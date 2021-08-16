Healthy and with veterans back in the trenches, Royall football looks to keep on winning

Like a lot of teams across the state during the pandemic — either last fall or this past spring during the 2020 alternate fall season — Royall struggled with numbers.
Some kids decided not to come out for football. Some had to miss time because of COVID. Others because of injury.
Added up, it was a major issue.
“On an average day,” Panthers coach Kole Huth said, “we probably averaged 17 kids.”
That’s not the case this year. And that means life is a whole lot easier leading up to game day.
“We’re right at 30 this year,” Huth said. “We can actually do a live scrimmage at practice — last year we could not. So, our practices should be a lot more efficient and a lot more productive.”
If so, success should continue to come for a Panthers’ team that went from 1-8 in 2019 to 4-2 this past spring during Huth’s first season at the helm.
Royall did lose a number of players to graduation following that winning campaign and skews younger this fall, but Huth likes the fact all five returning starters — all five are two-way starters — are linemen or tight ends on the offensive side.
“We run a double tight Wing-T, so I’m a big believer in controlling the line of scrimmage — or at least doing everything we can to,” Huth said. “So, those guys up front are really the ones who do the most work for us.”
In this case, “those guys” are Gabe Keenan (second team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference last season), Jacob Dragan and Tucker Wildes on the line, and Brady Uppena and Bryce Olson at tight end.
Huth said the linemen are all “pretty outstanding,” and he especially lauded the skill set of the two tight ends.
“They’ve got great hands, they’re quick, and I just love their work ethic — because in our offense where we run most of the time, the tight ends have to be some pretty serious blockers,” Huth said. “They can do it all. They’re pound for pound some of the toughest guys we have.”
On defense, Keenan plays middle linebacker, Wildes on the line and Dragan returns at defensive end after he garnered second-team All-Conference accolades last season.
Uppena, who was fourth on the team in tackles in the spring, and Olson are both cornerbacks.
Huth said the offensive backfield is “pretty much up in the air” headed into the season, a result of the fact the team’s top two rushers last season (both first-team All-Conference honorees, including league Player of the Year Jameson Bender) have graduated, and the third leading rusher chose not to play this fall.
But the coach said Savon Wainright (15 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns last season) is the likely starter at fullback and Ethan Palamaruk the likely starter at halfback.
And he also said the freshmen class is deep with a number of players that should make an impact right away.
Momentum is starting to build in the program, and Huth can feel it.
“Kids are excited,” he said of the turnaround from 1-8 to 4-2. “You win a little bit, and it kind of motivates kids to keep working hard. It feels like spring football just ended and now we’re starting again.”
“One of my goals is to try and have a balance between working hard and having fun,” he said of not wanting to burn kids out on football given that it’s only been three-and-a-half months since the end of the spring season. “But then again, winning is fun.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.