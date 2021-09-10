Hollander, Kok-to-Grieger orchestrate unlikely comeback victory for Randolph football over Fall River/Rio

That made it 18-6 with 8 minutes, 31 seconds remaining, and then after Randolph got the stop it needed to stay in the game, the magic happened.

The Rockets very nearly blocked the punt but came up empty, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the 7-yard-line before Alex Hollander picked it up and, well …

“All I saw — I just saw the right side of the field wipe open,” the junior said of his 93-yard punt return for a TD. “That’s all I needed. I saw someone behind me and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s almost got me, I’m going to cut it this way a little bit.’”

In the blink of an eye, it seemed, Randolph went from doing virtually nothing to being down 18-14 — Grieger caught the two-point conversion — and with all the momentum on its side.

“We have a block and a return all in one package that we have, so yes, we practice that every week,” Chase said of the strange sequence. “He made a guy miss and then we had a little bit of a wall set up for him and away he went. That was a huge play.

Chase did admit that the play isn’t necessarily designed where the punt is partially blocked, rolls along the turf like a grounder and then the return gets set up.

They don’t practice it that way, at least.