Get to know Lodi football's versatile Keegan Fleischman

Like most high school football players, Keegan Fleischman has seen his position change multiple times over the course of his four seasons.
The Lodi senior has thrived everywhere coach Dave Puls has utilized him however, he is settling in at wide receiver and continuing as a strength in the team's secondary.
Fleischman, who also plays basketball and baseball, is tied for team lead with a pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in Lodi's season-opening 37-0 win over Greendale Martin Luther.
He's also added three catches with 37 yards and a touchdown in helping the Blue Devils off to a perfect 4-0 start this fall as they eye another deep playoff run.
Lodi (4-0) vs. Madison Edgewood (4-0)
Lodi, Edgewood and Columbus share the Capitol Conference lead at 2-0. Lodi comes off a dramatic 37-36 victory over Beloit Turner last week. Mason Lane rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score that gave Lodi a 37-30 lead. Edgewood topped New Glarus/Monticello 43-19 as Mason Folkers rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and Abe Thompson ran for another score. The game is now scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.
Madison Memorial (4-0) at Middleton (1-3)
Memorial, atop the Big Eight with Verona, defeated Madison East 63-20 last week. Charlie Erlandson threw six touchdown passes in his 10 completions, Kamarion Parker rushed for 114 yards and Mekai Ward and Brock Weiler both caught two touchdown passes. Middleton dropped a hard-fought 13-7 decision to Verona. Bryce Falk rushed for 113 yards and Gabe Passini threw for one touchdown.
Sun Prairie West (3-1) at Sun Prairie East (2-2)
This will be the first meeting between the Sun Prairie schools since West opened this school year. Brady Rhoads passed for a touchdown and ran for another in Sun Prairie West’s 31-14 loss to Milton last week. The defeat snapped the Wolves’ three-game winning streak. Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes, Evan Richmond had two scoring receptions and Cortez LeGrant Jr. rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Beaver Dam. A new city championship trophy will be unveiled at a pregame tailgate (first Border Blitz BBQ from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), where proceeds will go to the Sunshine Place, a nonprofit that benefits people in northeastern Dane County.
