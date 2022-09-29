Hostility, success and respect: How two rivalries became the area's fiercest football games

There’s nothing like a good rivalry.

The players and communities are overly invested, and the coaches are well aware of the significance. How those heated, annual struggles come to be, however, can be vastly different stories.

Two of the area’s fiercest rivalries rekindle their dislike for one another this Friday with massive implications in both games. Baraboo and Reedsburg meet for the 135th time looking to break an over century’s long deadlock, while the lead atop the Capitol Conference is up for grabs when Lodi and Columbus clash in just their 20th meeting.

“For it to be a rivalry, you’ve got two teams that play football the right way,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “They’ve got tough kids, they’re coached really well and we’re trying to get to that level.”

Despite the stark differences in the series’ longevity — the Thunderbirds and Beavers have the state’s longest rivalry as one of only 16 with 100 or more meetings — it’s become an expectation that when both sets of teams meet they're in for a 48-minute, knock-down-drag-‘em-out brawl.

“I was aware that was the big game for Baraboo and Reedsburg, but I didn’t understand the extent of it until I got into it,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said of the rivalry as a Wisconsin Dells grad. “Then even my first year I was like ‘Ok, this is a big game,’ but then I realized how big it is because it matters.”

History lesson

The importance of the clash between the T-Birds and Beavers was largely born out of proximity with just 18 miles separating the two Sauk County towns.

“There’s a lot more hard feelings in this one and that definitely makes it different,” Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz said.

Turkington confirmed that with a history lesson on what initially sparked the not-so-friendly rivalry. According to the city of Reedsburg website, a dispute broke out between the two communities over logging along the upper waters of the Baraboo River all the way back in the spring of 1851 called the Sawlog War.

That tension, which ultimately led to the intervention of a United States marshal, got things going before the animosity grew with the first-ever football game between the two towns in 1900. The sides have played every year since 1919, and believe it or not, are tied up at 64-64-6 in the all-time series ledger.

“You can’t have a rivalry if it’s one-sided; they call them rivalries, but if it’s one-sided it’s not really a rivalry,” Turkington said.

One-sided so far

That’s just what it’s been between the two Capitol foes, Lodi and Columbus.

The Blue Devils have racked up a 15-4 advantage over the Cardinals since 2004. The teams have met each season since 2006 after Lodi left the South Central Conference to join the then-Capitol North. The Cardinals won the first game 17-14 just under two decades ago in a nonconference battle before the Blue Devils started a 12-game winning streak in the following season.

“This is a new rivalry game, but I see more of a rivalry game against Lake Mills where it’s been head to head over the past 20 years,” Lodi senior Keegan Fleischman said. “We’re going back and forth almost every other year. Last year, we started out good and they ended up beating us in the final quarter (27-20). It’s been every other year with Lake Mills. Columbus is starting to get there, but it hasn’t been where it’s been with Lake Mills where we are back and forth, consistently butting heads. It’s not to that point, but it’s brewing.”

Since 2014, there have been nine meetings with one playoff game, and six of those contests have been decided by four points or less. In the alternate spring season in 2021, Lodi won 17-14 at Fall River High School. The season prior, Columbus edged out a 14-10 victory, and Lodi won 10-8 in 2018.

“Especially with these types of games, you never know what the outcome is going to be,” Columbus senior Nathan Cotter said. “We’ve got to bring our A-game and we’re going to expect their A-game.”

Zenz has been part of both rivalries having coached at Columbus from 2017-2020 before taking over the Beavers last fall. In his mind, the recent successes of the Cardinals and Blue Devils has helped contribute to the intensity between the Capitol Conference foes.

“We’re trying to get to (Lodi’s) level,” Selgrad said. “They’ve had continued success for 19 years over this rivalry and we’re just trying to be at that same level with them. When I coached at Fond du Lac, that team was Kimberly. We always judged how well we’re doing based on how well we can compete with Kimberly. Lodi is that team for us.

“There is a lot of hype because Lodi is a fantastic program and they continue to be.”

Location, location, location

The proximity between Baraboo and Reedsburg, including the teams' players and some personal histories, only adds to the “Jug game.” According to Turkington, Baraboo starting left tackle Caleb Anderson “lives within a mile” of Reedsburg starting quarterback Kevin Green. It’s also led to many kids working together over the summer, and oftentimes seeing one another in public settings.

“Columbus and Lodi kids don’t run into each other at Walmart, and there’s a lot more crossover with the other sports and things like that,” said Zenz, whose wife is a Baraboo grad herself.

Some coaches have personal ties to the programs as well. While neither Zenz nor Turkington attended their respective schools, Reedsburg grad Peyton Sterkowitz joined the latter’s staff this fall after coaching alongside Zenz for the Beavers last season.

Records don’t matter, results do

All close connections aside, the rivalries and types of intense games they elicit speak for themselves.

“Both teams could be 0-8 and it’s the final game of the season, and it’s like the Super Bowl,” Turkington said.

Following a three-point loss to the Blue Devils in the alternate spring season, the Cardinals won in dominating fashion last season, 40-7, in Lodi.

“Last year, that game was so packed,” Columbus junior Colton Brunell said. “Everybody came to that game and it was really fun because they had their new turf.”

It was a game that stands in the minds of the Blue Devils, who despite also being undefeated, enter as underdogs having a young squad that was picked to finish fifth in the conference according to coach Dave Puls.

“It’s a big game because there’s a conference title on the line,” Puls said. “There’s home playoff games on the line. There’s just pride in having a game that’s going to get a lot of publicity and trying to find a way to come out on top. This will be the only game where we’ll be the underdog.”

Meanwhile, three of the last five meetings between the Beavers and T-Birds have been decided by a combined six points, including Reedsburg’s 21-20 win last season. That win was sealed by a last-minute interception by junior Mark Othmer that essentially derailed Baraboo’s hopes of a share of the Badger Small Conference title.

In other years, Baraboo has played the spoiler. In 2018, the T-Birds scored a 14-12 win in a de facto playoff game to head back to the postseason for the first time since 2006, knocking out the Beavers in the process.

The stakes, which have included the traveling Old River Jug trophy, which was first introduced after the 1983 rendition, couldn’t be higher this year. Both teams are hoping to stay in contention for the Mississippi Valley Conference title in their first season in the MVC, and take the all-time series lead.

“It’s a really big game for the Jug, but it’s a really big game in general because they’re going to try and stay in first place going into their Onalaska game,” Zenz said. “We’re trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a few years, so there’s just a lot going on with it, and then you add the Jug and rivalry to it, it makes it an even more important game which I think is awesome.”

Added Turkington: “It’s one of those things where when you get to be part of it and the longer you’re in it, the more you appreciate it because you understand you’re part of that history.”

Awestruck and filled with respect

The history of the game really opened both Zenz and Turkington’s eyes in their first introduction to the series. Both coaches said they were in awe of the atmosphere when they were first on the sidelines across from their longtime nemesis, something Zenz got to experience for the first time last fall.

“I understood the importance of it and how it’s for the Jug and all that stuff, but then when it came to be game time, that atmosphere, that crowd, was something in my football life I have experienced,” he said, noting the electric environments he played in while at Lancaster in the early 2000s.

“We played in some pretty big games, but I think that was the thing that really, really stood out to me.”

And as intense as the teams' war is with one another during the game, there still remains a sense of respect between the coaches once the clock strikes 0:00. In helping turn the Columbus-Lodi rivalry into what it is today, Zenz said he and his staff had an immense respect for Puls and the Blue Devils coaches.

Puls gave the same respect when talking about three of the previous Columbus coaches in Zenz, Scott Hilber and Jason Brunell.

“Knowing the character of men they are, and even knowing Andrew Selgrad now and where he’s come from (Fond du Lac) … I know he’s a phenomenal coach,” Puls said. “He is an Xs and Os guy. He preaches discipline and commitment, and attention to detail. They’ve had a long line of really excellent coaches.

“When you get guys like that, that find a way to take small schools like ourselves and get what you can and get things together, hats off to them. I think the world of those guys.”

Selgrad added: “I think there has to be mutual respect between programs. That’s been something that’s long standing between Columbus and Lodi. … I have a ton of respect for coach Puls, he does it the right way. He’s got well-coached football teams and they’ve got a system. That’s what I appreciate about Lodi is they got a system. They know who they are, they know what they want to do and they do that year in and year out.”

The respect Zenz showed Puls is similarly felt by Turkington and his crew that leads the T-Birds.

“When coach Pottinger was there, I could email him something and it was a good relationship, so the relationships between the coaching staffs are really good,” he said. “It’s not like we’re out to get each other as far as coaching staffs; it’s a pretty friendly relationship … and it’s not like the communities and teams.”

Another meeting on deck?

This week’s meetings could just be the beginning for both sets of rivals as well. Zenz believes that should both the Beavers and T-Birds qualify for the postseason, they would likely both end up in Division 3, potentially landing in the same quadrant pending the results of the WIAA’s computerized seeding.

The same can be said regarding the Blue Devils and Cardinals, who already have some playoff history. Thirteen years after nearly meeting in the Division 4 quarterfinals, the teams faced off in Level 3 of the Division 4 playoffs in 2015, a 15-14 win by Lodi on its way to its first-ever state championship game appearance.

After both winding up in the same quadrant but not crossing paths last season, only time will tell this fall whether or not the sets of rivals end up on another collision course in just a few weeks’ time.

