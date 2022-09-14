 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Get to know Lodi football's versatile Keegan Fleischman

Like most high school football players, Keegan Fleischman has seen his position change multiple times over the course of his four seasons.

The Lodi senior has thrived everywhere coach Dave Puls has utilized him however, he is settling in at wide receiver and continuing as a strength in the team's secondary.

Fleischman, who also plays basketball and baseball, is tied for team lead with a pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in Lodi's season-opening 37-0 win over Greendale Martin Luther.

He's also added three catches with 37 yards and a touchdown in helping the Blue Devils off to a perfect 4-0 start this fall as they eye another deep playoff run.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

