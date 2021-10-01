Ground game, defense deliver Columbus dominant win over rival Lodi

LODI — Colton Brunell doesn’t live under a rock. The sophomore running back on the Columbus high school football team knew the records, and the rankings, and all that was at stake Friday night against Lodi.
Turns out, his expectations were a little off.
“I was thinking it was going to be a really close game. I thought we were going to win the whole week, but I thought it was going to be close,” he said.
He was right about one thing.
But it wasn’t close. Not at all.
The Cardinals, ranked 10th in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches poll, held third-ranked Lodi’s normally punishing ground game to just 56 yards on 2.5 yards per carry, won the line of scrimmage all night long and turned two big turnovers into touchdowns en route to a 40-7 thrashing, pulling even for a first-place tie in the Capitol Conference standings.
“We came out with so much energy,” Brunell said, “and really just brought it to the table.”
That paid dividends very early on.
One play after Lodi (6-1, 4-1 Capitol) came up with a defensive stop just outside the red zone to force a turnover on downs, Ty Cowell recovered a fumble to give Columbus (6-1, 4-1) the ball right back.
And five plays later Brunell ran in untouched off the right side for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 6-0.
It would stay that way until late in the first half when Columbus came up with a defensive stop of its own and then went on a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive, going in front 14-0 on Nathan Cotter’s 5-yard TD pass to Mason Carthew on a shallow crossing route with 2 minutes, 43 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Still, for not doing much offensively in the first half, Lodi would trail by that manageable margin headed into the break.
The margin wasn’t manageable for long.
Junior defensive back Aren Ekern intercepted Lodi quarterback Keegan Fleischman on the second play of the second half, coming up with the pick at the 32-yard line and returning it 23 yards to the Blue Devils’ 9-yard-line.
And Brunell ran in for a 9-yard TD on the very next play, stretching the Cardinals’ advantage to 21-0.
“Huge. Absolutely huge,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said of that pick. “Aren has gotten picked on a little bit this season, but he’s really come on strong lately — he’s playing really smart, and that was a heck of a play. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s sitting in a zone like he’s supposed to and he was just waiting for that. He just timed it right.
“Man did he break on the ball. It was a heck of a play.”
Indeed it was, and it turned out to be backbreaker for Lodi.
“That took a lot of wind out of our sails,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “But they made plays and we didn’t — bottom line.”
That was the theme of the game — from start to finish, really.
Other than that fourth-down stop the Blue Devils came up with on the opening drive of the night, they struggled to find their footing on both sides of the ball.
“We just got dominated. Columbus is really, really good. And we didn’t do ourselves any favors, but I can’t take anything away from them,” Puls said. “They did everything they needed to do — they played physical, they played downhill, they moved the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
A lot of that had to do with the way the Cardinals started the game, recovering that fumble to set up a short field and the early lead.
“We kind of got punched in the face pretty quick,” Puls said, “and we didn’t respond.
“We’ve got to learn how to respond.”
After the interception to start the second half set up Columbus in prime position to extend its lead, Lodi couldn’t do anything to turn momentum in its favor, going three-and-out to give the ball right back to the Cardinals.
And they capitalized, getting a 15-yard TD run by Cotter on a QB keeper to make it 27-0 with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter.
“Our line was outstanding. I have to give all the credit to the line for sure,” said Brunell, who had 144 yards and three TDs on 29 carries to power a Columbus ground-and-pound attack that churned out 323 rushing yards on the night.
“We just kept grounding it, and eventually I think it wore them down,” added Selgrad.
Everything other than a late 24-yard Fleischman-to-Preston Nichols TD strike — spoiling Columbus’ shutout bid against its biggest conference rival — went the Cardinals’ way Friday.
“I’m just proud of our kids and our coaches. We came up with a great game-plan and our kids executed it,” Selgrad said. “It was a heck of a win.”
For Lodi, it was the opposite — it was a forgettable loss.
But the Blue Devils aren’t shying away from the fact it’s also a valuable loss.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work out. We’ve just got to heads our back again and respond — that’s the biggest thing,” said Puls, who last week recorded his 150th career win as a head coach. “A loss isn’t the end of the world, but it reveals some things about your team and about what we’re doing, so we’re going to have to get that all figured out and get back to work on Monday. It stings a little bit and it hurts — you never want to lose by that amount of points and get absolutely pushed around and dominated on the field — but it’s football.
“The bottom line is we’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and get our focus back.”
