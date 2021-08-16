Healthy and with veterans back in the trenches, Royall football looks to keep on winning

Like a lot of teams across the state during the pandemic — either last fall or this past spring during the 2020 alternate fall season — Royall struggled with numbers.

Some kids decided not to come out for football. Some had to miss time because of COVID. Others because of injury.

Added up, it was a major issue.

“On an average day,” Panthers coach Kole Huth said, “we probably averaged 17 kids.”

That’s not the case this year. And that means life is a whole lot easier leading up to game day.

“We’re right at 30 this year,” Huth said. “We can actually do a live scrimmage at practice — last year we could not. So, our practices should be a lot more efficient and a lot more productive.”

If so, success should continue to come for a Panthers’ team that went from 1-8 in 2019 to 4-2 this past spring during Huth’s first season at the helm.

Royall did lose a number of players to graduation following that winning campaign and skews younger this fall, but Huth likes the fact all five returning starters — all five are two-way starters — are linemen or tight ends on the offensive side.