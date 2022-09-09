How a big defensive play helped Wisconsin Dells' offense to a dominant win over Westfield

WISCONSIN DELLS — Since being held scoreless in the second half of its season-opening loss to Lake Mills, the Wisconsin Dells High School football team has been in high gear.

The Chiefs were cooking with gas once again Friday afternoon, scoring four first-half touchdowns and cruising to a 42-0 win over Westfield in a South Central Conference game. Senior Braden Buss threw for 245 yards on a near-perfect 14-for-17 passing and helped account for all four first-half scores, running for a pair and throwing two more as the Chiefs won their third straight game.

“Obviously the momentum is great for us. Moving forward, you get three in a row that’s usually pretty good, especially for the different distractions we had today,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said of the win in the rare 4 p.m. kickoff.

Degan Jensen Wisconsin Dells junior Degan Jensen races away from Westfield senior Ty Monfries after making a catch.

As impressive as he was offensively, it was a defense play from Buss that helped get the Chiefs going. After forcing the Pioneers into a long third down on the opening drive of the game, Westfield seniors Kash Kangas and Tommy Huff connected on a 63-yard pitch-and-catch.

Huff looked to score but Buss chased him down and punched the ball out at the Wisconsin Dells’ 20-yard line with the Chiefs (3-1, 2-0 South Central) recovering at their own 15.

“He was holding it a little funny so I knew right away I was going to try to knock it out. It was just a matter of time and I did,” Buss said.

Degan Jensen said he had a chance at an interception prior to Buss’ late fumble heroics, a mistake he took personally.

“I figured I had to come back and answer right back,” he said.

Hunter Isaacson, Dylan Warren Wisconsin Dells seniors Hunter Isaacson (56) and Dylan Warren celebrate after Isaacson's sack forced a turnover on downs against Westfield on Friday.

It took just one play for Wisconsin Dells to find paydirt as Buss made a touch pass to Jensen motioning across and the junior did the rest. Jensen raced up the far sideline and by way of a block from John Scott made an 85-yard house call for a 6-0 lead with 10 minutes, 18 seconds left to play in the first quarter.

The Pioneers struggled to find much offensively, and when they could it was quickly snuffed out. Following a Buss 3-yard touchdown run, Westfield (2-2, 0-2) broke back into Chiefs territory with a 35-yard Kangas run on a fake punt.

The drive stalled out and capped with a Hunter Isaacson sack for a turnover on downs. The Chiefs proceeded to score on each of their next two drives — Buss surged in on a 1-yard touchdown run before finding Haakon Rosholt on an 18-yard touchdown pass — to stretch the lead to 27-0, a margin they held heading into halftime.

It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to put things out of reach and add a running clock, turning things over to the ground game. Scott put on the finishing touches, ripping off a pair of long touchdown runs.

First the 6-foot, 185-pound bruiser raced in from 24 yards out before two drives later rattling off a 48-yard cutback run to give the Chiefs a 42-0 lead and cement the running clock.

John Scott Wisconsin Dells senior John Scott fights through a tackle attempt by Westfield's Gatlin Mortimer on Friday.

Scott has been a huge shot in the arm for the Chiefs. He went over the century mark for the second straight game, racking up 118 yards and the two scores on just 10 carries. His emergence has been a welcomed surprise for Buss, who admitted the group “didn’t even expect him to get reps at running back.”

“We always knew John was a hard runner, it just took us two games to find out what we really had. He’s really turned it on and he’s fun to watch,” Janke said.

The connection between Buss and Jensen has been rock solid from the start. The pair hooked up 10 times for 216 of Buss’ yards. Buss said the pair’s passing success dates back to their backyard football days as kids.

“It’s like the LeBron (James) and Dwyane Wade connection,” Jensen said. “We’re always there for each other and if he’s struggling, he’ll throw it up to me and hope I catch it.”

The Chiefs hope everything continues to catch on looking ahead to next week’s rivalry clash with Mauston.