Hollander, Kok-to-Grieger orchestrate unlikely comeback victory for Randolph football over Fall River/Rio
PREP FOOTBALL | RANDOLPH 22, FALL RIVER/RIO 18

Hollander, Kok-to-Grieger orchestrate unlikely comeback victory for Randolph football over Fall River/Rio

FALL RIVER — Endings don’t come much more improbable than the one Randolph’s prep football team orchestrated Friday night.

They don’t come much more memorable, either.

The Rockets were being shut out through the first three-plus quarters against rival Fall River/Rio and had just given up a touchdown with 8 minutes, 47 seconds to play to fall behind by three scores. The writing was on the wall. 

And then the Rockets flipped the script.

Three touchdowns and, just for good measure, a safety later and Randolph had a 22-18, Trailways Conference victory.

What changed?

“It’s about kids making plays. That’s what it comes down to,” said Randolph head coach Tom Chase, a 30-plus year veteran of the job who said he couldn’t remember a more unlikely comeback in that time. “We got explosive plays, and we have a pretty good punt return that we’ve practiced for a long time and I knew we were going to break one sooner or later.

“And as luck had it today, we broke it.”

Yes, the Rockets did. And it was the play that sparked the victory.

But first, they needed to get on the board.

Fall River/Rio (1-3, 1-1 Trailways) had just gotten a 36-yard Matthew Miller-to-Clay Blevins touchdown strike to go up 18-0 when on the very next play from scrimmage Randolph (2-2, 1-1) answered with a big play of its own — a 66-yard TD strike from sophomore QB Nate Kok to senior wide receiver Sam Grieger streaking up the right sideline.

That made it 18-6 with 8 minutes, 31 seconds remaining, and then after Randolph got the stop it needed to stay in the game, the magic happened.

The Rockets very nearly blocked the punt but came up empty, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the 7-yard-line before Alex Hollander picked it up and, well …

“All I saw — I just saw the right side of the field wipe open,” the junior said of his 93-yard punt return for a TD. “That’s all I needed. I saw someone behind me and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s almost got me, I’m going to cut it this way a little bit.’”

In the blink of an eye, it seemed, Randolph went from doing virtually nothing to being down 18-14 — Grieger caught the two-point conversion — and with all the momentum on its side.

“We have a block and a return all in one package that we have, so yes, we practice that every week,” Chase said of the strange sequence. “He made a guy miss and then we had a little bit of a wall set up for him and away he went. That was a huge play.

Chase did admit that the play isn’t necessarily designed where the punt is partially blocked, rolls along the turf like a grounder and then the return gets set up.

They don’t practice it that way, at least.  

“No, not necessarily, we don’t do that,” he said. “Although in practice sometimes our punts aren’t that great, but that’s another story.

“We practice this — it’s something that we picked up many years ago from Florida State that I’ve used for many, many years and today we were able to break one. It was awesome.”

Randolph still needed to get the winning score, though — and that came after forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball in good field position, starting at Fall River/Rio’s 35-yard-line.

The Rockets moved it into the red zone but then twice almost fumbled the ball — and the chance at victory — away.

On fourth-and-five, Kok came through, scrambling long enough for Grieger to come open in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard TD catch that made it 20-18.

“That’s our second look there,” Chase said. “Obviously (6-foot-5 senior tight end) Travis (Alvin) is our first look there, but we put Sam in that position because he’s a guy that should get open.

“(Kok) got just enough to get it off, and thank goodness Sam made the catch.”

Fall River/Rio got the ball back with 44.1 seconds left but faced with 81 yards to go and a lackluster passing attack, the Rebels weren’t able to gain any traction.

Randolph secured the victory with a sack in the end zone for a safety in the final seconds, putting the final touches on a win that easily erased the memory of last week’s heartbreaking 12-7 defeat to Oshkosh Lourdes in another game that was decided in the final minutes.

“We had two tough losses in a row. Hopefully this will be something that can pick us up and we’ll finish the season strong,” Chase said.

The Rebels are hoping the same thing, only for different reasons.

They were playing without senior lineman Gavin Wodill, a first team all-conference pick last fall and a leading candidate for the league’s Lineman of the Year award this season who was out for this game because of COVID protocol, but still almost managed to come away victorious.

“We executed our game-plan except a couple plays. I’m not upset with the kids at all for that,” Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz said. “I don’t want them to forget about it, though, because if you forget about it, that means you don’t care. It hurts, and you should let it hurt, because that means you gave everything that you had and that this matters to you.”

“We’re not done by any means,” he added. “This team lost one of our best players today and the best lineman in the conference in Gavin Wodill, and we still hung with one of the better teams in the conference and should have won.

“So we build off the stuff in this game, we don’t forget about it, and we use it to power us the rest of the season.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

