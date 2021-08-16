 Skip to main content
Healthy and with veterans back in the trenches, Royall football looks to keep on winning
Healthy and with veterans back in the trenches, Royall football looks to keep on winning

Bryce Olson
Like a lot of teams across the state during the pandemic — either last fall or this past spring during the 2020 alternate fall season — Royall struggled with numbers.

Some kids decided not to come out for football. Some had to miss time because of COVID. Others because of injury.

Added up, it was a major issue.

“On an average day,” Panthers coach Kole Huth said, “we probably averaged 17 kids.”

That’s not the case this year. And that means life is a whole lot easier leading up to game day.

“We’re right at 30 this year,” Huth said. “We can actually do a live scrimmage at practice — last year we could not. So, our practices should be a lot more efficient and a lot more productive.”

If so, success should continue to come for a Panthers’ team that went from 1-8 in 2019 to 4-2 this past spring during Huth’s first season at the helm.

Royall did lose a number of players to graduation following that winning campaign and skews younger this fall, but Huth likes the fact all five returning starters — all five are two-way starters — are linemen or tight ends on the offensive side.

“We run a double tight Wing-T, so I’m a big believer in controlling the line of scrimmage — or at least doing everything we can to,” Huth said. “So, those guys up front are really the ones who do the most work for us.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Juneau County prep football teams this fall

In this case, “those guys” are Gabe Keenan (second team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference last season), Jacob Dragan and Tucker Wildes on the line, and Brady Uppena and Bryce Olson at tight end.  

Huth said the linemen are all “pretty outstanding,” and he especially lauded the skill set of the two tight ends.

“They’ve got great hands, they’re quick, and I just love their work ethic — because in our offense where we run most of the time, the tight ends have to be some pretty serious blockers,” Huth said. “They can do it all. They’re pound for pound some of the toughest guys we have.”

On defense, Keenan plays middle linebacker, Wildes on the line and Dragan returns at defensive end after he garnered second-team All-Conference accolades last season.

Uppena, who was fourth on the team in tackles in the spring, and Olson are both cornerbacks.

Huth said the offensive backfield is “pretty much up in the air” headed into the season, a result of the fact the team’s top two rushers last season (both first-team All-Conference honorees, including league Player of the Year Jameson Bender) have graduated, and the third leading rusher chose not to play this fall.

But the coach said Savon Wainright (15 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns last season) is the likely starter at fullback and Ethan Palamaruk the likely starter at halfback.  

And he also said the freshmen class is deep with a number of players that should make an impact right away.

Momentum is starting to build in the program, and Huth can feel it.

“Kids are excited,” he said of the turnaround from 1-8 to 4-2. “You win a little bit, and it kind of motivates kids to keep working hard. It feels like spring football just ended and now we’re starting again.”

“One of my goals is to try and have a balance between working hard and having fun,” he said of not wanting to burn kids out on football given that it’s only been three-and-a-half months since the end of the spring season. “But then again, winning is fun.”

 

