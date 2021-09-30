Homestretch in high school football season means Week 7 stakes high in area

The Blue Devils, ranked fifth in the Associated Press Medium Division (schools with enrollments of 301-899) poll, come in sporting a perfect 6-0 record while the Cardinals come in at 5-1 — although their one loss is by virtue of forfeit to Big Foot in Week 4 because of COVID-19 protocols — and received a vote in the AP poll this week for the first time this year.

Lodi (4-0 in conference) has been on a roll all year long, averaging 33.2 points per game despite losing All-State running back Jacob Heyroth to a season-ending injury in Week 1. That offense coupled with a stingy defense — Lodi has allowed only 26 points this fall (4.3 per game) — has the Blue Devils dreaming big despite Heyroth being out.

But they did trail for only the second time all year — and for the first time after halftime — during last week’s 17-14 win over Lakeside Lutheran, ultimately prevailing when junior quarterback Keegan Fleischman raced for a 60-yard third-quarter TD before the defense pitched a fourth-quarter shuout.

Fleischman did a bit of everything in the win, rushing for a team-high 156 yards and a score while throwing for 130 yards on 8-of-18 passing. And while Lodi’s defense gave up a season-high 14 points, it held the Warriors’ usually high-powered veer attack to just 43 yards rushing on 20 carries.