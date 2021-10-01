Gabe Klatt breaks school records to lead Beaver Dam past Janesville Craig,

Sophomore Gabe Klatt didn’t like how his Beaver Dam prep football team was performing in Friday’s Badger Large Conference game against Janesville Craig.

So he did something about it.

He ran over the Cougars for 398 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Golden Beavers to a 38-27 conference victory.

“During halftime, they hit me personally in the first half and I just took it to heart,” Klatt said. “I’m not going to let anyone stop me in (the second half). I’m just going to do what I do.”

Klatt’s six touchdowns and rushing yards totals broke records set by 2014 graduate RJ Shelton. Shelton had 329 yards against Watertown in 2011 and in 2012 he rushed for five touchdowns in a game.

“It feels great (to put my name in the record books),” Klatt said. “It makes me feel like I can go far. It’s what I want to do. I want to play football in college. This really helps my resume a lot.”

Not only that, it helps his team’s potential because it got rid of the notion that Beaver Dam can’t finish games. The Golden Beavers did that tonight – they finished.