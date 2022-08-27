Gruesome two-way trio fuels Reedsburg football's rally past rival Sauk Prairie

REEDSBURG — Having a player who can play both offense and defense and not have to come out is a big luxury for many high school football coaches.

It’s even nicer for Reedsburg’s Calvin Zenz.

The linebacking trio of seniors Connor Sukup, Trey Schinker and Devin Judd are fixtures for the Beavers and Zenz’s three-headed monster was hard at work on both sides of the ball once again on Friday.

Judd scored a pair of rushing touchdowns while all three helped Reedsburg pitch a shutout over the final three-plus quarters in the Beavers’ 35-14 win over Sauk Prairie at Millennium Field.

Reedsburg weathered an early hole to top the Eagles and move to 2-0 on the season, matching its win total from last year the rare non-conference matchup between the pair of rivals.

“We came out slow but it just shows we can bring it; we definitely can and if we come out slow, we can capitalize on it,” Sukup said.

Capitalize they did as the trio helped swing momentum Reedsburg’s way late in the first quarter. After the Beavers tied the game at 7 on an 80-yard touchdown pass to Schinker from senior Kevin Green, the Eagles (1-1) immediately responded.

Following a kick out of bounds that set up Sauk Prairie at their own 35-yard line, senior Derek Hilden took a handoff on the next play and broke to the outside all the way to the house for a 14-7 lead with 4 minutes, 53 seconds left in the opening quarter.

“We talked about all week how they’re going to come out ready to play and we have to be ready, and I think maybe we didn’t quite believe that,” Zenz said.

The immediate response gave Sukup and Co. a hard slap in the face, and one wake-up call the team took hold of. Reedsburg kept the Eagles out of the end zone the rest of the night, pitching a shutout over the final 40-plus minutes.

For Sukup, that began with straightening out the defense.

“Once we did our job, it just clicked. Everything clicked, we read our assignments and knew where we had to go,” he said.

That was made easy when Judd and the Beavers' offense counterpunched right back on the next Reedsburg drive. After a Green first down run, the 6-foot-3, 184-pound running back scampered 42 yards down to the Eagles 2-yard line and two plays later powered in from a yard out with 2:06 left in the first quarter to tie things up at 14.

Reedsburg’s defense took over from there. The Beavers forced punts on the next three Sauk Prairie drives in what became a recurring theme the rest of the night. Reedsburg eventually cashed in on the stops when Green found Bo Bestor on a 17-yard pass for a 21-14 lead with 17 seconds left before halftime.

“We got the touchdown but then they tied the game up and the ball just kind of didn’t go our way,” Sauk Prairie coach Randy Wallace said. “I felt our game plan was fine. We stuck to our game plan and they made a few changes, but I felt what we had in place was good. They just made big plays and we didn’t make the big plays tonight.”

Zenz added: “It’s big when you can pop those big plays and I tell people all the time, ‘High school football is a game of momentum.’ When you can get those big plays and get the other team to hang their head, that’s a victory for you.”

Those big plays eluded the Eagles following Hilden’s monster run, largely due to the Beavers’ suffocating defense.

Sukup credits that to the push he, Judd and Schinker give one another.

“We just had to get our heads in it and figure it out; kept getting after each other and we’ve got a lot of leadership there,” Sukup said. “We were starters last year and having that urge to try to be better than each other is huge. You push each other to get better and always have that person next to you to try to help tackle. It’s nice to have your brother next to you.”

Reedsburg's offense helped the cause with two more scores, including an 11-yard touchdown run by Judd with 5:44 left to play to polish things off. While the Eagles were shut out the rest of the night, the win over rival Baraboo last week and the promising start Friday is a step in the positive direction for the Eagles and Wallace.

Having ridden a 19-game losing streak into the season, and now having lost 12 straight games at Millennium Field, Wallace’s efforts are on “learning how to win.”

“It’s just about teaching the kids how to win and what it’s like to be consistent. We’re breaking old habits to create these new ones and we’re working on it. It was a seven-point game at halftime and it was just a couple big plays in the second half,” he said. “A couple big plays and a couple big penalties and we’re right in the game.”