win over Janesville Craig.
Both stats broke Beaver Dam’s single-game rushing records. R.J. Shelton, a 2012 graduate, held the former rushing yards record when he ran for 329 yards against Watertown in 2011. Klatt’s six rushing touchdowns broke a 59-yard-old record set by Dave Berg, a 1963 grad, when he scored five times against Ripon in 1962. Berg was joined several times in the record books. Shelton scored five touchdowns in four separate games during his career, while 2009 graduate Devin Kellenberger did it twice in 2008 and White did it once in 1979.
“I’m really proud of Gabe. I told him that on the sidelines,” White said. “I didn’t think he realized initially because when you’re caught in the moment, he was just trying to win a game and make the most out of it. I told him how proud I was of him and how unique of a situation this was.
“It’s far beyond my game. I’m somewhat empathetic. To rush for 398 yards, that’s a career for a lot of guys. I’m really proud of that kid for what he’s done.”
White had 12 carries for 224 yards and five touchdowns (three in the first half, two in second) to beat Hartford 48-6 as a senior in 1979.
“I never thought nothing about (my) five TDs,” said Berg, who scored five touchdowns to attain the record in a 44-0 victory over Ripon in 1962. “I never realized it was a record until 17 years later when Timmy did it. I had the record for 59 years.”
Berg watched Shelton’s playing days in the early 2010s, never thinking the former Michigan State athlete would be able to break through the five-touchdown mark.
“I told R.J., ‘You’re not going to break that. Timmy’s not going to let you break that,” Berg recalled. “Timmy knows how many touchdowns he has with me. He’s not going to let you get six.”
About a decade later, Berg sat down Saturday morning, read a copy of the paper and found out that not only did Klatt rush for nearly 400 yards, but he did the unthinkable. He broke the impossible.
“I was happy for him. I really was,” Berg said Wednesday. “I was glad to see somebody broke the record while I was alive. I’m 77 today and I ain’t got that many more years to go. My lifespan going (forward) is less than if I look at the 77 years behind me. That’s the way I look at it.”
White said three things separate Klatt from the rest. The first is his humility and coachability. The second is his work ethic, not only on the field during games and practices, but in the classroom as well. And the third is his desire to get in the weight room to become bigger, faster and stronger.
“He’s a true byproduct of what coach (Brock) Linde is trying to create in a type of atmosphere in our weight room,” White said. “Those intangibles are what makes him so special.”
Klatt’s ability to carry multiple defenders for extra yards speaks volumes, and White hears it from his front row seat during practice and on game day.
“R.J. could explode for one for 93 yards in a heartbeat,” White said. “He had that ability to break it from anywhere. Gabe is more of a grinder, more of a ‘I’m not going to go down with two guys. You’re gonna have to drag me down and I’m going to fight, tooth and claw for every yard I can get.’ That mentality has really gotten him to where he’s at this year.”
Klatt’s mentality is unique to say the least. The sophomore didn’t have the best first half against the Cougars, rushing the ball for 114 yards and losing a fumble as Beaver Dam trailed, 21-12.
Coming out of halftime, Klatt set out to do whatever he could to make sure Beaver Dam (4-3, 3-2 Badger Large) was going to win. He found himself in a groove, rushing for 284 yards and four touchdowns in the second half to lead the Golden Beavers to victory.
To top it off, Klatt’s performance puts him at 1,430 rushing yards on the season, which ranks fourth in the state. He’s also got 16 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Finding a way to help Beaver Dam win is something Shelton knows all too well.
“You’ll know when you get in that zone to where, ‘OK, I’m feeling good,’” Shelton said. “Or you’re not feeling good, but you’re always going to get to that point to where you feel good in a certain situation within a game. That’s when you take off. For me, that’s where I hit my grooves and things like that when I played. For Klatt, he probably hit his groove and was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re probably going to have a good night tonight.’”
Shelton also knows a thing or two about having pressure put on him at a young age. It happened so often during his career. Shelton not only thrived in it, he welcomed it.
Klatt said after the Janesville Craig game that he one day wants to play college football — like Shelton did in the Big Ten Conference. So the best advice Shelton could give the up-and-coming Golden Beaver is to take in all the pressure thrown his way and then ask for more.
“You want to go ahead and endure all the things that come with it,” Shelton said. “If you put the time in, it’s only going to go ahead and reward you at the end. I think the biggest thing with that is you have to accept that because that’s a challenge. You’re only going to go ahead and get challenges throughout your whole career.”
There’s already pressure on Klatt because, even though he’s a stud on the field, he’s also expected to be a team leader. He and fellow sophomore Camron Mendoza were voted team captains this year.
And in White’s mind, the bar for Klatt has been raised because now teams will be gunning for him.
“Gabe and I were talking Friday night and he’s very complimentary of the offensive line,” White said. “He’s knows this is not an individual thing. It’s a team thing. His individual success is a byproduct of our offensive line and our wideouts blocking. All of it is coming together. He would be the first to tell you that, is the Craig game a setup for him? Yeah, but I think it’s a setup game for the entire team for the fact that this team is emerging now with the potential to be a playoff team, which hasn’t happened in a while here at Beaver Dam.”
And expect the next two years to be even tougher for the young sophomore.
“He’s a sophomore? Christ, he could break that record again over the next two years,” Berg said. “I didn’t know he was a sophomore. I thought he was a senior. Wow, that’s better than R.J. That’s way better than anything.