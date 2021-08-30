Friday rewind: Rushing game continues to be recipe for Beaver Dam's success

Ground game powers Warriors’ win streak

Following a Week 1 rout of St. John’s Northwestern Academies, Waupun won its third straight game last Friday, wearing out Menominee Indian, 22-20.

The rushing attack was again the star for the Warriors, who rushed for 258 yards and all three of their touchdowns on 48 carries. The duo of Lucas Meyer (118 yards) and Ashton Campbell (104 yards, 2 TDs) paved the way as Waupun doubled up the Eagles on the ground.

The one area the Warriors have been susceptible in this season has been through the air. Waupun gave up 211 passing yards against Menominee Indian, with receiver Andre Corn hauling in six catches for 170 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Warriors quarterback Easton Hull was picked off twice while throwing for 32 yards on 3-of-10 passing in the win. The Warriors have just 67 passing yards through two games, and Waupun has yet to score through the air this season.

Fast start fuels Cardinals

Columbus picked up right where it left off this fall, cruising to a 42-6 win over Platteville last Friday.