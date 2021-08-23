Friday rewind: Guenther's performance in Week 1 win showcases Pardeeville football's potential

Derek Lindert didn’t waste much time reintroducing himself to the competition on Friday night, having a big game in the Pardeeville prep football team’s 24-0 win over Cambria-Friesland in his first action since 2019 after missing all of last season with a hamstring injury.
But it wasn't a solo act. The senior running back/defensive back had a worthy co-star in fellow senior Hayden Guenther, a bruising 6-foot-2, 216-pound fullback/linebacker who also filled up the stat sheet.
Guenther averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 13 carries, good for 81 yards — most of them punishing, full-steam ahead yards.
On the defensive side, he was a ball-hawk, racking up a team-high 10 tackles (two for loss) with a sack and a forced fumble.
Lindert was a 1,000-yard rusher as a sophomore in 2019 and added 200 yards receiving, with 14 touchdowns on the ground and two via the pass. He also was second on the team in tackles.
Without him in 2020, Pardeeville struggled to a 1-5 record, needing a victory in the last week of the season in order to avoid a winless campaign.
But during that campaign players like Guenther were relied upon a lot more than they would have been with Lindert healthy, and that’s something that Pardeeville coach Bob Hepp thinks will continue paying dividends this fall just like it did Friday.
“Our kids last year kind of had to grow without him and realize they had to step up, too,” Hepp said, “so hopefully the players around him will continue to grow.”
In addition to Guenther, that list of players includes the likes of senior quarterback/defensive back Devin Seth (a run/pass threat who didn’t have to pass much on Friday, completing 2-of-8 attempts for 6 yards, but did have 28 yards rushing as well as six tackles), senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Ben Palen (who helped pave the way for 221 yards rushing on 4.8 yards per attempt while racking up eight tackles), senior wide receiver/linebacker Gryffen Bussan (seven tackles), versatile 6-1, 165-pound junior wide receiver/linebacker Eyob Smith (six tackles) and 6-2, 160-pound senior Dylan Lancelle (five tackles).
Hepp was pleased with the defense in Friday’s win, having limited C-F to under 100 yards.
Offensively, though?
“Offensively, we did some good things but we shot ourselves in the foot with fumbles and penalties and some unforced errors. Things that we’ve got to clean up. There wasn’t a lot of continuity,” he said.
Most of that can be attributed to it being Week 1. Not many teams go from training camp to gameday and come out looking like a polished product right out of the gates.
Give the Bulldogs some time, however, and they just might be poised to make some noise in the Eastern Suburban Conference.
After all, baptism by fire in 2020 means they’re a year older and more battle-tested than they were at this point a year ago — look no farther than Guenther's effort on Friday for proof of that.
Add that to the fact their star is back and it might just be the perfect recipe for success.
Win No. 1 is in the books, and now the Bulldogs look to try and keep on cooking.
And now Lindert has all kind of sous chefs, which might not have been the case— at least not to the extent it was Friday, and, Pardeeville hopes on Fridays to come— if they hadn't taken some lumps without him.
"They only won one last year and our main goal is to win more this year," he said of the victory over C-F, "so it felt really good.”
Warriors spread love against Green Devils
Portage started its season off with a bang on Friday as it pitched a 31-0 shutout victory over Adams-Friendship in a meeting of former South Central Conference foes.
The Warriors didn’t have the most impressive offensive output, totaling just 234 total yards, but they did share the wealth with four different players finding the end zone. On the ground, senior Jordan Starr rushed for a team-high 50 yards on seven carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run, while senior Seth Williams added 26 yards and a score on four carries.
The Warriors’ passing came out soaring as well with senior Sam Horn hauled in his lone catch for a 56-yard touchdown, while senior Jaden Kikkert added three catches for 65 yards. And not to be outdone, Portage’s defense forced three turnovers, including a 23-yard interception return touchdown by senior Erik Brouette that opened the scoring, and held Adams-Friendship to just 87 yards of total offense.
Heath helps Pumas claw back Tigers
Needing a spark, special teams can usually provide it. Jimmy Heath certainly did for Poynette on Friday as the senior recorded a pair of 60-yard kickoff returns to help the Pumas rally for a 23-22 non-conference win over Howards Grove.
The second of the senior’s returns proved to be the game winner as Heath had reservations for six to give the Pumas a 23-22 lead. The game-winning touchdown came off a safety from Owen Bahr, which helped the Pumas pull back within 22-17 after taking a 15-14 lead on a Heath two-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter.
An opening safety by Will Plenty gave the Pumas an early 2-0 lead and Heath quickly extended that with his first house call on the ensuing kickoff before the Tigers went on a 22-7 run.
Pioneers emphatically get off schneid
Riding the state’s longest losing streak at 27 games, Westfield shut the door on that run in style Friday as it cruised to a 34-8 win over Palmyra-Eagle.
Junior Kash Kangas accounted for four touchdowns and 192 total yards, including 88 yards and three scores through the air on 8-of-12 passes, to help pace the Pioneers to their first win since Oct. 14, 2016. Westfield never trailed, scoring a touchdown in both the first and second quarters for a 12-0 lead at halftime.
The Pioneers turned things on coming out of the break, using a 16-point third quarter to seize momentum and motor home for the win. Senior Hunter Goodwin rushed for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while three separate players hauled in touchdown passes for Westfield, which held the Panthers to just 65 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Toutant, Reilly shine for Phoenix in loss
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake didn’t open its season the way it would have wanted, suffering a 49-28 loss to Burlington Catholic Central on Friday.
However, competing against a perennial WIAA Division 7 playoff qualifier, the Phoenix more than held their own and showed they aren’t going anywhere this fall, especially behind the duo of seniors Juneau Toutant and Ethan Reilly.
The pair combined for 287 of MPGL’s 383 rushing yards, with Toutant racking up 157 on 17 carries, good for 9.2 yards per attempt, and Reilly tacking on 122 yards on 18 touches. Toutant also added a 77 yard kickoff return touchdown, while Gavin Gray had a pair of rushing TDs and 83 yards on 15 carries as well.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.