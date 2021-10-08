Former record holders reflect on Klatt breaking two single-game rushing records last week

“I was happy for him. I really was,” Berg said Wednesday. “I was glad to see somebody broke the record while I was alive. I’m 77 today and I ain’t got that many more years to go. My lifespan going (forward) is less than if I look at the 77 years behind me. That’s the way I look at it.”

White said three things separate Klatt from the rest. The first is his humility and coachability. The second is his work ethic, not only on the field during games and practices, but in the classroom as well. And the third is his desire to get in the weight room to become bigger, faster and stronger.

“He’s a true byproduct of what coach (Brock) Linde is trying to create in a type of atmosphere in our weight room,” White said. “Those intangibles are what makes him so special.”

Klatt’s ability to carry multiple defenders for extra yards speaks volumes, and White hears it from his front row seat during practice and on game day.

“R.J. could explode for one for 93 yards in a heartbeat,” White said. “He had that ability to break it from anywhere. Gabe is more of a grinder, more of a ‘I’m not going to go down with two guys. You’re gonna have to drag me down and I’m going to fight, tooth and claw for every yard I can get.’ That mentality has really gotten him to where he’s at this year.”