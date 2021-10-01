Gabe Klatt breaks school records to lead Beaver Dam past Janesville Craig,

Sophomore Gabe Klatt didn’t like how his Beaver Dam prep football team was performing in Friday’s Badger Large Conference game against Janesville Craig.
So he did something about it.
He ran over the Cougars for 398 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Golden Beavers to a 38-27 conference victory.
“During halftime, they hit me personally in the first half and I just took it to heart,” Klatt said. “I’m not going to let anyone stop me in (the second half). I’m just going to do what I do.”
Klatt’s six touchdowns and rushing yards totals broke records set by 2014 graduate RJ Shelton. Shelton had 329 yards against Watertown in 2011 and in 2012 he rushed for five touchdowns in a game.
“It feels great (to put my name in the record books),” Klatt said. “It makes me feel like I can go far. It’s what I want to do. I want to play football in college. This really helps my resume a lot.”
Not only that, it helps his team’s potential because it got rid of the notion that Beaver Dam can’t finish games. The Golden Beavers did that tonight – they finished.
“We know this team’s potential,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “That first half was the same story that we’ve been telling when we lose games. It’s getting in our own way. It’s defensive players not reading their keys. It’s defensive players giving up leverage. It’s offensive players not blocking their assignment. It’s a false start. It’s little things that kill drives and prolong their opportunities for success. Our team is really good. We have a good team. I think anybody who watches football knows that Beaver Dam is a good football team. We just continue to put ourselves in situations that don’t allow us to be as good as we can be. There was not a single halftime adjustment. It was an attitude shift. You saw what happens when this team plays.”
Klatt scored twice in the first half. The first one was with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter to put Beaver Dam (4-3, 3-2 Badger Large) up 6-0.
“The thing that Gabe does is he runs behind his shoulder pads and he falls forward on every single play,” Linde said. “We’re just going to continue to pound and run behind our big, aggressive, disciplined offensive line.”
The Cougars (3-4, 3-2) responded with two touchdowns in the first half Jake Schaffner ran for a 48 yard touchdown with 4:31 left in the first, and then another one for 10 yards with 6:52 in the second quarter left to put Craig up 14-6.
Klatt kept Beaver Dam in the game with a 38-yard scamper with 3:59 left before half time to cut the deficit to 14-12.
The Cougars took a 21-12 halftime lead when Hunter Kleitz connected with Caleb Brager for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Klatt led the third quarter with a 33-yard touchdown run with 6:34 left in third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-18. Klatt would give the Golden Beavers a 24-21 lead when he bulldozed in for a 15-yard touchdown run with 2:37 left in the third quarter.
“He’s a gritty kid and our team is gritty,” Linde said. “I’m glad they take things personally because that’s when you’re going to see the best versions of themselves.”
Klatt also scored on a 3-yard run with 3:11 left in the game to go up 31-21. However, Craig did respond with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Kleitz to Brager with 2:15 left.
It didn’t matter as Klatt put an exclamation point to the scoreboard with a 50-yard scamper with 1:19 left.
The Cougars tried to rally late in the fourth quarter but an interception by Ben Scharfenberg sealed the victory.
“It was big,” Klatt said. “Ben played good tonight. Our whole defense in the second half was amazing.”
The Golden Beavers will host Janesville Parker next week for a chance at earning an automatic bid for the postseason.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.