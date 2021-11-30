Four for Waupun receive honorable mention All-East Central Conference

Measured against recent seasons, the 2021 campaign was without a doubt a success for the Waupun football team.

But after winning their first two games of the year, both non-conference contests, the Warriors were unable to get a victory in East Central Conference play, finishing in last place at 0-7.

As a result, they had no players chosen to the first or second teams of the ECC’s postseason awards list, instead landing four as honorable mention in senior running back Lucas Meyer, sophomore offensive lineman Owen Kooima, sophomore defensive back Max Wittlief and junior outside linebacker Anthony Nighbor.

Running behind Kooima, Meyer averaged 4.4 yards per carry for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns in league play.

Nighbor had 34 tackles, 27 of which were solo stops, and two tackles for loss. He also had one sack.

Wittlief was sound in the secondary and also good in helping stop the run.

After defeating North Fond du Lac 21-16 in the final game of the WIAA’s alternate fall season this past spring, Waupun opened this season with a 36-0 win over St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Week 1 and a 22-20 win over Menominee Indian in Week 2 before losing out the rest of the way.