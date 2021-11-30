Four for Waupun receive honorable mention All-East Central Conference

Measured against recent seasons, the 2021 campaign was without a doubt a success for the Waupun football team.
But after winning their first two games of the year, both non-conference contests, the Warriors were unable to get a victory in East Central Conference play, finishing in last place at 0-7.
As a result, they had no players chosen to the first or second teams of the ECC’s postseason awards list, instead landing four as honorable mention in senior running back Lucas Meyer, sophomore offensive lineman Owen Kooima, sophomore defensive back Max Wittlief and junior outside linebacker Anthony Nighbor.
Running behind Kooima, Meyer averaged 4.4 yards per carry for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns in league play.
Nighbor had 34 tackles, 27 of which were solo stops, and two tackles for loss. He also had one sack.
Wittlief was sound in the secondary and also good in helping stop the run.
After defeating North Fond du Lac 21-16 in the final game of the WIAA’s alternate fall season this past spring, Waupun opened this season with a 36-0 win over St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Week 1 and a 22-20 win over Menominee Indian in Week 2 before losing out the rest of the way.
Still, the three-game winning streak bridging the two seasons was a more than welcome step in the right direction for a program that had lost 27 straight games prior to beating the Orioles.
League champion Plymouth, which went a perfect 7-0 and didn’t lose until bowing out of the playoffs in the second round, was awarded the ECC’s Offensive Player of the Year in dual-threat quarterback Kellen Mella.
The senior completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 709 yards, nine TDs and six interceptions while also running for 535 yards and seven TDs.
Port Washington senior Michael Bunyon and Kettle Moraine senior Ben Zylka were the league’s co-Defensive Players of the Year.
Zylka led the ECC in tackling (109, with 61 solo stops) and had three TFLs.
Bunyan had nine TFLs and 1½ sacks.
Port Washington took second in league play with a 5-2 record followed by Berlin, Kewaskum and Sheboygan Falls (all 4-3), Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-4), Ripon (1-6) and Waupun.
In addition to his award from the ECC, Mella also was honorable mention All-State in the Small Schools division according to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Michael Bunyan, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior who was the ECC’s Defensive Lineman of the Year, also received honorable mention All-State in the Small Schools division by the coaches.
ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year — Kellan Mella, Sr., Plymouth.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Michael Bunyan, Sr., Port Washington; Ben Zylka, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year — Ben Robinson, Sr., Plymouth; Matt Blank, Sr., KML.
Defensive Lineman of the Year — Michael Bunyan, Sr., Port Washington.
Wide Receiver of the Year — Patrick Lippe, Sr., Port Washington.
Offensive Back of the Year — Max Melzer, Sr., Kewaskum.
Co-Defensive Backs of the Year — Ben Zylka, Sr., KML; Patrick Lippe, Sr., Port Washington.
Co-Linebackers of the Year — Kellan Mella, Sr., Plymouth; James Brahm, Sr., Port Washington.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Kellan Mella*, Sr., Plymouth. Running back — Max Melzer*, Sr., Kewaskum; Ian Struve, Sr., Plymouth. Wide receiver — Patrick Lippe*, Sr., Port Washington; Ben Butler*, Sr., Kewaskum. Tight end/fullback — Michael Bunyan*, Sr., Port Washington; Cameron Hahn, Sr., Ripon. Offensive lineman — Ben Robinson*, Sr., Plymouth; Matt Blank*, Sr., Kewaskum; Everardo Armendariz*, Sr., Port Washington; Joe Garczynski*, Jr., Berlin; Jacob Bretall, Sr., Sheboygan Falls. Kicker — Owen Plate*, Soph., Plymouth.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive lineman — Joe Garczynski*, Jr., Berlin; Nicholas Bensen, Jr., Port Washington. Defensive end — Michael Bunyan*, Sr., Port Washington; Chase Kurczek, Sr., Berlin; Jeb Nytes, Sr., Plymouth. Inside linebacker — James Brahm, Sr., Port Washington; Matt Blank, Sr., Kewaskum. Outside linebacker — Kellan Mella*, Sr, Plymouth; Jacob Buck, Sr., KML. Defensive back — Patrick Lippe*, Sr., Port Washington; Ben Zylka*, Sr., KML; Ian Struve*, Sr., Plymouth. Punter — Preston Miller, Sr., Sheboygan Falls.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Nathan Uselding, Jr., Port Washington. Running back — Brady Fleischmann, Sr., Port Washington; Cade Martin, Sr., Berlin. Wide receiver — Reid Federer, Jr., Sheboygan Falls; Mason Knueppel, Sr., KML. Tight end/fullback — Mason Brill-Meerdink, Sr., Plymouth. Offensive lineman — Oliver Sheets, Jr., Plymouth; Dan Biermann, Jr., KML; Keegan Szydel, Sr., Port Washington; Chase Kurczek, Sr., Berlin; Gage Gneiser, Sr., Berlin. Kicker — Andre Bolek, Sr., Kewaskum.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive lineman — Hunter Loser, Jr., Kewaskum; Aaron Veldman, Sr., Plymouth. Defensive end — Hayden Arnoldi, Sr., Sheboygan Falls; Caleb Hopp, Sr., Ripon. Inside linebacker — Ryan Koll, Soph., Plymouth; Preston Miller, Sr., Sheboygan Falls. Outside linebacker — Jake Shutter, Jr., Plymouth; Kaiden Schumacher, Jr., Port Washington. Defensive back — Dominic Riederer, Sr., Plymouth; Damareyon Taylor, Sr., Kewaskum; Hunter Boegh, Sr., Berlin. Punter — Matthew Esselmann, Jr., Port Washington.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Quarterback — Matt Buechel, Sr., Kewaskum; Charlie King, Sr., Sheboygan Falls. Running back — Lucas Meyer, Sr., Waupun; Gannon Stellmacher, Sr., Ripon; Preston Miller, Sr., Sheboygan Falls; Cole Buttke, Jr., Berlin. Wide receiver — Wyatt Hamersma, Soph., Berlin; Gabe Hoffer, Sr., Sheboygan Falls; Emmitt Krauter, Jr., Sheboygan Falls. Miles Surprenant, Sr., Kewaskum; Jake Steinhardt, Sr., Plymouth; Matthew Esselmann, Jr., Port Washington. Offensive lineman — Casey Arendt, Soph., Port Washington; Owen Kooima, Soph., Waupun; Colin Duren, Sr., Kewaskum; Hayden Arnoldi, Sr., Sheboygan Falls. Kicker — Matthew Esselmann, Jr., Port Washington.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive lineman — Jacob Bretall, Sr., Sheboygan Falls; Mason Riha, Sr., Port Washington. Defensive end — Brandon Bonnett, Sr., Sheboygan Falls. Inside linebacker — Marco Troka, Soph., Plymouth; Brady Herman, Sr., KML; Quintin Stephens, Sr., Ripon; Cole Buttke, Jr., Berlin Outside linebacker — Cade Martin, Sr., Berlin; Caleb Plier, Jr., Sheboygan Falls; Anthony Nighbor, Jr., Waupun. Defensive back — Max Wittlief, Soph., Waupun; Matthew Esselman, Jr., Port Washington; Dakota Kreisa, Sr., Plymouth; Jordan Lensmire, Sr., Plymouth; Spencer Stern, Sr., KML; Gavin Schwantz, Sr., Kewaskum; Gabe Hoffer, Sr., Sheboygan Falls; Seth Rohde, Jr., Sheboygan Falls; Wyatt Hamersma, Soph., Berlin. Punter — Marcus Martin, Jr., KML.
