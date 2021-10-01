Ground game, defense deliver Columbus dominant win over rival Lodi

And they capitalized, getting a 15-yard TD run by Cotter on a QB keeper to make it 27-0 with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter.

“Our line was outstanding. I have to give all the credit to the line for sure,” said Brunell, who had 144 yards and three TDs on 29 carries to power a Columbus ground-and-pound attack that churned out 323 rushing yards on the night.

“We just kept grounding it, and eventually I think it wore them down,” added Selgrad.

Everything other than a late 24-yard Fleischman-to-Preston Nichols TD strike — spoiling Columbus’ shutout bid against its biggest conference rival — went the Cardinals’ way Friday.

“I’m just proud of our kids and our coaches. We came up with a great game-plan and our kids executed it,” Selgrad said. “It was a heck of a win.”

For Lodi, it was the opposite — it was a forgettable loss.

But the Blue Devils aren’t shying away from the fact it’s also a valuable loss.