Homestretch in high school football season means Week 7 stakes high in area

Circle this week on the calendar. Highlight the date. Make a note.
Do whatever it is you do to give yourself a reminder, because when the regular season wraps up following the conclusion of play on Oct. 15, looking back at this Friday’s results will go a long way in telling the story.
Two ranked teams clash for the top spot in the Capitol Conference. Two more lock horns in an Eastern Suburban showdown that could change the trajectory of the race in that league.
And a Highway 33 rivalry gets renewed, this time — just like so many times before it — with major implications in the conference standings.
All of them, of course, have playoff implications as well. And for a couple teams, a loss this week will be crippling to their postseason chances — with statewide conference realignment taking effect this season, every team in the state plays a seven game conference schedule and needs to finish above .500 (4-3 or better) to qualify, meaning time is running out on the opportunity to get that magical fourth victory.
It’s certainly the biggest week of the season to date. The following is a preview of the action.
Medium-sized teams, extra-large game
Lodi and Columbus are no stranger to facing each other with high stakes, and this year is no exception.
The Blue Devils, ranked fifth in the Associated Press Medium Division (schools with enrollments of 301-899) poll, come in sporting a perfect 6-0 record while the Cardinals come in at 5-1 — although their one loss is by virtue of forfeit to Big Foot in Week 4 because of COVID-19 protocols — and received a vote in the AP poll this week for the first time this year.
Lodi (4-0 in conference) has been on a roll all year long, averaging 33.2 points per game despite losing All-State running back Jacob Heyroth to a season-ending injury in Week 1. That offense coupled with a stingy defense — Lodi has allowed only 26 points this fall (4.3 per game) — has the Blue Devils dreaming big despite Heyroth being out.
But they did trail for only the second time all year — and for the first time after halftime — during last week’s 17-14 win over Lakeside Lutheran, ultimately prevailing when junior quarterback Keegan Fleischman raced for a 60-yard third-quarter TD before the defense pitched a fourth-quarter shuout.
Fleischman did a bit of everything in the win, rushing for a team-high 156 yards and a score while throwing for 130 yards on 8-of-18 passing. And while Lodi’s defense gave up a season-high 14 points, it held the Warriors’ usually high-powered veer attack to just 43 yards rushing on 20 carries.
The Blue Devils will need to lock in again defensively against a Cardinals team (3-1 in conference) that has gashed opponents with a potent rushing attack. Under first-year coach Andrew Selgrad, Columbus has piled up 1,633 yards (326.6 per game) and 23 scores on the ground. It was on display again last week as Colton Brunell found pay dirt twice and accounted for 218 of the Cardinals’ 305 rushing yards.
The bruising 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore leads the Capitol in rushing with 871 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 98 carries, good for 174.2 yards per game and 8.9 yards per attempt, making him quite the load to bring down.
In addition to their spots in the AP poll, Lodi is ranked third in the WisSports.net Division 4 coaches poll and Columbus is ranked 10th.
Cougars come to town
Unlike Lodi and Columbus, Janesville Craig and Beaver Dam do not have their sights set on winning a conference championship.
Waunakee (6-0, 4-0 Badger Large) and DeForest (5-1, 3-1), the first- and third-ranked teams in the Division 2 coaches poll, stand in the way of that.
But what Craig and Beaver Dam do have are aspirations of making the playoffs, and this week’s contest between the two will go a long way in determining if that’s just a dream or if it will come to fruition.
Craig is positioned slightly better at the moment, with a 3-3 overall record but a 3-1 mark in Badger Large play, needing only one more victory in conference to become playoff eligible.
But with Waunakee next week and a rivalry game with Milton (2-4, 1-3) looming in Week 9, the Cougars surely would like to eliminate any suspense heading into that two-game closing stretch.
Beaver Dam, meantime, is already in playoff mode, having no margin for error. The Golden Beavers won a nail-biter last week, 26-21 on the road over Oregon, to get to 2-2 in conference, so they’ll need to beat Craig this week and then Janesville Parker (1-5, 0-4) in Week 8.
A loss in either of those weeks would mean they’d need to pull off the upset of the year in the state in Week 9 by beating Waunakee in Waunakee.
Craig’s record is not necessarily a reflection of what’s happened on the scoreboard this year, at least in terms of the actual scoring. The Cougars are averaging a modest 18.2 points per game while giving up 29.0 per year, although those numbers are skewed by the fact two of their three losses were blowouts — a 42-7 Week 1 defeat at the hands of Oconomowoc and a 53-0 blowout suffered against DeForest in Week 4.
Beaver Dam’s pass rush and secondary will be in a for a big test this week because Craig quarterback is no stranger to dropping back and scanning the field, having thrown for 1,013 yards and eight touchdowns on 70-of-122 attempts. He has thrown only three interceptions.
Meantime, Craig’s defensive front will have to slow down the Golden Beavers’ dominant rushing attack (246.5 points per game) — or at least that’s the recipe — in order to clinch a postseason berth this week.
Trailways tussle
Randolph and Cambria-Friesland are both a win away from clinching a playoff berth, entering Friday with 4-2 overall records and 3-1 records in Trailways Conference.
Both would love nothing more than to clinch against its rival, and both will get the chance to do just that when the Hilltoppers make the short drive east on Highway 33 to take on the Rockets in Randolph.
Hollander, Kok-to-Grieger orchestrate unlikely comeback victory for Randolph football over Fall River/Rio
The Hilltoppers avoided a misstep last week, rallying from down 14-12 at halftime to win 34-20. The Rockets, meantime, shut out Johnson Creek, holding the Bluejays to only 11 rushing yards and 144 yards of offense in all.
Expect the ball to stay on the ground a lot this week, as neither team airs it out much. In fact, the Hilltoppers have attempted only 23 passes (completing 10 of them for 165 yards and three TDs) while the Rockets have fared a little better in that department with senior QB Nate Kok completing 50.8 percent of his passes (33-of-65) for 469 yards, three TDs and eight INTs.
Meantime, Traiton Lininger has rushed for 558 yards and four TDs to lead the Rockets on the ground while the Toppers have been powered by the three-headed monster of Owen Jones (583 yards, seven TDs), Trevor Krueger (344, seven) and Isaac DeYoung (304, three).
Both teams have already lost to league-leading Oshkosh Lourdes (5-1, 4-0) so the winner between C-F and Randolph on Friday night will no doubt be checking on how Johnson Creek (4-2, 2-2) fared against the visiting Red Knights.
The Trailways race won’t be officially decided this week, but with Lourdes’ Week 8 and Week 9 games scheduled against league doormats Deerfield and St. John’s Northwestern Academies, the Bluejays could prove to be the last line of defense standing in the Red Knights way.
Regardless, Randolph and Cambria-Friesland both want to be the one in position to capitalize if the Bluejays are, indeed, up to the challenge.
Expect a rivalry game befitting the stakes.
No margin for error
With one loss already in Eastern Suburban Conference play, another defeat would likely be a deathblow to Pardeeville’s league title hopes.
But after a stunning 26-8 win over Cambridge last week, the Bulldogs are very much barking, sitting just a game back in what’s been one of the most compelling league races in the area. The task now is attempting to keep that momentum rolling against Markesan this week.
Coming off a 27-0 non-conference loss to Shiocton in which the Chiefs rushed for 284 yards and two scores, the Bulldogs had their hands full again last week against the Blue Jays’ Trey Colts, who put together the seventh-best rushing performance in state history with 444 yards and six TDs on 20 carries in a 53-7 rout over Dodgeland in Week 5.
However, the Dawgs locked down on the stud senior, and the entire Cambridge offense as a whole, limiting the Blue Jays to just 141 total yards, including just 24 rushing yards on 15 attempts by Colts.
Pardeeville, meanwhile, piled up 318 yards on the ground on 57 carries, led by the senior tandem of Derek Lindert (24 carries, 161 yards, one TD) and Hayden Guenther (21-82-two).
The astonishing defensive display could be a precursor to this week’s matchup with Eastern Suburban co-leader Markesan. The Hornets (5-1, 4-0) also boast a run-heavy attack, which has put up 1,440 yards and 19 scores on the ground.
Markesan’s ground game was largely kept in check last week, however, as it managed just 94 yards in a 29-14 loss to Amherst in a last-minute game after Clinton forfeited against the Hornets. The Falcons held leading rusher Ryan Mast (515 yards, seven TDs) without a yard on the ground while second-leading rusher Tyler Mast (343-six) had just one run for 30 yards.
A loss for the Hornets wouldn’t be crippling to their league title hopes as they’ll face fellow Eastern Suburban leader Marshall (6-0, 4-0) in Week 9 — and on that subject, if it’s any indication as to what Markesan is up against this week, Pardeeville gave Marshall fits in Week 3, losing just 22-16.
Other area games
- At 2-2 in Trailways Conference play, Fall River/Rio isn’t eliminated from playoff contention as of yet. But the Rebels can’t get any closer to clinching a berth this week, as non-conference foe Unity is on the docket. What the Rebels can do, however, is sharpen their tools headed into Week 8 and 9 games against Trailways foes Johnson Creek and Cambria-Friesland. Unity is 5-0 on the year and should provide a good test for Fall River/Rio. Win or lose, the Rebels figure to gain something from the contest.
- On one end of the East Central Conference standings sits Plymouth. On the other, Waupun. And unfortunately for the Warriors, the end they sit on is the bottom while the Panthers are riding in the driver’s seat with a 4-0 league mark and 6-0 mark overall. It’s been a year of progress for the Warriors, who entered having won just once in the previous four seasons but opened with two straight victories in 2021. They’re 2-4 now and 0-4 in league play, and that in all likelihood will read 2-5 and 0-5 in 48 hours. Still, facing the league’s top dog gives the Warriors a chance to at the very least take a few more baby steps in what the program hopes will be a succesful rebuild not long from now.
- It has been a trying season for Horicon/Hustisford, which is winless (0-6, 0-4 Capitol) thus far. But Week 7 brings about the best chance yet for the MarshFalcons to get in the victory column as they’ll travel south to face a Beloit Turner team that’s 0-4 in league play and 2-4 overall. The MarshFalcons have a little bit of momentum, too, playing Big Foot tough in a 22-7 loss last week. Alex Davis ran three times for 42 yards and H/H’s lone TD while Andrew Maas and Garrett Brugger had two sacks apiece on defense, Brady Elvers added a sack of his own and Blake Peplinski had 13 tackles.
- Mayville continues on a crash course toward Weeks 8 and 9 showdowns for the Flyway Conference championship, but first the Cardinals (5-1, 4-0) must get by Lomira (3-3, 2-2) on Friday night. It’s a bit of a trap game, as Winnebago Lutheran Academy (4-2, 3-1) looms next week and then the Cougars (4-2, 3-1) to close out the regular season.