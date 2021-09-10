Hollander, Kok-to-Grieger orchestrate unlikely comeback victory for Randolph football over Fall River/Rio

FALL RIVER — Endings don’t come much more improbable than the one Randolph’s prep football team orchestrated Friday night.
They don’t come much more memorable, either.
The Rockets were being shut out through the first three-plus quarters against rival Fall River/Rio and had just given up a touchdown with 8 minutes, 47 seconds to play to fall behind by three scores. The writing was on the wall.
And then the Rockets flipped the script.
Three touchdowns and, just for good measure, a safety later and Randolph had a 22-18, Trailways Conference victory.
What changed?
“It’s about kids making plays. That’s what it comes down to,” said Randolph head coach Tom Chase, a 30-plus year veteran of the job who said he couldn’t remember a more unlikely comeback in that time. “We got explosive plays, and we have a pretty good punt return that we’ve practiced for a long time and I knew we were going to break one sooner or later.
“And as luck had it today, we broke it.”
Yes, the Rockets did. And it was the play that sparked the victory.
But first, they needed to get on the board.
Fall River/Rio (1-3, 1-1 Trailways) had just gotten a 36-yard Matthew Miller-to-Clay Blevins touchdown strike to go up 18-0 when on the very next play from scrimmage Randolph (2-2, 1-1) answered with a big play of its own — a 66-yard TD strike from sophomore QB Nate Kok to senior wide receiver Sam Grieger streaking up the right sideline.
That made it 18-6 with 8 minutes, 31 seconds remaining, and then after Randolph got the stop it needed to stay in the game, the magic happened.
The Rockets very nearly blocked the punt but came up empty, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the 7-yard-line before Alex Hollander picked it up and, well …
“All I saw — I just saw the right side of the field wipe open,” the junior said of his 93-yard punt return for a TD. “That’s all I needed. I saw someone behind me and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s almost got me, I’m going to cut it this way a little bit.’”
In the blink of an eye, it seemed, Randolph went from doing virtually nothing to being down 18-14 — Grieger caught the two-point conversion — and with all the momentum on its side.
“We have a block and a return all in one package that we have, so yes, we practice that every week,” Chase said of the strange sequence. “He made a guy miss and then we had a little bit of a wall set up for him and away he went. That was a huge play.
Chase did admit that the play isn’t necessarily designed where the punt is partially blocked, rolls along the turf like a grounder and then the return gets set up.
They don’t practice it that way, at least.
“No, not necessarily, we don’t do that,” he said. “Although in practice sometimes our punts aren’t that great, but that’s another story.
“We practice this — it’s something that we picked up many years ago from Florida State that I’ve used for many, many years and today we were able to break one. It was awesome.”
Randolph still needed to get the winning score, though — and that came after forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball in good field position, starting at Fall River/Rio’s 35-yard-line.
The Rockets moved it into the red zone but then twice almost fumbled the ball — and the chance at victory — away.
On fourth-and-five, Kok came through, scrambling long enough for Grieger to come open in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard TD catch that made it 20-18.
“That’s our second look there,” Chase said. “Obviously (6-foot-5 senior tight end) Travis (Alvin) is our first look there, but we put Sam in that position because he’s a guy that should get open.
“(Kok) got just enough to get it off, and thank goodness Sam made the catch.”
Fall River/Rio got the ball back with 44.1 seconds left but faced with 81 yards to go and a lackluster passing attack, the Rebels weren’t able to gain any traction.
Randolph secured the victory with a sack in the end zone for a safety in the final seconds, putting the final touches on a win that easily erased the memory of last week’s heartbreaking 12-7 defeat to Oshkosh Lourdes in another game that was decided in the final minutes.
“We had two tough losses in a row. Hopefully this will be something that can pick us up and we’ll finish the season strong,” Chase said.
The Rebels are hoping the same thing, only for different reasons.
They were playing without senior lineman Gavin Wodill, a first team all-conference pick last fall and a leading candidate for the league’s Lineman of the Year award this season who was out for this game because of COVID protocol, but still almost managed to come away victorious.
“We executed our game-plan except a couple plays. I’m not upset with the kids at all for that,” Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz said. “I don’t want them to forget about it, though, because if you forget about it, that means you don’t care. It hurts, and you should let it hurt, because that means you gave everything that you had and that this matters to you.”
“We’re not done by any means,” he added. “This team lost one of our best players today and the best lineman in the conference in Gavin Wodill, and we still hung with one of the better teams in the conference and should have won.
“So we build off the stuff in this game, we don’t forget about it, and we use it to power us the rest of the season.”
Photos from Friday night's Trailways Conference clash between Randolph and Fall River/Rio
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.
