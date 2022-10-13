How 8-player football is spreading throughout Wisconsin, and could grow even more

The history of reduced-player football in the state of Wisconsin may be richer than people think.

Dating back to 1937 with six-player football, the sport evolved into primarily eight-player football by 1956; however, just over a decade later 11-player football became the norm and continues to rule Friday Night Lights.

Since 2012 though, eight-player football has seen a resurgence across the state. Following its reinstatement by the WIAA, the sport has grown to 50 teams this fall, and back in 2018, the WIAA held its first official eight-player state championship game.

With participation numbers continuing to decline in the traditional rendition of the sport, the option of fielding an eight-player team may become more enticing for schools looking to keep their own program going.

“Kids just want to play football primarily,” Madison Abundant Life athletic director Mike Thies said.

“It’s been a little different but a lot of fun at the same time,” Abundant Life/St. Ambrose senior Isaac Carrano added.

The Challengers are one of three teams in the greater Dane County area playing eight-player football alongside Wonewoc-Center/Weston and Wisconsin Heights. Abundant Life “spearheaded eight-player football, just getting it organized, in the state of Wisconsin” after a 43-year hiatus spanning 1969 to 2012, Thies said.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose itself went through a hiatus of its own as the co-op didn’t field a varsity team from 2018-20, just two years removed from a perfect 9-0 season that culminated with a win at the now-defunct eight-player Jamboree in 2016. Lacking numbers forced the Challengers to cease fielding a team, but after getting positive numbers in a survey in the fall of 2020, as well as fundraising to acquire “new helmets, jerseys and some newer equipment,” things were clear for Thies.

“We decided, ‘Hey, I think we have enough to do this again,’ and the school was kind of in the process of projecting that we were going to start growing,” he said. “The trend was going in the direction that our enrollment might be able to sustain it, and same with St. Ambrose.”

As enrollment numbers decline or interest in playing football decreases at smaller schools, eight-player football is a viable option, WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said.

“Eight-player provides an option and football is really a spirited program that’s fundamental to getting school years off to a good start and creating camaraderie,” he said. “I think that football does need to be a part of these high schools, and for those that can’t maintain 11-player programs at the present time, this is an alternative.”

Rosters shrinking elsewhere

Dwindling numbers are also what forced moves to eight-player football by both Wonewoc-Center/Weston and Wisconsin Heights. Camden Brown played for Wisconsin Heights in its final season of 11-player football in 2015 in which the team went 0-9 overall, averaging just 9.1 points per game and losing by an average of 31.4 points per game.

Now leading his alma mater, Brown attributes that final winless 11-player season and mounting losing seasons — the Vanguards qualified for the playoffs in 2004 and never won more than four games after that — as the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

“No one likes to sit there and lose every single game,” Brown said. “At first the switch to eight-player was very weird. It was different having less people on the field, but it felt right.”

It felt right for Wonewoc-Center/Weston as well. After forming as a co-op in 2016, the Silver Wolves combined to win just five games in their first four seasons, and like the Vanguards, made the shift to eight-player football ahead of the 2020-21 school year due to decreasing numbers.

“The sad reality is I think most of the small schools in the area, they’re dropping in enrollment and less and less kids are wanting to play football,” first-year coach Jake McGlynn said. “Playing eight-player is what we’re going to be doing going forward unless something unforeseen happens.”

For some schools with small enrollment, eight-player is the perfect alternative. Athletic director Cody Schultz hopes to launch a program at Beaver Dam Wayland.

Schultz, formerly the coach of Fall River/Rio, said that Wayland has a rich football history and the kids want a program.

“For a small school like us, it allows us to have our own identity and our own football team, without having to join a co-op, so I think that was really big,” Schultz said referencing the school’s 133 student enrollment. “It just made sense for us.”

Hurdles on the field

While making a move to eight-player football gives schools an opportunity to preserve their programs, it’s not as easy at 1-2-3. Coaches and players must learn how to try and adapt to not only having three fewer players on the field on each side of the ball, but also playing on a different sized field. Eight-player football is played on a field 240 feet long by 120 feet wide compared to a 360 by 160 in traditional football.

“To this day it’s still really hard for me,” McGlynn, a 2018 Reedsburg grad, said. “We’re trying to blend what we know from our past experiences, playing and coaching, and apply them to eight-player to find a balance between the two.”

Some coaches and players have more of a baseline to work with than others, including Brown and Abundant Life/St. Ambrose coach Josh Vaughn, who played six-player flag football in Georgia.

“It definitely helped, just with the understanding of knowing what plays you could draw up, and with a shorter field, things have to go a little faster and you have to react more quickly, so having that thought process going into coaching really helped with that transition into eight-player football,” Vaughn said.

Carrano has experience having played flag football as well. Growing up playing in the Verona recreation league, the running back/linebacker said the experience was comparable to eight-player football “in a sense that you really don’t have a ton of help.”

Brown’s experience playing and serving as an assistant under Trevor Steiner was beneficial. That time has helped Brown craft his own way of coaching.

“Just from playing eight-player and playing it for a number of years, I can tell, at least the players, what I saw when I played,” he said. “Like ‘Hey, this guy takes a step this way, there’s going to be a huge gap this way because of the lack of players.’”

All of those factors are forcing coaches to try and devise the best way to beat their opponents.

McGlynn said the team tried a more spread approach. He said being pass heavy offense is a great thing “if you have the personnel in eight-player.”

The Silver Wolves instead settled for an option attack this season to stick with McGlynn’s philosophy of having enough blockers for the number of defenders.

“That’s the medium we’ve found in the running game to have the numbers,” he said. “Most of these teams out here, you’ve got to be able to account for the numbers, and otherwise you’re not going to be successful in the run game.”

Conversely, Vaughn has looked to give the Challengers a more balanced attack to take advantage of the Challengers’ abundance of speed.

Without a ton of “heavies” up front, Vaughn tries to create mismatches on the outside, both running and throwing the ball.

“Honestly I enjoy eight-player more because of how high the scores of the games get, and also just how fast paced it is,” Carrano said. “You just have to fly around a lot more and there’s a lot more space to get the ball and make a play.”

Squashing negative stigmas

While Carrano and others have been drawn into eight-player football, the same can’t be said for everyone.

For players and fans growing up with exclusively traditional football, there is a major aversion to eight-player football.

“Nobody was a fan of that, including myself,” Wonewoc-Center/Weston’s Carter Stout said. “I love football and I’ve always grown up watching 11-player football so when we first went to eight-player, nobody wanted to do it but we had to if we wanted to play at all.”

Thies added: “Unfortunately it’s people that are really serious about football.”

Despite the longevity and success at Wisconsin Heights — the Vanguards have gone a combined 40-11 in the last seven seasons, including 7-2 last fall — there remains the idea that eight-player football is “not real football.”

“That’s their argument and that’s the hardest thing in getting kids to come out, but with our program being successful in eight-player, that means a lot more kids are at least coming out, which is nice,” Brown said.

Schultz knows those naysayers couldn’t be further from the truth. A former four-year player at NCAA Division III Carroll University in Waukesha, Schultz said he and his teammates played a rare 12-man game in Canada during his collegiate playing career.

He later coached in North Dakota at Mayville State, an NAIA school in a state which offers nine-player football. His coach also told him about the ultra-competitive six-player football in Texas.

“That’s not the stigma down there,” he said. “I think that it’s out there if you want to find those people, but I think most people that watch any version of football, if there’s tackling, there’s running and blocking, it’s football through and through.”

More schools to join ranks?

The WIAA playoff field doubled from eight teams in 2018 to 16 teams in 2019. Only 43 of the 50 teams meet the requirement for playoff eligibility of a three-year average enrollment under 200 students.

Wisconsin Heights is among those who don’t qualify with an enrollment average of 210 students. It’s what makes Brown’s job of trying to keep the program going harder.

“That’s my biggest thing because you’re striving to get better and better and better, but you can’t go to the ultimate goal,” he said. “Everyone’s trying to win a championship, everyone wants to win a state tournament in high school, in everything, but us being too big of a school, we can’t go to the playoffs which I feel holds us back.”

That’s not to say he would change the current enrollment cutout. Brown believes the number being set at 200 is good, a figure Shafranski said the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association “identified as an appropriate number, primarily based upon other states in and around Wisconsin where they are allowing only 175 as a number.”

Brown believes the playoff field could be built upon with the addition of another division of eight-player football for schools with enrollments 200-400. Shafranski said that the WIAA executive officers “are not able to unilaterally develop policy creating a rule,” but that doesn’t’ mean the potential for eight-player expansion isn’t being talked about.

“It’s always in discussion and something that could come up, especially now. We are doing our area meetings and our executive staff are visiting different sites across the state and discussions like this are coming up quite regularly, and every year it’s been an agenda item for conversation,” he said.

A continued expansion of the number of teams playing eight-player football could create a large enough need for two divisions, should the playoff field remain at 16 teams.

A historically successful program launched their eight-player program this fall due to declining participation numbers. De Soto has the most all-time 11-player postseason appearances with 37.

Vaughn and McGlynn all believe it’s just one in many more dominoes to fall, even if some of their teams may not stick around to see how much the sport expands.

The Challengers are planning to apply to move up to 11-player football in 2024, Thies and Vaughn said, due to the growth of the co-op and school enrollments that will push the program over the postseason qualification threshold.

Schools can request to move down to eight-player or up to 11-player every two years, with the window for the 2024 and 2025 seasons having closed on Oct. 1. Seventeen programs voiced their intention switch to eight-player football for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including three schools that were previously in an 11-player co-op, while nine schools will shift to 11-player.

“I think eight-player football will continue to grow, just because I don’t think public schools have the overall control as far as sizes go,” he said.

It’s an issue McGlynn has seen with fellow schools in Juneau County. He believes the likes of New Lisbon, Hillsboro and Necedah could follow the path of the Silver Wolves, and the fact De Soto made the jump successfully with a perfect 6-0 record is a good sign.

“I just think a lot of these schools are going to come to find it’s going to be a lot easier for them to support an eight-player program versus an 11-player program,” McGlynn said. “I have to imagine there are going to be a lot of smaller schools, once it balances out, that they can put them together.”

Said Schultz: “There are decreasing numbers, unfortunately, and I think they need to figure out if they want to keep struggling or do they want to look for the change to something better.”